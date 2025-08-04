Home > Business > Premier Explosives Blasts 9% Higher As Wining A Defence Deal Ignites Stock Rally- Should You Keep An Eye?

Premier Explosives surged over 9% after announcing a ₹190 crore export order for defence explosives. A second ₹22.36 crore Rocket Motor order also boosted investor sentiment and market buzz.

Published: August 4, 2025 12:14:00 IST

Premier Explosives just lit a spark on Dalal Street! The small-cap defence stock jumped over 9% on Monday, hitting ₹468.05 on the BSE, after announcing a fresh export order. The company revealed in a filing that it bagged a $21.75 million (approx. ₹190 crore) order from an international client for defence explosives. The contract is to be delivered within two years, adding a big boost to its order book.

And that’s not all—just last week, Premier also received a ₹22.36 crore order for Rocket Motors, scheduled for delivery before March 31, 2026.

Two big defence deals in less than a week? No wonder investors are cheering. The stock’s sharp rally reflects renewed confidence in India’s growing defence manufacturing play.

So, the question is: Is Premier Explosives ready for a breakout run, or is it already too hot to handle? Keep an eye out—this one’s ticking like a missile!

Premier Explosives Share Price: Mixed Performance Amid Long-Term Gains

Premier Explosives’ share price has been quite the rollercoaster lately! It took a sharp dip of 22% just in the past month — definitely not for the faint-hearted. But wait, there’s a silver lining: over the last three months, it bounced back with a 9% gain, and even added 3% in six months. On the flip side, it’s still down 17% year-to-date in 2025, and a bigger 34% over the past year.

Now here’s the exciting part — despite the recent ups and downs, Premier Explosives has truly been a star over the long term. Over the past three years, the stock has delivered an impressive 600% return, making it a multibagger favorite among investors. But it doesn’t stop there — over five years, Premier Explosives has soared by an astonishing 1,775%, turning early investors into big winners. This kind of growth tells a story of resilience and strong fundamentals, even amid market volatility. As of August 4, 2025, the stock was trading at ₹445.80, marking a healthy 4.42% gain for the day. So, whether you’re a seasoned investor or a newcomer, Premier Explosives’ journey is definitely worth watching.

Tags: business newsPremier ExplosivesShare pricestock market today

