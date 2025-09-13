PM Modi In Manipur Pushes For Women-Led Economic Growth With Major Investments At India’s Largest Women-Led Market, Ima Market
Home > Business > PM Modi In Manipur Pushes For Women-Led Economic Growth With Major Investments At India's Largest Women-Led Market, Ima Market

PM Modi In Manipur Pushes For Women-Led Economic Growth With Major Investments At India’s Largest Women-Led Market, Ima Market

Prime Minister Modi visits Manipur to promote women-led markets inspired by Ima Keithel, launching new all-women markets and investing ₹8,000 crore in infrastructure, empowerment, and regional development.

PM Modi In Manipur Today, IMA MARKET, LARGEST WOMEN LEAD MARKET (Pic: These are publically available images on X)
PM Modi In Manipur Today, IMA MARKET, LARGEST WOMEN LEAD MARKET (Pic: These are publically available images on X)

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: September 13, 2025 13:45:15 IST

PM Modi In Manipur: Did you ever hear of a market that was purely operated by women, not necessarily in recent times but more than 500 years ago? And welcome to Ima Keithel or Mother Market, nestled in the entrance of Imphal, Manipur. It is not only a place where you can buy some goods, but it is also a heritage of the power, strength, and independence of women.

One can just walk through the stalls selling fresh vegetables and spices, thousands of mothers, widows, divorcees proud to sell everything: exquisite handwoven fabric and traditional crafts. Men? They are just permitted as customers. It is a women’s empire; it is said to be the only one in the world.

And the amazing thing is now: this historic miracle is headlining. Prime Minister Modi is highlighting it on his visit to Manipur, promising to establish new all-women markets in the state.

Is this to start a national movement that is guided by the legacy of the Imas?

Today, despite facing difficulties in acquiring new land, Manipur will also see Prime Minister Narendra Modi walk on its traditional Ima Keithel, which is a symbol of women-owned business. He will roll out other all-women markets in various districts, hoping to replicate its success and empower rural women and enhance the local economic growth and self-reliance.

PM Modi In Manipur Today: Boosts Women’s Markets and ₹8,000 Cr Development Push

In Manipur, There Is A Buzz Today!
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is touring the state as part of a big growth drive to roll out some of the most significant projects to promote growth, infrastructure, and empowerment of women. Among them is the growth of the concept of all-women markets expanding, which has been made popular by the legendary Ima Keithel. New Ima Markets are being launched in areas such as Tengnoupal, Noney, Pallel, and Moirang, providing more women in Manipur with an economic empowerment platform.

The government is also spending close to ₹8,000 crore on development of the state. This is not only the markets for women, but also the infrastructure projects, hostels, tourism projects, and Special Economic Zones (SEZs). There is also increased provision of roads, schools, and health services.

The visit of PM Modi today is a signal of a concerted effort towards inclusive development- in particular, the focus on women and the rural population in the growth narrative of Manipur.

Importance And Challenges Of Ima Keithel

Why It’s Important:

  • Empowering Women:

    • Ima Keithel stands out as a unique example of women’s economic independence in India.

    • Women not only manage their own businesses but also control the market’s organization and governance.

    • The market plays a crucial role in preserving traditional crafts and promoting women’s self-reliance.

  • Cultural and Social Significance:

    • The market is deeply rooted in Meitei culture, though vendors come from various communities.

    • It serves as a vital space for social gathering and a platform for women’s political expression.

Challenges Faced:

  • Unauthorized Vendors:

    • Street sellers and unlicensed vendors often operate outside the official system, increasing competition and reducing the earnings of authorized stall owners.

  • Economic Difficulties:

    • Many vendors make modest earnings and face financial strain during tough times, such as during lockdowns.

  • Infrastructure and Facility Issues:

    • Disagreements have arisen over facilities like storage and stall maintenance, including protests against changes made without consulting vendors.

  • Need for Clear Regulations:

    • There is a need to enforce rules consistently, particularly regarding male involvement, licensing, and fee collection.

As PM Modi In Manipur Today: What’s Next For The New All-Women Markets?

The booming growth of all-women markets in Manipur raises some pertinent questions which the government should answer. Will these new markets, by way of example, adhere to the special rule of Ima Keithel, which requires vendors to have been once married, or will they admit young yet unmarried women and widows? What will stall allocation be like in localities where other local practices exist? Information on infrastructure, permission, and stall prices is also vague, will such markets be governed by committees like Ima Keithel’s to take care of daily activities? Even more serious challenges include dealing with competition from unlicensed vendors, transportation costs, and the emergence of supermarkets and online shopping. To keep the best part, the government has to make these markets not just a symbol but viable economically, as well as socially and capable of withstanding challenges in the future. We shall be interested in the manner these questions will be answered as this ambitious project runs its course.

(With Inputs From Sources)

Tags: manipur, PM in manipur, PM Modi In Manipur, PM Narendra Modi

PM Modi In Manipur Pushes For Women-Led Economic Growth With Major Investments At India’s Largest Women-Led Market, Ima Market

