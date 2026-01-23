LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Tik Tok US canada 2025 compensation ICE border 2 cast donald trump Delhi NCR Weather Boeing F-47 Tik Tok US canada 2025 compensation ICE border 2 cast donald trump Delhi NCR Weather Boeing F-47 Tik Tok US canada 2025 compensation ICE border 2 cast donald trump Delhi NCR Weather Boeing F-47 Tik Tok US canada 2025 compensation ICE border 2 cast donald trump Delhi NCR Weather Boeing F-47
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Tik Tok US canada 2025 compensation ICE border 2 cast donald trump Delhi NCR Weather Boeing F-47 Tik Tok US canada 2025 compensation ICE border 2 cast donald trump Delhi NCR Weather Boeing F-47 Tik Tok US canada 2025 compensation ICE border 2 cast donald trump Delhi NCR Weather Boeing F-47 Tik Tok US canada 2025 compensation ICE border 2 cast donald trump Delhi NCR Weather Boeing F-47
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Shadowfax IPO Allotment Status: How To Check Allotment Step-By-Step Via BSE, NSE, And Registrar

Shadowfax IPO Allotment Status: How To Check Allotment Step-By-Step Via BSE, NSE, And Registrar

Shadowfax Technologies IPO allotment finalized January 23, 2026. Investors can check status via BSE, NSE, or registrar. GMP nil at ₹124. Listing expected January 28; strong investor interest noted.

Shadowfax IPO Allotment Status
Shadowfax IPO Allotment Status

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 23, 2026 11:29:37 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Shadowfax IPO Allotment Status: How To Check Allotment Step-By-Step Via BSE, NSE, And Registrar

Shadowfax Technologies IPO Allotment Status: Key Update

You Might Be Interested In

Investors now await the stock distribution process after Shadowfax Technologies completed its initial public offering. The big day is Friday, January 23, 2026, when investors will finally see if they snagged a slice of the ₹1,907-crore logistics giant, following strong investor demand at the close of the offer. Curious minds can check their allotment status online through BSE, NSE, or the company’s registrar website. Investors should check their application results to determine whether they successfully caught the Shadowfax wave or will have to wait for their next delivery.

How To Check Shadowfax IPO Allotment Status

1. Via KFin Technologies (Registrar)

You Might Be Interested In
  • Visit KFin Technologies IPO Status Page
  • Select Shadowfax Technologies Ltd
  • Choose identification method: PAN, Application Number, or Demat Account (DPID/Client ID)
  • Enter details, complete captcha, and click Submit

2. Via BSE

  • Go to BSE IPO Allotment Status Page
  • Select Equity as Issue Type
  • Choose Shadowfax Technologies Limited
  • Enter Application Number or PAN, verify captcha, and click Search

3. Via NSE

  • Visit NSE IPO Allotment Page
  • Select Equity & SME IPO bids
  • Choose company symbol SHADOWFAX
  • Enter PAN and Application Number, then click Submit

Shadowfax Technologies IPO: Subscription Details and Key Dates

Category Details
Overall Subscription 2.72 times
Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) 3.81 times
Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) 2.31 times
Non-Institutional Investors 84%
Issue Size ₹1,907.27 crore
Fresh Issue ₹1,000 crore
Offer for Sale (OFS) ₹907.27 crore
Price Band ₹118–124 per share
Allotment Finalization January 23, 2026
Refund Initiation January 27, 2026
Credit of Shares to Demat January 27, 2026
Tentative Listing Date January 28, 2026 (BSE and NSE)

Shadowfax Technologies IPO Grey Market Premium (GMP) Update

Investors keeping an eye on the Shadowfax Technologies IPO might be surprised because the grey market shows no additional premium for the company. The current GMP stands at zero, which means IPO shares are trading at their maximum price of ₹124 per share. The company offers its actual value without any additional bonuses or discounts. The grey market begins quietly for those who want to know whether they received a part of this ₹1,907-crore logistics project. The stock will either rise dramatically on its listing day or remain at its current level.

 The first market movement will begin shortly, so traders should keep their eyes on the trading floor.

(With Inputs)

Also Read: Will India Revoke TikTok Ban After US Deal? Chinese Control Ends As American…

First published on: Jan 23, 2026 11:29 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Shadowfax allotment statusShadowfax investorsShadowfax IPO allotmentShadowfax IPO GMPShadowfax IPO listingShadowfax IPO sharesShadowfax IPO subscriptionShadowfax NSE BSEShadowfax registrarShadowfax Technologies IPO

RELATED News

Will India Revoke TikTok Ban After US Deal? Chinese Control Ends As American Investors Take Charge

IndiGo Share Price Dips 4% After Q3 Results, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Strong

Who Is Jamie Dimon? JPMorgan CEO, Wall Street Powerhouse, Gets $43M Pay Hike Amid Trump’s $5B Lawsuit

Stock Market Today: Sensex And Nifty Open Flat Amid Mixed Global Cues, Investors To Take One Step At A Time!

Stocks To Watch Today: Adani Green, IndiGo, JSW Steel, Ashoka Buildcon, RK Swamy, Bandhan Bank, Mphasis, DLF, BPCL, Home First Finance, Ashoka Buildcon, RK Swamy in focus on 23 January

LATEST NEWS

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I, Raipur: Will Rain Spoil The Upcoming Multi Format Series? Check Weather Report

Amazon To Lay Off 14,000 More Employees Next Week – Is Artificial Intelligence Killing Human Jobs As Tech Conglomerate Axes Over 30,000 Jobs?

Shadowfax IPO Allotment Status: How To Check Allotment Step-By-Step Via BSE, NSE, And Registrar

Kashi Vishwanath Temple Introduces ‘Ask Nandi’ AI-Powered Chatbot To Assist Devotees

‘Pehle Bheek, Phir Peace’: Terror-Linked, Bankrupt Pakistan Mocked Online As Shehbaz Sharif ‘Begging’ Trump At Davos Goes Viral

Afghanistan Cricketer Rashid Khan Joins ‘Border 2’ Fever; Actors Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan And Suniel Shetty React

Australian Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Through To Round 4 After Defeating Anastasia Potapova

US Vs Canada: Donald Trump Cancels Gaza Peace Board Invite After Mark Carney’s Davos Speech Slamming American Hegemony

“Almost Nude Amid Snowfall”: Viral Manali Snow Bikini Dance Video By Influencer Sparks Massive Online Backlash, Ignites Debate On Decency And Content Limits | WATCH

Border 2 Advance Box Office Collection Day 1: Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan’s Patriotic War Film Crosses Rs 12.5 Crore in Advance Booking, Surpasses Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar

Shadowfax IPO Allotment Status: How To Check Allotment Step-By-Step Via BSE, NSE, And Registrar

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Shadowfax IPO Allotment Status: How To Check Allotment Step-By-Step Via BSE, NSE, And Registrar

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Shadowfax IPO Allotment Status: How To Check Allotment Step-By-Step Via BSE, NSE, And Registrar
Shadowfax IPO Allotment Status: How To Check Allotment Step-By-Step Via BSE, NSE, And Registrar
Shadowfax IPO Allotment Status: How To Check Allotment Step-By-Step Via BSE, NSE, And Registrar
Shadowfax IPO Allotment Status: How To Check Allotment Step-By-Step Via BSE, NSE, And Registrar

QUICK LINKS