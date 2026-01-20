Shadowfax IPO: ₹1,907 Crore Offer Signals Growth In E-Commerce Logistics- Here Is What You Should Know

Ride the Logistics Wave: Shadowfax IPO Opens Amid Digital Commerce Boom
Attention all investors! Shadowfax Technologies has today, January 20, 2026, officially initiated its IPO with the subscription period remaining open till January 22. The allotments would be anticipated for January 23, while the shares would be trading on NSE and BSE approximately by January 28.
Shadowfax isn’t just a regular firm but a technology-oriented logistics giant that is very much at the core of the digital commerce boom in India. The e-commerce industry in India cannot run without Shadowfax, which is providing a complete range of services from express parcel deliveries to reverse pickups, quick commerce, hyperlocal deliveries, and critical logistics solutions. This IPO indeed promises action, growth, and a ride on the budding logistics highway of India for investors as well as delivery enthusiasts alike!
Shadowfax IPO: Key Details
|Shadowfax IPO: Key Details
|Information
|IPO Type & Size
|Book-built issue worth ₹1,907.27 crore
|Fresh Issue
|8.06 crore shares, ₹1,000 crore
|Offer for Sale (OFS)
|7.32 crore shares, ₹907.27 crore
|Price Band
|₹118–₹124 per share
|Retail Investor Limit
|₹14,160
|IPO Managers
|ICICI Securities, Morgan Stanley India, JM Financial Limited
|Registrar
|KFin Technologies Limited
Shadowfax IPO: Invetsor Hype
|Investor Category
|Subscription (Times)
|Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs)
|–
|Non-Institutional Investors
|0.05
|Retail Individual Investors (RIIs)
|0.38
|Employees
|0.28
|Total
|0.08
Shadowfax IPO: Utilisation of IPO Proceeds
|Utilisation of IPO Proceeds
|Purpose
|Capital expenditure
|Network infrastructure
|Lease payments
|New first-mile, last-mile, and sort centers
|Branding & Marketing
|Marketing, communication, and promotion
|Others
|Unidentified inorganic acquisitions and general corporate purposes
Shadowfax IPO Grey Market Premium: ₹6
(With Inputs)
Also Read: Trump Drops Bombshell: 200% Tariffs On French Wines And Champagne, Macron Dragged Into ‘Gaza Peace’ Drama, Snubs The Meeting
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over three years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
Always bold with her opinions, she also never misses the chance to weave in expert voices, keeping things balanced and insightful. In short, Aishwarya brings a fresh, sharp, and fact-driven voice to every story she touches.