LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
Home > Business > President Murmu Signed The Online Gaming Bill: What It Means For Gamers, Money Makers, And India’s Digital Future!

President Murmu Signed The Online Gaming Bill: What It Means For Gamers, Money Makers, And India’s Digital Future!

President Droupadi Murmu has given her acceptance to the highly anticipated Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, which was passed by the Indian Parliament earlier this week.

President Murmu Signed The Online Gaming Bill: What It Means For Gamers, Money Makers, And India’s Digital Future!

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Last updated: August 22, 2025 21:21:37 IST

President Droupadi Murmu has given her acceptance to the highly anticipated Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, which was passed by the Indian Parliament earlier this week. The bill, intended at regulating the growing online gaming sector, seeks to differentiate between e-sports and harmful online money gaming facilities.

The primary objective of the Online Gaming Bill is to encourage e-sports and online social games, whereas putting a strict ban on online money gaming events, whether based on skill, chance, or a combination of both.

These games, which frequently involve substantial financial transactions, are now banned. Though, players involved in money gaming will not face consequences. The bill targets service providers, advertisers, organizers, and financial sponsors of such platforms.

Legal Recognition for E-Sports and Social Games in Online Gaming Bill

This landmark regulation suggests legal recognition to e-sports, which has long required formal support in India. Adding to the cause, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports will establish a dedicated framework to promote e-sports as a legitimate competitive sport. Moreover, the government will assist the progress of online social games, identifying their growing popularity.

Online Gaming Bill 2025: Strict Penalties and Enforcement Measures

The bill also presents many penalties for those involved in online money gaming. Offenders may face imprisonment of around 3-years with penalties of up to Rs 1 crore for contributing or enabling such activities. Promoters could face up to 2-years in prison and penalty of up to Rs 50 lakh.

However, repeat offenses will invite tougher consequences, they may probably face jail terms of up to 5-years and penalties up to Rs 2 crore. Cognizable and non-bailable crimes will be observed and examined, with officials authorized to conduct searches and captures related to violations of these regulations.

In spite of fears about a potential GST revenue loss projected at Rs 15,000-Rs 20,000 crore, the government highlights the bill’s social purposes, together with reducing dependence, financial losses, and other extreme penalties like suicides associated with online gambling.

The bill is projected to come into effect soon, with draft rules to be issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information and Technologies.

For the Latest News Updates- India, stay connected and ‘Follow’ our page.

Also Read: Which Indian Apps Will Be Impacted By The Online Gaming Bill 2025? From Dream11 to RummyCircle Face Ban

Tags: Online Gamingpresident droupadi murmu

RELATED News

Yes Bank Set For Fresh Foreign Stake As SMBC Enters The Picture, RBI Gives A Nod- Here’s Everything You Need To Know
J&K School Takeover Sparks Controversy, Mehbooba Mufti Questions Timing
Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav Lead ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar, Target Nitish Kumar Government
How to Get a Digital Voter ID Card: A Step-by-Step Guide to Apply and Download e-EPIC Online
NHAI to Compensate Toll Operators for Revenue Loss Due to FASTag Annual Pass

LATEST NEWS

How Jungkook Became BTS’ Golden Maknae? K-Pop Icon’s Casting Story Revealed!
Is Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore 2 Happening? Makers Extremely Confident After Finalising Script
SCO Summit 2025: Why PM Modi Will Visit Japan Before Heading to China
Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Sells Out In 135 Seconds: A Historic EV Launch
Daisy Shah Recalls Her Toxic Ex-Lover Getting Mad Over Working With Men: ‘When The Same Thing Happened To Him…’
Benjamin Netanyahu Issues Big Statement, Calls Gaza Famine Declaration ‘Outright Lie’: ‘Modern Blood Libel’
First Glimpse Of Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone’s Daughter Leaked? Internet Asks Video To Be Taken Down
Famine Confirmed in Gaza City: What It Means and Who Declares It
Zelenskyy Holds Discussion With Netherlands PM Over Security Arrangements from US-European Allies
Gaza City Faces Famine and Violence as Israeli Military Strikes and Gunfire Kill 33
President Murmu Signed The Online Gaming Bill: What It Means For Gamers, Money Makers, And India’s Digital Future!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

President Murmu Signed The Online Gaming Bill: What It Means For Gamers, Money Makers, And India’s Digital Future!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

President Murmu Signed The Online Gaming Bill: What It Means For Gamers, Money Makers, And India’s Digital Future!
President Murmu Signed The Online Gaming Bill: What It Means For Gamers, Money Makers, And India’s Digital Future!
President Murmu Signed The Online Gaming Bill: What It Means For Gamers, Money Makers, And India’s Digital Future!
President Murmu Signed The Online Gaming Bill: What It Means For Gamers, Money Makers, And India’s Digital Future!

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?