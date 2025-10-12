Rubicon Research IPO: Day 2 Oversubscribed 2.37x, Should You Rush In Before It’s Too Late?

Rubicon Research IPO is open for public subscription from October 9, 2025 till October 13, 2025. The IPO comprises of a fresh issue and an OFS, with a price band of Rs.461- Rs.485 per equity share.

Rubicon Research Limited: IPO Details at a Glance

• IPO Opens: October 9, 2025

• IPO Closes: October 13, 2025

• IPO Price Band: Rs.461 – Rs.485 per equity share

• Fresh Issue: Around Rs.500 crore

• Offer for Sale (OFS): Around Rs.877.5 crore

• Discount for Eligible Employees: Rs.46 per equity share

• Lot Size: 30 shares

• Min. Retail Investment Amount: Rs.13,830 (at upper band)

• Max. Retail Subscription Amount: Rs.2,00,000

• Max. Subscription (Employees): Rs.5,00,000

• Listing At Stock Exchange: NSE and BSE

• Registrar of the IPO: MUFG Intime India Private Limited

• Book Running Lead Managers: Axis Capital, IIFL Capital Services, JM Financial, SBI Capital Markets

• Sponsor Banks of the Issue: HDFC Bank, Axis Bank

Rubicon Research IPO: Subscription Details

As of Day 2, the IPO has been subscribed 2.37 times overall. Segment-wise investors participation:

• Total Subscription: 2.37x

• Retail Individual Investors: 3.94x

• Retail Investors (Employees): 2.21x

• Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 2.11x

• Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 1.82x

Rubicon Research IPO: Company Overview

Rubicon Research, an India pharmaceutical company, is into development and manufacturing of specialised products and drug-device combinations, basically for the markets in US. The company has its own Research and Development labs and cGMP compliant manufacturing plant, aims at innovation, excellence, and process improvements.

