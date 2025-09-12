Can PM Modi’s Visit To Manipur Calm Lingering Unrest Among Manipur’s People?
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest US news genz Donald Trump India tariffs Bella Ciao Asia Cup al nassr israel Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University latest US news genz Donald Trump India tariffs Bella Ciao Asia Cup al nassr israel Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University latest US news genz Donald Trump India tariffs Bella Ciao Asia Cup al nassr israel Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University latest US news genz Donald Trump India tariffs Bella Ciao Asia Cup al nassr israel Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest US news genz Donald Trump India tariffs Bella Ciao Asia Cup al nassr israel Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University latest US news genz Donald Trump India tariffs Bella Ciao Asia Cup al nassr israel Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University latest US news genz Donald Trump India tariffs Bella Ciao Asia Cup al nassr israel Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University latest US news genz Donald Trump India tariffs Bella Ciao Asia Cup al nassr israel Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University
LIVE TV
Home > India > Can PM Modi’s Visit To Manipur Calm Lingering Unrest Among Manipur’s People?

Can PM Modi’s Visit To Manipur Calm Lingering Unrest Among Manipur’s People?

PM Modi’s 5-state Northeast tour, starting with Mizoram and Manipur, focuses on massive infrastructure projects, political messaging, and restoring trust in unrest-hit regions ahead of elections. A crucial visit with high stakes.

Can PM Modi’s Visit To Manipur Calm Lingering Unrest Among Manipur’s People?
Can PM Modi’s Visit To Manipur Calm Lingering Unrest Among Manipur’s People?

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: September 12, 2025 22:29:58 IST

PM Modi’s Big, Busy, and Bold Northeast Tour- Starting Tomorrow! 

Starting September 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set for a whirlwind 3-day, 5-state tour, and it’s nothing short of a political blockbuster!

He’ll be visiting Mizoram, Manipur, Assam, West Bengal, and Bihar, armed with speeches, ceremonies, and a whole lot of ribbon-cutting.

And do you wonder what is on the menu?

Projects worth a jaw-dropping ₹71,850 crore! From rail lines to roads, secretariats to express trains, this trip is all about showing who’s building what, and where.

But it’s not just bricks and budgets. After the tension in Manipur, this tour also carries major emotional and political weight. With elections on the horizon, the Northeast is getting more than just a courtesy visit, it’s getting the spotlight.

So yes, chai is optional, but attention required- this isn’t just a tour, it’s a statement.

PM Modi In Mizoram: Rail Magic and Rocking Welcome!

The tour of PM Modi is launched in Mizoram with some infrastructure pyrotechnics! He will roll out development initiatives worth more than ₹9,000 crore in Aizawl. The crown jewel?

The Bairabi–Sairang railway line, the first rail bridge ever in Mizoram to the Indian Railways. Consider tunnels, bridges, and a game changer of a track at 51.38 km that will soon be putting travel and trade into hyperdrive.

And three new expresses are all set to roll out of Sairang:

  • Sairang–Delhi Rajdhani
  • Sairang–Guwahati Express
  • Sairang–Kolkata Express

But wait, there’s more! Mizoram is not sitting back and relaxing either; students are practicing a catchy welcome song and traditional dances are being practiced with full vigor in order to give the PM a big Northeast-style welcome. The hype is true, and the buzz is infectious!

PM In Manipur: First Visit Since 2023 Violence- The Big Question: Will It Change Anything?

PM Modi’s upcoming visit to Manipur is loaded with meaning, it’s his first since the ethnic violence shook the state in May 2023. This trip is not just symbolic but politically charged in many ways and every way possible.

What Developments he is going to innaugrate tomorrow?

  • In Churachandpur, he will lay foundation stones for projects worth ₹7,300 crore.
  • Over in Imphal, he’ll inaugurate completed works worth ₹1,200 crore,
  • This visit will also include innaugration of a new Civil Secretariat, Police Headquarters, urban roads, drainage systems, working women’s hostels, and the iconic “Ima Markets” run by women in five districts.

Now looking at the past, For months, PM Modi was criticised for not visiting Manipur sooner and was accused of turning a blind eye amid the unrest.

The backlashese are very loud even today, but now the PM is here, and all eyes will be fixed on him in the Northeast.

But there are bigger question looming large: Will anything change from tomorrow? 

The people of Manipur are eager and hopeful, yet cautious. Is there still faith left in the state?  Will the atmosphere stay peaceful while PM’s visit, or could tensions bubble up again?
Will PM Shree Narendra Modi address the tough questions that have been left unanswered for so long?

Guess what! we can only find out by watching closely tomorrow.
As a nation, we must have faith in our leaders, even when the road looks uncertain. This visit might just be the first step toward healing, or the beginning of more challenges. Stay tuned!

Political & Social Importance: A Tactical Show of Strength.

The political message delivered through the tour by PM Modi, particularly to the Northeast, is quite explicit: inclusivity, development, and stability are the most important priorities.

There is a lot of buzz with billboards, posters, and mobilization of the people in cities such as Imphal and Aizawl, which indicate that there is a high level of local interest. As the general elections are about to take place, the Centre is eager to show not only infrastructure development, but also sympathy to the regions with unrest. It is not merely a project visit, but a visit to win the hearts and minds, build a sense of trust, and demonstrate the desire of the government for peace and progress in these sensitive areas.

(With Inputs)

Also Read: PM Modi Scheduled To Visit Manipur Almost After Two Years Of Bloodshed And Violence, A Recap….

Tags: manipurPM Modi In MnaipurPM Narendra Modi

RELATED News

"AI can't apply constitutional morality": Arjun Ram Meghwal at inauguration of Amrita International School of Law in Coimbatore
Sania Mirza Partners with Boldfit as Athlete & Investor to launch and create Tennis and Pickleball Gear for India PNN Digital
Punjab Governor administers oath to 2 newly appointed PPSC members
GATE Felicitation Ceremony in Noida Honours Students; GATEWallah (PW) Top Rankers Recognised PNN Digital
"Why should I accept his rights…": Dinesh Pratap Singh accuses Rahul Gandhi of straying beyond mandate in DISHA meeting

LATEST NEWS

Suspect in Charlie Kirk Assassination Arrested on Capital Murder Charges
Nepal's former Chief Justice, Sushila Karki, takes oath as interim PM
Prabhudeva to be seen in Sethurajan IPS
Twinkle Khanna, Kajol promise 'too much' entertainment on their talk show 'Two Much'
Looking forward to a very robust, fair, equitable, mutually beneficial, win-win partnership: Piyush Goyal on India-EU FTA
Every street in Bharat should become a sporting arena: Mansukh Mandaviya
U.S. Demands G7 and EU Join in Punishing Russian Oil Buyers: More Tariffs on India?
Can PM Modi’s Visit To Manipur Calm Lingering Unrest Among Manipur’s People?
Inside the Mind of Charlie Kirk’s Alleged Killer – Why Tyler Robinson Shot Him
Sushila Karki makes history, becomes Nepal's first female PM
Can PM Modi’s Visit To Manipur Calm Lingering Unrest Among Manipur’s People?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Can PM Modi’s Visit To Manipur Calm Lingering Unrest Among Manipur’s People?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Can PM Modi’s Visit To Manipur Calm Lingering Unrest Among Manipur’s People?
Can PM Modi’s Visit To Manipur Calm Lingering Unrest Among Manipur’s People?
Can PM Modi’s Visit To Manipur Calm Lingering Unrest Among Manipur’s People?
Can PM Modi’s Visit To Manipur Calm Lingering Unrest Among Manipur’s People?

QUICK LINKS