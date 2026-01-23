Shadowfax IPO Allotment Status: How To Check Allotment Step-By-Step Via BSE, NSE, And Registrar

Shadowfax Technologies IPO Allotment Status: Key Update

Investors now await the stock distribution process after Shadowfax Technologies completed its initial public offering. The big day is Friday, January 23, 2026, when investors will finally see if they snagged a slice of the ₹1,907-crore logistics giant, following strong investor demand at the close of the offer. Curious minds can check their allotment status online through BSE, NSE, or the company’s registrar website. Investors should check their application results to determine whether they successfully caught the Shadowfax wave or will have to wait for their next delivery.

How To Check Shadowfax IPO Allotment Status

1. Via KFin Technologies (Registrar)

Visit KFin Technologies IPO Status Page

Select Shadowfax Technologies Ltd

Choose identification method: PAN, Application Number, or Demat Account (DPID/Client ID)

Enter details, complete captcha, and click Submit

2. Via BSE

Go to BSE IPO Allotment Status Page

Select Equity as Issue Type

as Issue Type Choose Shadowfax Technologies Limited

Enter Application Number or PAN, verify captcha, and click Search

3. Via NSE

Visit NSE IPO Allotment Page

Select Equity & SME IPO bids

Choose company symbol SHADOWFAX

Enter PAN and Application Number, then click Submit

Shadowfax Technologies IPO: Subscription Details and Key Dates

Category Details Overall Subscription 2.72 times Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) 3.81 times Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) 2.31 times Non-Institutional Investors 84% Issue Size ₹1,907.27 crore Fresh Issue ₹1,000 crore Offer for Sale (OFS) ₹907.27 crore Price Band ₹118–124 per share Allotment Finalization January 23, 2026 Refund Initiation January 27, 2026 Credit of Shares to Demat January 27, 2026 Tentative Listing Date January 28, 2026 (BSE and NSE)

Shadowfax Technologies IPO Grey Market Premium (GMP) Update

Investors keeping an eye on the Shadowfax Technologies IPO might be surprised because the grey market shows no additional premium for the company. The current GMP stands at zero, which means IPO shares are trading at their maximum price of ₹124 per share. The company offers its actual value without any additional bonuses or discounts. The grey market begins quietly for those who want to know whether they received a part of this ₹1,907-crore logistics project. The stock will either rise dramatically on its listing day or remain at its current level.

The first market movement will begin shortly, so traders should keep their eyes on the trading floor.

(With Inputs)

Also Read: Will India Revoke TikTok Ban After US Deal? Chinese Control Ends As American…