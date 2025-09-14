PM Modi inaugurates bamboo-based ethanol plant in Assam, world's first

Numaligarh (Assam) [India], September 14 (ANI): India got its first second-generation ethanol plant on Sunday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the Numaligarh Refinery Ltd’s bamboo-based refinery unit in Assam. The foundation stone of the NRL Bio Refinery at Numaligarh was laid by the PM himself on February 9, 2019.

This is significant news for Assam in particular, and the northeast region as a whole, as these states grow bamboo in abundance.

In 2014, the ethanol blending was just 1.53 per cent. By 2022, India had achieved a 10 per cent blending rate, five months ahead of schedule. The original target of 20 per cent blending (E20) by 2030 was advanced to 2025 and has already been achieved in the current ethanol supply year (ESY)

The Numaligarh Rs 5,000 crore 2nd-generation bioethanol plant is the first such unit in the world to utilise bamboo.

It is a zero-waste plant, as it utilises every part of the bamboo to produce high-value industrial chemicals such as green furfural and green acetic acid, which is used in APIs, food-grade carbon dioxide (CO2) and bio-coal.

This plant also champions net zero, producing 25 MW of green electricity.

“Experts suggest that our oceans hold significant reserves of oil and gas. To identify and utilise these resources effectively, we are launching the National Deep Water Exploration Mission. Simultaneously, India is making remarkable progress in the field of green energy and sustainable power generation. While the country lagged behind in solar power production just a decade ago, it has now risen to rank among the top five nations globally in this sector,” PM said at the event.

“Assam is the land that enhances India’s energy capacity. Petroleum products produced here accelerate the country’s development. The BJP, NDA government is committed to taking Assam’s strength to new heights,” the PM said.

In these changing times, India needs more sustainable fuels as an alternative to oil and gas.

“One such alternative is ethanol. Today, a plant to make ethanol from bamboo has been started here. This will be of great benefit to the farmers of Assam…” PM said.

“The bamboo required to run the bio-ethanol plant is also being arranged. The government will help the farmers here to cultivate bamboo and will also purchase bamboo. Every year, about Rs 200 crore will be spent in this area. Thousands of people here will benefit from this one plant,” he added.

The prime minister today also laid the foundation stone for a polypropylene plant, which will reduce India’s polypropylene import dependency by 20 per cent.

It is being set up at a cost of Rs 7,000 crore.

“It will generate foreign exchange savings of USD 85 million every year and create employment equivalent to 75,000 man-days annually. These projects, together worth over Rs 12,000 crores, position Assam and the North-east at the centre of the global green energy and petrochemical landscape. These reflect PM Modi Ji’s love and dedication for the people of Assam and the North-East, and his commitment towards net zero and Atmanirbhar Bharat,” Union Minister Hardeep Puri wrote on his X timeline, a day prior.

Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) was incorporated on April 22, 1993 and is a Schedule ‘A’ Miniratna Category-I CPSE having a 3 MMTPA Refinery at Numaligarh in Golaghat district of Assam, according to the Oil India Ltd website.

As part of its diversification strategy, as of March 31, 2023, Oil India Ltd holds a 69.63 per cent stake in NRL. The Government of Assam and Engineers India Limited hold 26 per cent and 4.37 per cent stake in NRL, respectively. Oil India Ltd is the promoter and has management control of NRL. (ANI)

