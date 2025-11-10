RedMonk Wellness announced House of Hydration​ with Doorstep IV drips

LIVE TV
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: November 10, 2025 17:12:08 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 10: RedMonk Wellness Pvt. Ltd., founded by homemaker turned entrepreneur  Mandavi S. Mishra, today announced the launch of its flagship concept product House of Hydration, marking a bold new step in India’s holistic wellness landscape.The Brand aims to deliver Doorstep IV drips that one can avail from comfort of the house with experts catering to you.

The wellness industry, spanning health, beauty, and cosmetic care, is one of the world’s fastest-growing and most competitive sectors. While many established brands dominate the space,  Mandavi S. Mishra’s journey stands apart one driven not by profit, but by purpose. As a homemaker stepping into entrepreneurship, she has built Red Monk Wellness from the ground up, turning belief and compassion into the cornerstones of her enterprise.

“Working for a cause brings a unique level of satisfaction,” said  Mandavi S. Mishra, Co-Founder and Director of RedMonk Wellness Pvt. Ltd.

“While this is undoubtedly a serious business, the hope of helping people stay healthy and feel beautifully confident is a powerful motivation in itself.”

At the heart of Red Monk Wellness lies a simple yet transformative philosophy to help individuals feel confident from the inside out.

The company’s newly launched House of Hydration introduces a line of IV drip sessions, specially curated for individuals seeking balance, vitality, and rejuvenation in today’s fast-paced world.

These IV drip sessions go beyond surface-level beauty or short-term results. They are designed to deliver a complete mind-body recharge, focusing on holistic healing, hydration, and inner wellness enabling people to live more vibrant, fulfilling lives. The launch of House of Hydration marks more than just a product introduction; it represents a compassionate movement toward wellness that prioritizes authenticity, care, and empowerment.With strong support from her family and trusted medical professionals, Red Monk Wellness stands as a symbol of what vision and conviction can achieve , proving that meaningful impact often begins with a simple purpose: to help others feel whole again.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 10, 2025 5:12 PM IST
