SAR Televenture Limited Signs SPA with L&T Finance Limited to Acquire Further 19.93% Stake in Tikona Infinet Private Limited for Rs. 149.50 Crore

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 8: SAR Televenture Limited is pleased to announce the signing of a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) with L&T Finance Limited for the acquisition of its 19.93% stake in Tikona Infinet Private Limited for a total consideration of Rs. 149.50 crore.

This acquisition will further consolidate SAR Televenture’s shareholding in Tikona, reinforcing its long-term strategic vision and commitment to the broadband and digital infrastructure sector. Under the terms of the SPA and subject to necessary regulatory approvals, Rs. 30.00 crore will be paid upfront, with the balance consideration being settled through a share swap, at the same price offered under the earlier SPA executed with the majority shareholders of Tikona.

The transaction brings paving the way for Tikona’s next phase of growth under a simplified and unified shareholding structure. It reflects the collaborative approach adopted by all stakeholders to achieve a stable and forward-looking outcome for the company.

SAR Televenture Limited is a rapidly growing telecom infrastructure and digital connectivity company with a focus on building and leasing telecom towers, fiber optic deployment, and Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) solutions. With a vision to accelerate India’s digital transformation, SAR Televenture is committed to innovation, operational excellence, and creating long-term value for its stakeholders.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)