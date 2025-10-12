LIVE TV
Home > Business > Rubicon Research IPO: Day 2 Oversubscribed 2.37x, Should You Rush In Before It’s Too Late?

Rubicon Research IPO is open for public subscription from October 9, 2025 till October 13, 2025. Rubicon Research is an India pharmaceutical company, is into development and manufacturing of specialised products and drug-device combinations, basically for the markets in US. Planning to Invest? Check Details

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: October 12, 2025 20:11:09 IST

Rubicon Research IPO is open for public subscription from October 9, 2025 till October 13, 2025. The IPO comprises of a fresh issue and an OFS, with a price band of Rs.461- Rs.485 per equity share. 

Rubicon Research Limited: IPO Details at a Glance

•    IPO Opens: October 9, 2025
•    IPO Closes: October 13, 2025
•    IPO Price Band: Rs.461 – Rs.485 per equity share
•    Fresh Issue: Around Rs.500 crore
•    Offer for Sale (OFS): Around Rs.877.5 crore
•    Discount for Eligible Employees: Rs.46 per equity share
•    Lot Size: 30 shares
•    Min. Retail Investment Amount: Rs.13,830 (at upper band)
•    Max. Retail Subscription Amount: Rs.2,00,000
•    Max. Subscription (Employees): Rs.5,00,000
•    Listing At Stock Exchange: NSE and BSE
•    Registrar of the IPO: MUFG Intime India Private Limited

•    Book Running Lead Managers: Axis Capital, IIFL Capital Services, JM Financial, SBI Capital Markets
•    Sponsor Banks of the Issue: HDFC Bank, Axis Bank

Rubicon Research IPO: Subscription Details

As of Day 2, the IPO has been subscribed 2.37 times overall. Segment-wise investors participation:

• Total Subscription: 2.37x
• Retail Individual Investors: 3.94x
• Retail Investors (Employees): 2.21x
• Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 2.11x
• Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 1.82x

Rubicon Research IPO: Company Overview

Rubicon Research, an India pharmaceutical company, is into development and manufacturing of specialised products and drug-device combinations, basically for the markets in US. The company has its own Research and Development labs and cGMP compliant manufacturing plant, aims at innovation, excellence, and process improvements.

Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.

First published on: Oct 12, 2025 8:11 PM IST
QUICK LINKS