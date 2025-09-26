LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Sensex, Nifty open in red; Pharma stocks fall up to 4% as Trump imposes 100% tariff on branded drugs

Sensex, Nifty open in red; Pharma stocks fall up to 4% as Trump imposes 100% tariff on branded drugs

Sensex, Nifty open in red; Pharma stocks fall up to 4% as Trump imposes 100% tariff on branded drugs

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 26, 2025 10:18:08 IST

New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): The Sensex and Nifty opened in red on Friday as the Nifty 50 extended its losing streak, slipping below key levels for the fifth consecutive session. The index has already given up more than half of the 1,000-point rally it had witnessed since the August 29 lows.

The Nifty Pharma index dropped sharply by 2.42 per cent, touching an intraday low of 21,445.50. Sun Pharma slipped 4.87 per cent to a new 52-week low of Rs. 1,548, while Gland Pharma fell 4.70 per cent to Rs. 1,880. Biocon was down 3.68 per cent at Rs. 342.85. Other leading pharmaceutical companies, including Laurus Labs, Ipca Labs, Divis, Zydus Life, Alkem Labs, Cipla, Ajanta Pharma, Dr Reddy’s, Torrent Pharma, Abbott India, and Glenmark, also ended lower in the range of 0.8 to 3.2 per cent.

United States President Donald Trump announced on Friday that his administration will impose a 100 per cent tariff on branded and patented pharmaceutical products beginning October 1, 2025, unless the manufacturing companies establish production facilities in the United States.

Ajay Bagga, Banking and Market Expert, said the latest move from Washington has created fresh uncertainty. “The bigger news was the expansion of Trump tariffs to branded pharma, some furniture items and big trucks. The 100 per cent tariffs announced on branded pharma imports can potentially impact over USD 233 billion of US pharma exports. Indian generic drug exporters should be exempt for now, which safeguards most of the USD 12 billion of Indian pharma exports to the US,” he said.

Bagga added that clarity is awaited on the impact of these tariffs on Indian companies exporting branded or speciality products to the US.

Sudarshan Jain, Secretary General, Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance, said, “The executive order refers to patented / branded products supplied to the US. It is not applicable to generic medicines.”

On Thursday, the index ended at the day’s low after every intraday recovery attempt was sold into. Market participants said the next crucial support level for the Nifty stands at 24,803, which is the 61.8 per cent retracement of its recent rally from the August 29 low to the swing high of 25,448. On the upside, 25,000 remains the immediate resistance.

Early indicators also pointed towards a weak start. Gift Nifty opened lower by 62.5 points at 24,896.50, compared to the previous close of 24,959.

Sandeep Neema, Director of PL Asset Management, stated that the global backdrop is becoming increasingly challenging. “The US economy is edging toward stagflation, with growth slowing, unemployment rising, and inflation climbing from its low point. While the Federal Reserve has already cut rates in September 2025, persistent price pressures mean aggressive easing is unlikely in the near term. The next meaningful monetary support is expected only in 2026,” he said.

Neema also pointed out that tariff headwinds have intensified. “The imposition of 50 per cent duties on Indian exports worth around USD 86 billion poses near-term risks to growth, especially for engineering, pharma, chemicals, textiles, electronics, and gems and jewellery. At worst, these measures could shave 20-30 basis points from India’s GDP in FY26,” he added.

On sector outlook, he said positioning is skewed toward metals, banks, and industrials, which are better placed to capture the next phase of India’s growth. Metals could benefit from government infrastructure spending and global supply tightness, while banks are expected to see credit growth pick up in the second half of FY26. Industrials and capital goods, he noted, are supported by strong order inflows and policy reforms.

At the same time, Neema maintained a cautious stance on IT and consumption, while highlighting that export-oriented sectors remain under pressure from US tariffs. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: branded-drugsmarket-declineniftynifty-50pharma-indexpharma-stockssensexstock markettrump tariffs

RELATED News

Stock Market Today: RED ALERTS! New Day, New Tariff Tantrum; Pharmaceuticals Under pressure, Sensex And Nifty Fall For Fifth Straight Day
Trump's 100% tariff on patented drugs puts spotlight on India's USD 30 billion pharma export market
Stocks To Watch Today: Accenture, Infosys, Sun Pharma, Dr. Reddy’s Labs, ITC, BHEL, Polycab India, Air India, Zomato And Many Other In Focus Today; Check Out Tip Of The Day NOW!
The Great Indian Brew Festival 2025 Wraps Up with a Flavorful Success at The Bay, Ecoworld
Foodsure Machines – India's Most Trusted Manufacturer of Makhana Processing & Mayonnaise-Making Machines

LATEST NEWS

Trisha Vivek Thosar: Five Year Old Girl Steals The Spotlight at 71st National Film Awards 2025
Political Storm In AP Assembly Over Nandamuri Balakrishna’s ‘Psycho’ Remark On Jagan Mohan Reddy
Donald Trump Keeps Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, Army Chief Asim Munir Waiting At Oval Office, Sounds Casual: ‘They May Be Somewhere’
Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal Breaks Down Over Mridul Tiwari Comment, Tells Zeishan Quadri ‘I Have No Support’
"Will ensure no farmer suffers any losses," says MP CM Mohan Yadav
Jaishankar joins G4 counterparts at UNGA, reaffirms push for UN Security Council reforms
Awez Darbar Breaks Down On Bigg Boss 19 After Baseer Ali’s Comment, Says ‘Our Families Are Watching’
WATCH: Donald Trump Praises Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, Calls General Asim Munir ‘A Great Guy,’ Then Announces 100% Pharma Tariffs The Same Day
‘I Love Mahadev’ And ‘I Love Muhammad’ Trend Take Over Social Media: Here’s What’s Happening
Nagarjuna expresses "gratitude" as Delhi High Court offers protection to personality rights
Sensex, Nifty open in red; Pharma stocks fall up to 4% as Trump imposes 100% tariff on branded drugs

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Sensex, Nifty open in red; Pharma stocks fall up to 4% as Trump imposes 100% tariff on branded drugs

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Sensex, Nifty open in red; Pharma stocks fall up to 4% as Trump imposes 100% tariff on branded drugs
Sensex, Nifty open in red; Pharma stocks fall up to 4% as Trump imposes 100% tariff on branded drugs
Sensex, Nifty open in red; Pharma stocks fall up to 4% as Trump imposes 100% tariff on branded drugs
Sensex, Nifty open in red; Pharma stocks fall up to 4% as Trump imposes 100% tariff on branded drugs

QUICK LINKS