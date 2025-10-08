LIVE TV
Home > Business > Rubicon Research IPO Opens For Subscription Tomorrow: Check Key Details To Invest

Rubicon Research IPO Opens For Subscription Tomorrow: Check Key Details To Invest

Rubicon Research Limited IPO will open for public subscription on October 9, 2025 to October 13, 2025. The IPO comprises of a fresh issue and an OFS, with a price band of Rs.461- Rs.485 per equity share.

Rubicon Research IPO Opens For Subscription Tomorrow: Check Key Details To Invest

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Last updated: October 8, 2025 22:29:51 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Rubicon Research IPO Opens For Subscription Tomorrow: Check Key Details To Invest

Rubicon Research Limited IPO will open for public subscription on October 9, 2025 to October 13, 2025. The IPO comprises of a fresh issue and an OFS, with a price band of Rs.461- Rs.485 per equity share. 

Rubicon Research Limited: IPO Details at a Glance

•    IPO Opens: October 9, 2025
•    IPO Closes: October 13, 2025
•    IPO Price Band: Rs.461 – Rs.485 per equity share
•    Fresh Issue: Around Rs.500 crore
•    Offer for Sale (OFS): Around Rs.877.5 crore
•    Discount for Eligible Employees: Rs.46 per equity share
•    Lot Size: 30 shares
•    Min. Retail Investment Amount: Rs.13,830 (at upper band)
•    Max. Retail Subscription Amount: Rs.2,00,000
•    Max. Subscription (Employees): Rs.5,00,000
•    Listing At Stock Exchange: NSE and BSE
•    Registrar of the IPO: MUFG Intime India Private Limited
•    Book Running Lead Managers: Axis Capital, IIFL Capital Services, JM Financial, SBI Capital Markets
•    Sponsor Banks of the Issue: HDFC Bank, Axis Bank

Rubicon Research Limited: Company Overview

Rubicon Research, an India pharmaceutical company, is into development and manufacturing of specialised products and drug-device combinations, basically for the markets in US. The company has its own Research and Development labs and cGMP compliant manufacturing plant, aims at innovation, excellence, and process improvements.

Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.

Also Read: LG Electronics IPO Subscribed 3.32x: Employees And NIIs Are Driving The Rush, Are You Ready?

First published on: Oct 8, 2025 10:05 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.

Tags: Rubicon Research IPORubicon Research Limited

Rubicon Research IPO Opens For Subscription Tomorrow: Check Key Details To Invest

Rubicon Research IPO Opens For Subscription Tomorrow: Check Key Details To Invest
Rubicon Research IPO Opens For Subscription Tomorrow: Check Key Details To Invest
Rubicon Research IPO Opens For Subscription Tomorrow: Check Key Details To Invest
Rubicon Research IPO Opens For Subscription Tomorrow: Check Key Details To Invest

