Sania Mirza Partners with Boldfit as Athlete & Investor to launch and create Tennis and Pickleball Gear for India PNN Digital

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 12: Boldfit, one of India’s fastest-growing sports & fitness brands, is proud to announce that Sania Mirza, India’s legendary tennis icon, has joined as a Boldfit Athlete and Investor.

Together, Boldfit and Sania will co-create and promote a new range of tennis rackets and pickleball paddles, specifically designed for Indian players and sports enthusiasts. Pickleball, emerging as the fastest-growing sport globally, requires quality gear, courts, and a supportive ecosystem—making this collaboration a timely step toward making the sport more accessible, aspirational, and performance-driven for millions.

“Tennis has given me everything in life, and now I want to give back by making the sport more accessible in India. Pickleball too is exploding as a sport for all ages. Partnering with Boldfit allows me to use my years of experience to help design equipment that is lighter, durable, and built for Indian players. I believe this will inspire more people to pick up a racket and fall in love with these sports,” said Sania Mirza.

Boldfit has built a reputation for high-performance sports apparel, footwear, and equipment, combining cutting-edge design with uncompromising quality. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Bengaluru, the brand has quickly emerged as a leader in India’s sports and fitness ecosystem, catering to athletes at every level.

“Sania isn’t done making history, and we’re thrilled she’s starting this bold chapter with us,” said Pallav Bihani, Founder & CEO of Boldfit. “This collaboration is about giving India’s aspiring players, whether in tennis or pickleball, access to products designed with the insight and experience of a legend. At Boldfit, we are building the sports brand India deserves—by partnering with the very best to create products for 1.4 billion people.”

Through this collaboration, Boldfit aims to expand its footprint in racket sports, combining product innovation with athlete-driven insights. The addition of Sania Mirza also strengthens Boldfit’s mission to make sports a lifestyle, not just a game.

“What Sania has achieved is unmatched. Her joining Boldfitgoes beyond equipment—it’s about inspiring millions to embrace sport as part of their lifestyle. It’s exciting to see cricket, tennis, table tennis, and pickleball coming together under one roof,” added KL Rahul, Boldfit Athlete & Investor.

With this partnership, the Boldfit Athlete roster now spans cricket, table tennis, tennis, pickleball, and more—each collaboration reinforcing the brand’s ambition to be the cultural and sporting glue of modern India. This launch underscores Boldfit’s belief that discipline and play can co-exist, and that every sport—whether established, emerging, or reinvented—deserves a bold stage.

