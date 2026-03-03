LIVE TV
Home > Business > RoDTEP Rates Reduction – A Huge Shock for Exporters – Shri Shaleen Toshniwal, Chairman, MATEXIL

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: March 3, 2026 10:15:13 IST

Shaleen Toshniwal, Chairman – MATEXIL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 02: “The abrupt and unexpected reduction in the RoDTEP rates and the notified value caps for all HS lines by 50% has come as a big surprise and a huge shock for the exporters,” said Shaleen Toshniwal, Chairman of MATEXIL (Manmade and Technical Textiles Export Promotion Council).

The DGFT (Directorate General of Foreign Trade) has reduced RoDTEP rates and the notified value caps for all HS lines by 50% vide Notification No. 60/2025-26 dated February 23, 2026.

“The implementation of this notification with immediate effect will have an adverse impact on exports of manmade fibre textiles and technical textiles, as it will significantly affect their competitiveness,” said  Shri Toshniwal .

The RoDTEP (Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products) scheme was introduced with the objective of neutralizing embedded central, state, and local taxes and levies—including prior-stage cumulative indirect taxes on goods and services used in the production and distribution of exported products—that are not otherwise refunded or credited and remain embedded in export goods.

“At a crucial juncture, when exporters are passing through unprecedented challenges, turbulence &  uncertainty in global markets and are finding it difficult to sustain operations, this reduction has further aggravated their problems,” the MATEXIL Chairman added.

Shri Toshniwal further pointed out that the RoDTEP Committee constituted by the Government is presently reviewing the existing RoDTEP rates and  while this review exercise is underway, the unexpected reduction has caused serious concern and uncertainty among exporters of manmade fibre textiles and technical textiles.

He urged the Government to reinstate the original RoDTEP rates and value caps and continue with the same until the revised rates are formally notified.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Mar 3, 2026 10:15 AM IST
QUICK LINKS