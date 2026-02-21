LIVE TV
Home > Business > Post Turnaround Medikabazaar Aims to Raise USD 50 Million to Fuel the Ambition of Billion-Dollar Company

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: February 21, 2026 16:05:07 IST

New Delhi [India], February 20: In a sector where rapid scale has often come at the expense of sustainability, Medikabazaar’s recent turnaround marks a notable shift towards profitability and disciplined growth. Following a period of operational reset and under the leadership of its Group CEO Dinesh Lodha, the company has articulated a credible ambition: to build a billion-dollar enterprise over the next five years, backed by improving fundamentals and renewed investor confidence.

The timing aligns with a broader upswing in India’s healthcare sector. The industry is entering a strong capital expenditure cycle, with more than $10 billion in investments projected over the coming years, expected to add nearly 40,000 hospital beds nationwide. Existing hospitals are expanding capacity and upgrading infrastructure to serve an underpenetrated and largely unorganised healthcare market. With its scale and established presence, Medikabazaar is positioning itself to play a meaningful role in this transformation of India’s healthcare supply chain.

Commenting on the growing interest from manufacturers, Group CEO Mr. Dinesh Lodha said, “The growing interest from OEMs to partner with Medikabazaar reflects the strength of our technology-powered platform and our deep understanding of healthcare supply chains. We are building an ecosystem that enables digital transformation while establishing Medikabazaar as a trusted, long-term partner for both manufacturers and healthcare providers.”

Over the past year, the company has undertaken a decisive reset, scaling to revenues of over Rs. 2,000 crore while achieving operating breakeven. This shift has been anchored in a renewed focus on strengthening its supply ecosystem and accelerating its digital business, now positioned as a core growth engine. Medikabazaar’s digital marketplace recorded 100% year-on-year growth, supported by improved platform capabilities, deeper supplier integration, and a sharper focus on customer experience.

Alongside its digital momentum, the company has entered into more than 40 exclusive partnerships with leading manufacturers and OEMs. These tie-ups have reinforced Medikabazaar’s position as a procurement partner for hospitals, diagnostic centres, and healthcare providers across the country. The partnerships have helped improve supply reliability, ensure consistent product quality, and deliver greater pricing stability—important differentiators in a sector where trust and continuity are critical.

A key marker of the turnaround has been the company’s return to financial health. Medikabazaar has reported profitable EBITDA, reflecting tighter cost controls, improved unit economics, and more disciplined capital allocation. This focus on financial rigour has stabilised operations and strengthened confidence among investors, partners, and customers.

To support its ambition of reaching billion-dollar scale, Medikabazaar is currently in discussions to raise $50 million in fresh capital, with $25 million already committed by existing investors. The proposed fundraise is expected to finance the next phase of growth, including accelerated digital innovation, deeper category leadership, enhanced technology capabilities, and wider reach across India’s healthcare ecosystem.

The company’s renewed momentum is also underpinned by a leadership team that has emphasised accountability, governance, and execution. legacy challenges, the company says, are firmly in the past. With a profitable core business, a rapidly scaling digital platform, exclusive supply partnerships, committed investors, and a leadership team aligned around a clear long-term vision, Medikabazaar is once again positioning itself as a significant force in India’s healthcare supply chain.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Feb 21, 2026 4:05 PM IST
Post Turnaround Medikabazaar Aims to Raise USD 50 Million to Fuel the Ambition of Billion-Dollar Company

QUICK LINKS