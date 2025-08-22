President Murmu Signed The Online Gaming Bill: What It Means For Gamers, Money Makers, And India’s Digital Future!

President Droupadi Murmu has given her acceptance to the highly anticipated Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, which was passed by the Indian Parliament earlier this week. The bill, intended at regulating the growing online gaming sector, seeks to differentiate between e-sports and harmful online money gaming facilities.

The primary objective of the Online Gaming Bill is to encourage e-sports and online social games, whereas putting a strict ban on online money gaming events, whether based on skill, chance, or a combination of both.

These games, which frequently involve substantial financial transactions, are now banned. Though, players involved in money gaming will not face consequences. The bill targets service providers, advertisers, organizers, and financial sponsors of such platforms.

Legal Recognition for E-Sports and Social Games in Online Gaming Bill

This landmark regulation suggests legal recognition to e-sports, which has long required formal support in India. Adding to the cause, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports will establish a dedicated framework to promote e-sports as a legitimate competitive sport. Moreover, the government will assist the progress of online social games, identifying their growing popularity.

Online Gaming Bill 2025: Strict Penalties and Enforcement Measures

The bill also presents many penalties for those involved in online money gaming. Offenders may face imprisonment of around 3-years with penalties of up to Rs 1 crore for contributing or enabling such activities. Promoters could face up to 2-years in prison and penalty of up to Rs 50 lakh.

However, repeat offenses will invite tougher consequences, they may probably face jail terms of up to 5-years and penalties up to Rs 2 crore. Cognizable and non-bailable crimes will be observed and examined, with officials authorized to conduct searches and captures related to violations of these regulations.

In spite of fears about a potential GST revenue loss projected at Rs 15,000-Rs 20,000 crore, the government highlights the bill’s social purposes, together with reducing dependence, financial losses, and other extreme penalties like suicides associated with online gambling.

The bill is projected to come into effect soon, with draft rules to be issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information and Technologies.

