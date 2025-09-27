LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Right time to tap internal resources for critical minerals, says Coal Ministry's Rupinder Brar

Right time to tap internal resources for critical minerals, says Coal Ministry's Rupinder Brar

Right time to tap internal resources for critical minerals, says Coal Ministry's Rupinder Brar

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 27, 2025 00:11:07 IST

New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): Rupinder Brar, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Coal, on Friday, said that this is the right time for India to accelerate efforts in putting our internal resources to the exploration of critical minerals.

Speaking to the media after the ‘Roadshow on Coal Gasification- Surface and Underground Technologies’ in New Delhi, Coal Additional Secretary said, “Critical minerals come under the Ministry of Mines, so I wouldn’t want to comment much on that. But what I can say in principle is that this is absolutely the right time for India to make the most of its internal resources to move. The government is very progressive, and its policies are aimed at ensuring ease of doing business. Wherever there are opportunities, we must make sure to use them.”

India currently imports the majority of its critical minerals, often from a few dominant players, which raises concerns about geopolitical risks and supply chain bottlenecks.

The government’s National Critical Minerals Mission (NCMM), launched in January 2025, aims to address this gap through exploration, processing, and recycling.

Earlier in the month, the Union Cabinet approved a Rs 1,500 crore Incentive Scheme to develop recycling capacity in the country for the separation and production of critical minerals from secondary sources.

This scheme is part of the National Critical Mineral Mission (NCMM), which aims to build domestic capacity and supply chain resilience in critical minerals.

The Union Cabinet in January 2025 approved the launch of the National Critical Mineral Mission (NCMM) with an expenditure of Rs 16,300 crore and an expected investment of Rs 18,000 crore by Public Sector Undertakings.

Under the NCMM, the Geological Survey of India (GSI) has been tasked with conducting 1,200 exploration projects from 2024-25 to 2030-31.

Critical minerals are essential for clean energy technologies like solar panels, wind turbines, EVs, and energy storage systems. To secure these resources, India launched the NCMM to ensure their long-term availability and processing.

Critical minerals are essential for a country’s economic development and national security; their limited availability or concentration in a few geographical locations can lead to supply chain vulnerabilities. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: coal-gasificationCritical Mineralsgeopolitical-risksmineral-explorationmineral-recyclingnational-critical-minerals-missionncmmsupply-chain-resilience

RELATED News

GST rationalisation to boost consumption growth: Finance Ministry
BMW Ventures IPO Oversubscribed On Day 3: Is A Listing Day Surge Coming?
PHDCCI's SME sentiment index shows continued expansion amid weak demand, hiring pressures
PM-KISAN’s 21st Instalment Released To Aid Flood-Affected Farmers In Himachal Pradesh, Punjab & Uttarakhand
FSSAI and Australia's DAFF sign MoU on food safety

LATEST NEWS

This Muslim Country Signs Major Deal, To Launch Flying Cars And Air Taxis Soon, Name Is…
Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Fumbles 7 Times At UN, Gets Trolled
UP International Trade Show promoting water conservation awareness alongside enhancing trade opportunities
Scholars, Sangha Members discuss Buddhism at a Forum in Kalmykia, Russia
Luke Wilson joins Will Ferrell in Netflix golf comedy series
"I thought Diljit won't be able to do because…": Imtiaz Ali on actor's portrayal of 'Amar Singh Chamkila' post Emmy nominations
Right time to tap internal resources for critical minerals, says Coal Ministry's Rupinder Brar
Asia Cup: Captaincy taking toll on Suryakumar Yadav? Stats reveal staggering slump
Cambridge scientists create gel that could end arthritis pain
BCCL launches "Swachhata Hi Seva 2025", kickstarts preparations for special campaign 5.0
Right time to tap internal resources for critical minerals, says Coal Ministry's Rupinder Brar

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Right time to tap internal resources for critical minerals, says Coal Ministry's Rupinder Brar

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Right time to tap internal resources for critical minerals, says Coal Ministry's Rupinder Brar
Right time to tap internal resources for critical minerals, says Coal Ministry's Rupinder Brar
Right time to tap internal resources for critical minerals, says Coal Ministry's Rupinder Brar
Right time to tap internal resources for critical minerals, says Coal Ministry's Rupinder Brar

QUICK LINKS