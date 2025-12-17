LIVE TV
Home > Business > QAD | Redzone Accelerates India Momentum with 20-Year Anniversary and Next-Gen Intelligent Manufacturing Vision

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: December 17, 2025 16:58:10 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 17: QAD | Redzone, the company redefining manufacturing execution with intelligent, adaptive cloud solutions, today marks 20 years of operations in India and announces the next generation of its manufacturing platform, led by Champion AI, at Champions of Manufacturing India 2025.

The milestone celebrates two decades of deep partnership with India’s manufacturing ecosystem—while signalling a decisive shift toward the future of manufacturing: faster, more resilient, and powered by intelligent action at the frontline.

Lauded as a cornerstone event for industry innovators, Champions of Manufacturing India 2025 brought together thought leaders, factory operators, and technology strategists to witness firsthand how digital transformation is rapidly changing the trajectory of modern manufacturing.

At its core, QAD | Redzone has evolved from a software provider into a System of Action — a cohesive blend of people, processes, and data designed to empower manufacturers to move with precision and pace. This transition reflects a broader shift in industrial technology, where real-time intelligence and actionable insights are becoming indispensable for competitiveness in a world marked by supply chain flux and labor dynamics.

Two Decades of Partnership and Progress

Since entering the Indian market, QAD | Redzone has worked with manufacturers across sectors, including automotive and industrial machinery, food & beverage, and life sciences. These collaborative efforts have helped enterprises scale operations globally, modernise legacy processes, and adapt to evolving market dynamics. Over this period, India has grown from a key regional market into a strategic hub for innovation and engineering, significantly influencing the company’s global product roadmap.

“Completing 20 years in India is a reflection of the trust and long-standing partnerships we’ve built with Indian manufacturers,” said Sanjay Brahmawar, CEO of QAD | Redzone. “As manufacturing enters its most critical decade, our focus is clear: deliver practical, high-impact innovation that helps manufacturers move faster, empower their people, and execute with confidence.”

Unveiling the Future: Champion AI and Beyond

During the event, QAD | Redzone unveiled its evolved Intelligent Manufacturing Platform, anchored by three core pillars that promise to redefine how manufacturers operate:

  • Adaptive ERP: A flexible digital backbone engineered for agility, scalability and measurable business value, enabling companies to respond faster to changing demands.

  • Redzone Connected Workforce: Solutions aimed at empowering frontline teams with intuitive tools to enhance productivity, engagement and quality right at the point of action.

  • Champion AI: A cutting-edge suite of agentic AI capabilities that amplifies human decision-making, orchestrates task execution, and generates actionable insights across the manufacturing lifecycle — all designed to accelerate outcomes and automate repetitive tasks.

This triumvirate of innovation is positioned to help manufacturers modernise at Champion Pace — delivering swift, tangible improvements without the disruption and risk often associated with traditional system overhauls.

Champion AI, in particular, has garnered attention for its role in augmenting the frontline workforce rather than replacing it. Built to provide predictive guidance, automated recommendations, and proactive problem resolution, the platform infuses intelligence where it matters most: in everyday shop-floor decisions that impact throughput, quality, and operational resilience.

A Strategic Indian Engine of Innovation

In remarks delivered from the conference stage, Rajeev Purohit, General Manager of India & Head of Engineering at QAD | Redzone, emphasized the importance of India as a key contributor to the company’s global innovation narrative. Rather than functioning solely as a regional sales market, India now stands as a central engineering and product development hub, helping shape solutions that are deployed around the world.

This shift reflects a broader trend in the tech industry, where global companies increasingly look to India’s deep talent pool to drive cutting-edge innovation. For QAD | Redzone, this means that solutions coming out of its Indian teams play an integral role in advancing the company’s global product portfolio and Intelligent Manufacturing Platform strategy.

Transformational Impact Across the Manufacturing Ecosystem

Manufacturers today face unprecedented challenges, including supply chain disruption, workforce shortages, and rising cost pressures. Against these headwinds, QAD | Redzone’s platform positions companies to adapt faster and operate more intelligently — turning data into decisive action rather than static reports.

“India has been central to QAD | Redzone’s engineering excellence and innovation journey,” said Rajeev Purohit, GM India & Head of Engineering, QAD | Redzone. “As we launch this next generation of solutions, India will continue to play a pivotal role in building, scaling, and delivering products that power manufacturers around the world.”

Industry analysts have also taken note of this shift toward agentic AI and action-centric systems that accelerate value in measurable timeframes. By embedding AI into operational workflows, QAD | Redzone aims to help manufacturers move beyond traditional ERP constraints and unlock productivity gains that once seemed out of reach.

Looking Ahead

As the manufacturing landscape continues to evolve, India’s role as both a growth engine and innovation partner positions QAD | Redzone for sustained expansion. With a renewed commitment to customer success and technology leadership, the company’s next chapter is defined not only by anniversaries but by real, measurable impact across industrial ecosystems.

In celebrating two decades of progress, QAD | Redzone isn’t just marking a milestone — it’s reinforcing a vision where intelligence, adaptability, and human-centric innovation converge to shape the future of manufacturing worldwide.

For more information, please visit: https://www.qad.com/

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Dec 17, 2025 4:58 PM IST
