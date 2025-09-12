Sania Mirza Partners with Boldfit as Athlete & Investor to launch and create Tennis and Pickleball Gear for India PNN Digital
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Delhi flood Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Delhi flood Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Delhi flood Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Delhi flood Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Delhi flood Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Delhi flood Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Delhi flood Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Delhi flood Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Sania Mirza Partners with Boldfit as Athlete & Investor to launch and create Tennis and Pickleball Gear for India PNN Digital

Sania Mirza Partners with Boldfit as Athlete & Investor to launch and create Tennis and Pickleball Gear for India PNN Digital

Sania Mirza Partners with Boldfit as Athlete & Investor to launch and create Tennis and Pickleball Gear for India PNN Digital
Sania Mirza Partners with Boldfit as Athlete & Investor to launch and create Tennis and Pickleball Gear for India PNN Digital

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 12, 2025 21:38:08 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 12: Boldfit, one of India’s fastest-growing sports & fitness brands, is proud to announce that Sania Mirza, India’s legendary tennis icon, has joined as a Boldfit Athlete and Investor.

Together, Boldfit and Sania will co-create and promote a new range of tennis rackets and pickleball paddles, specifically designed for Indian players and sports enthusiasts. Pickleball, emerging as the fastest-growing sport globally, requires quality gear, courts, and a supportive ecosystem—making this collaboration a timely step toward making the sport more accessible, aspirational, and performance-driven for millions.

“Tennis has given me everything in life, and now I want to give back by making the sport more accessible in India. Pickleball too is exploding as a sport for all ages. Partnering with Boldfit allows me to use my years of experience to help design equipment that is lighter, durable, and built for Indian players. I believe this will inspire more people to pick up a racket and fall in love with these sports,” said Sania Mirza.

Boldfit has built a reputation for high-performance sports apparel, footwear, and equipment, combining cutting-edge design with uncompromising quality. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Bengaluru, the brand has quickly emerged as a leader in India’s sports and fitness ecosystem, catering to athletes at every level.

“Sania isn’t done making history, and we’re thrilled she’s starting this bold chapter with us,” said Pallav Bihani, Founder & CEO of Boldfit. “This collaboration is about giving India’s aspiring players, whether in tennis or pickleball, access to products designed with the insight and experience of a legend. At Boldfit, we are building the sports brand India deserves—by partnering with the very best to create products for 1.4 billion people.”

Through this collaboration, Boldfit aims to expand its footprint in racket sports, combining product innovation with athlete-driven insights. The addition of Sania Mirza also strengthens Boldfit’s mission to make sports a lifestyle, not just a game.

“What Sania has achieved is unmatched. Her joining Boldfitgoes beyond equipment—it’s about inspiring millions to embrace sport as part of their lifestyle. It’s exciting to see cricket, tennis, table tennis, and pickleball coming together under one roof,” added KL Rahul, Boldfit Athlete & Investor.

With this partnership, the Boldfit Athlete roster now spans cricket, table tennis, tennis, pickleball, and more—each collaboration reinforcing the brand’s ambition to be the cultural and sporting glue of modern India. This launch underscores Boldfit’s belief that discipline and play can co-exist, and that every sport—whether established, emerging, or reinvented—deserves a bold stage.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at [email protected]. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

RELATED News

India-EU working with sincerity, commitment for balanced FTA: Piyush Goyal
Galaxy Medicare IPO Day 3: QIBs And NIIs Are All In, What’s The Subscription Size Of Retail Investors?
Dev Accelerator IPO Day 3: Why Investors Are Flocking Like Never Before? Check It Out
Shringar House’s IPO Day 3 Leaves Dalal Street Stunned: QIBs Hit The Record, Employees 64 Times? Check The Subscription Data!
Urban Company’s IPO Day 3 Shocks India With 103x Subscription: The Data Will Surprise You!

LATEST NEWS

Inside the Mind of Charlie Kirk’s Alleged Killer – Why Tyler Robinson Shot Him
Sushila Karki makes history, becomes Nepal's first female PM
Cillian Murphy to portray Lord Voldemort in 'Harry Potter' series? Actor says "Really hard to follow…"
"To reconnect to the world…": Anushka Shetty announces break from social media, days after 'Ghaati' release
Liam Hemsworth, Gabriella Brooks announce their engagement, model flaunts dazzling ring
PGTI announces appointment of Amitabh Kant as governing body member
Asia Cup Flashback: The Previous India vs Pakistan T20 Showdown
Tyler Robinson Caught: What We Know About the Man Accused of Shooting Charlie Kirk
Urban Company’s IPO Day 3 Shocks India With 103x Subscription: The Data Will Surprise You!
GATE Felicitation Ceremony in Noida Honours Students; GATEWallah (PW) Top Rankers Recognised PNN Digital
Sania Mirza Partners with Boldfit as Athlete & Investor to launch and create Tennis and Pickleball Gear for India PNN Digital

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Sania Mirza Partners with Boldfit as Athlete & Investor to launch and create Tennis and Pickleball Gear for India PNN Digital

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Sania Mirza Partners with Boldfit as Athlete & Investor to launch and create Tennis and Pickleball Gear for India PNN Digital
Sania Mirza Partners with Boldfit as Athlete & Investor to launch and create Tennis and Pickleball Gear for India PNN Digital
Sania Mirza Partners with Boldfit as Athlete & Investor to launch and create Tennis and Pickleball Gear for India PNN Digital
Sania Mirza Partners with Boldfit as Athlete & Investor to launch and create Tennis and Pickleball Gear for India PNN Digital

QUICK LINKS