Can PM Modi’s Visit To Manipur Calm Lingering Unrest Among Manipur’s People?

PM Modi’s Big, Busy, and Bold Northeast Tour- Starting Tomorrow!

Starting September 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set for a whirlwind 3-day, 5-state tour, and it’s nothing short of a political blockbuster!

He’ll be visiting Mizoram, Manipur, Assam, West Bengal, and Bihar, armed with speeches, ceremonies, and a whole lot of ribbon-cutting.

I will be attending programmes in Churachandpur and Imphal tomorrow, 13th September. We are fully committed to furthering inclusive and all-round development of Manipur. The foundation stone for road projects, National Highway projects, women hostels and more would be laid. The… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 12, 2025

And do you wonder what is on the menu?

Projects worth a jaw-dropping ₹71,850 crore! From rail lines to roads, secretariats to express trains, this trip is all about showing who’s building what, and where.

But it’s not just bricks and budgets. After the tension in Manipur, this tour also carries major emotional and political weight. With elections on the horizon, the Northeast is getting more than just a courtesy visit, it’s getting the spotlight.

So yes, chai is optional, but attention required- this isn’t just a tour, it’s a statement.

PM Modi In Mizoram: Rail Magic and Rocking Welcome!

The tour of PM Modi is launched in Mizoram with some infrastructure pyrotechnics! He will roll out development initiatives worth more than ₹9,000 crore in Aizawl. The crown jewel?

The Bairabi–Sairang railway line, the first rail bridge ever in Mizoram to the Indian Railways. Consider tunnels, bridges, and a game changer of a track at 51.38 km that will soon be putting travel and trade into hyperdrive.

And three new expresses are all set to roll out of Sairang:

Sairang–Delhi Rajdhani

Sairang–Guwahati Express

Sairang–Kolkata Express

But wait, there’s more! Mizoram is not sitting back and relaxing either; students are practicing a catchy welcome song and traditional dances are being practiced with full vigor in order to give the PM a big Northeast-style welcome. The hype is true, and the buzz is infectious!

Let’s take a look at how Mizoram is preparing to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

From Sairang to the streets — the Northeast seems all set to roll out a warm and well-curated reception. 🇮🇳✨#PMModi #MizoramVisit #NortheastIndia #DevelopmentTour #JournalistOnDuty pic.twitter.com/PAQkegyiej — Aishwarya Samant (@SamantAishwarya) September 12, 2025

PM In Manipur: First Visit Since 2023 Violence- The Big Question: Will It Change Anything?

PM Modi’s upcoming visit to Manipur is loaded with meaning, it’s his first since the ethnic violence shook the state in May 2023. This trip is not just symbolic but politically charged in many ways and every way possible.

What Developments he is going to innaugrate tomorrow?

In Churachandpur , he will lay foundation stones for projects worth ₹7,300 crore.

, he will lay foundation stones for projects worth ₹7,300 crore. Over in Imphal , he’ll inaugurate completed works worth ₹1,200 crore,

, he’ll inaugurate completed works worth ₹1,200 crore, This visit will also include innaugration of a new Civil Secretariat, Police Headquarters, urban roads, drainage systems, working women’s hostels, and the iconic “Ima Markets” run by women in five districts.

Tomorrow, PM Modi kicks off his 5-state tour, starting with Mizoram & Manipur.

🚄 Big infra push: ₹16,000+ Cr in projects, 3 new express trains, and his first visit to Manipur since the 2023 Unrest.

Eyes on the Northeast.#PMModi #Manipur #Mizoram #DevelopmentTour — Aishwarya Samant (@SamantAishwarya) September 12, 2025

Now looking at the past, For months, PM Modi was criticised for not visiting Manipur sooner and was accused of turning a blind eye amid the unrest.

The backlashese are very loud even today, but now the PM is here, and all eyes will be fixed on him in the Northeast.

But there are bigger question looming large: Will anything change from tomorrow?

The people of Manipur are eager and hopeful, yet cautious. Is there still faith left in the state? Will the atmosphere stay peaceful while PM’s visit, or could tensions bubble up again?

Will PM Shree Narendra Modi address the tough questions that have been left unanswered for so long?

Guess what! we can only find out by watching closely tomorrow.

As a nation, we must have faith in our leaders, even when the road looks uncertain. This visit might just be the first step toward healing, or the beginning of more challenges. Stay tuned!

Political & Social Importance: A Tactical Show of Strength.

The political message delivered through the tour by PM Modi, particularly to the Northeast, is quite explicit: inclusivity, development, and stability are the most important priorities.

There is a lot of buzz with billboards, posters, and mobilization of the people in cities such as Imphal and Aizawl, which indicate that there is a high level of local interest. As the general elections are about to take place, the Centre is eager to show not only infrastructure development, but also sympathy to the regions with unrest. It is not merely a project visit, but a visit to win the hearts and minds, build a sense of trust, and demonstrate the desire of the government for peace and progress in these sensitive areas.

(With Inputs)

