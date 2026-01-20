Shadowfax IPO: ₹1,907 Crore Offer Signals Growth In E-Commerce Logistics- Here Is What You Should Know

Ride the Logistics Wave: Shadowfax IPO Opens Amid Digital Commerce Boom

Attention all investors! Shadowfax Technologies has today, January 20, 2026, officially initiated its IPO with the subscription period remaining open till January 22. The allotments would be anticipated for January 23, while the shares would be trading on NSE and BSE approximately by January 28.

Shadowfax isn’t just a regular firm but a technology-oriented logistics giant that is very much at the core of the digital commerce boom in India. The e-commerce industry in India cannot run without Shadowfax, which is providing a complete range of services from express parcel deliveries to reverse pickups, quick commerce, hyperlocal deliveries, and critical logistics solutions. This IPO indeed promises action, growth, and a ride on the budding logistics highway of India for investors as well as delivery enthusiasts alike!

Shadowfax IPO: Key Details

Shadowfax IPO: Key Details Information IPO Type & Size Book-built issue worth ₹1,907.27 crore Fresh Issue 8.06 crore shares, ₹1,000 crore Offer for Sale (OFS) 7.32 crore shares, ₹907.27 crore Price Band ₹118–₹124 per share Retail Investor Limit ₹14,160 IPO Managers ICICI Securities, Morgan Stanley India, JM Financial Limited Registrar KFin Technologies Limited

Shadowfax IPO: Invetsor Hype

Investor Category Subscription (Times) Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) – Non-Institutional Investors 0.05 Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) 0.38 Employees 0.28 Total 0.08

Shadowfax IPO: Utilisation of IPO Proceeds

Utilisation of IPO Proceeds Purpose Capital expenditure Network infrastructure Lease payments New first-mile, last-mile, and sort centers Branding & Marketing Marketing, communication, and promotion Others Unidentified inorganic acquisitions and general corporate purposes

Shadowfax IPO Grey Market Premium: ₹6

Currently, the Grey Market Premium (GMP) of Shadowfax Technologies is ₹6, which is nearly 4.84% above the upper limit of the price band. This situation indicates a moderate level of investor excitement and anticipates a positive listing for the IPO, reflecting cautious optimism in the pre-listing market for Shadowfax shares.

(With Inputs)

