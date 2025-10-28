LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup BCCI medical update 5-year-old throws newborn Air quality Delhi 2025 elon musk amazon Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup BCCI medical update 5-year-old throws newborn Air quality Delhi 2025 elon musk amazon Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup BCCI medical update 5-year-old throws newborn Air quality Delhi 2025 elon musk amazon Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup BCCI medical update 5-year-old throws newborn Air quality Delhi 2025 elon musk amazon
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup BCCI medical update 5-year-old throws newborn Air quality Delhi 2025 elon musk amazon Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup BCCI medical update 5-year-old throws newborn Air quality Delhi 2025 elon musk amazon Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup BCCI medical update 5-year-old throws newborn Air quality Delhi 2025 elon musk amazon Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup BCCI medical update 5-year-old throws newborn Air quality Delhi 2025 elon musk amazon
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Showcasing The Latest Practical Solutions In Glass Processing, Facades, Fenestration, And Aluminium Extrusions

Showcasing The Latest Practical Solutions In Glass Processing, Facades, Fenestration, And Aluminium Extrusions

Showcasing The Latest Practical Solutions In Glass Processing, Facades, Fenestration, And Aluminium Extrusions

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: October 28, 2025 11:05:07 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Showcasing The Latest Practical Solutions In Glass Processing, Facades, Fenestration, And Aluminium Extrusions

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27: The most trusted companies from the glass processing technologies, façades, fenestration and aluminium extrusions field will come together once again at India’s leading platform – the Zak Expo on Glass, Doors, Windows, Façades & Aluminium Extrusions. The event is scheduled from 4th to 7th December 2025, at the Bombay Exhibition Centre (NESCO) in Mumbai.

With rising demand for sustainability, precision, and quality in both commercial and residential construction, the importance of the building envelope has never been greater. The event will demonstrate the latest practical innovations suited for the Indian market aiming to transforming modern building façade/fenestration design, performance, and aesthetics.

If you are an architect, interior designer, builder, developer, contractor, glass processor, or building industry professional, visiting this expo will offer valuable insights into how new products, materials, and innovations are shaping the modern façade and fenestration façade development in India. Register now at www.zak.sg/expo.

Uniting Glass, Façade, Fenestration & Aluminium Extrusion Excellence Under One Roof

Zak Glass Technology Expo: The 22nd International Trade Fair on Glass Processing, Products & Technologies will highlight how the latest technologies can make architectural glass more efficient and sustainable. Organized in association with the Federation of Safety Glass (FOSG), this edition focuses on the latest technologies that are available to produce and process glass along with other value-added solution for the same.

Zak Doors & Windows Expo: The 21st International Trade Fair on Doors, Windows and Façades will spotlight system innovations in uPVC & Aluminium, railings, cladding, automation, hardware, software, accessories and related solutions that are key to ensure better smart, safe & sustainable building envelopes.

Zak Aluminium Extrusions Expo: The 16th International Trade Fair on Aluminium Extrusion Technologies and Products, will showcase the versatility of aluminium across multiple sectors but mainly focusing on architectural applications. The expo will present the latest extruded solutions along with surface finishing options and other related products.

Driving Collaboration and Industry Growth

Speaking about the upcoming edition, Mr. Zakir AhmedChairman, Zak Exhibitions & Conferences, said: “Our exhibitions are not just showcases — they are platforms that bring together knowledge, technology, and opportunity. Despite global market challenges, the Indian construction industry is showing robust growth due to strong domestic demand and young and growing population. Hence glass, façade & fenestration industries are continuing to invest in innovation and modernization. We are proud to facilitate this momentum by connecting thought leaders, manufacturers, and suppliers from across the globe.”

The 2025 edition will feature live demonstrationsmock-up displays, and product launches, enabling hands-on learning and meaningful dialogue between professionals. Together, the three expos are expected to attract over 35,000 visitors and 400+ exhibitors from 20+ countries, reaffirming the event’s position as a leading force in the Indian built environment sector.

About Zak Exhibitions & Conferences

Founded in 1994, Zak Exhibitions & Conferences are pioneers in promoting technologies in the domain of glass processing, façade & fenestration through exhibitions and conferences. With over 1000 events across the globe, Zak continues to promote innovation, quality, and sustainable advancement in the built environment.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 28, 2025 11:05 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

BYD's mini-car ambitions may be a wake-up call for Japan 

Who Is Mehli Mistry? The Quiet Power Player Steering Tata Trusts’ Next Chapter- Here Is Everything We Know So Far

US Treasury's Bessent calls for 'sound' monetary policy in Japan

Gold and Silver Price Today on October 28: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

PVL 2025 Season 4 (Final): Bengaluru Torpedoes Become Champions of Season 4 with Dominant Win Over Mumbai Meteors in Final

LATEST NEWS

BRIEF-Greenmobility Raises FY Guidance

29-Year-Old Indian Expat Wins Record ₹240 Crore UAE Lottery Jackpot

‘Stop, No More Questions On……!’ Kerala Minister Loses Temper Over Lionel Messi’s India Visit Controversy

Pakistani-Origin London Mayor Sadiq Khan In Trouble, Accused Of Facilitating Grooming Gang Cover-Up After Reports Of Young Girls Being Raped

BRIEF-Saudi Exchange Says Buruj Cooperative Insurance To Delist As End 27 Oct

Gulf fintech Tabby valued at $4.5 billion after secondary share sale

Polish central banker Litwiniuk does not rule out interest rate cut in November-PAP

PVL 2025 Season 4 (Final): Bengaluru Torpedoes Become Champions of Season 4 with Dominant Win Over Mumbai Meteors in Final

Indian Student Arrested After Mid-Air Fork Attack On US-Germany Flight

Citi to tie up with Coinbase to boost digital payments for institutional clients

Showcasing The Latest Practical Solutions In Glass Processing, Facades, Fenestration, And Aluminium Extrusions

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Showcasing The Latest Practical Solutions In Glass Processing, Facades, Fenestration, And Aluminium Extrusions

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Showcasing The Latest Practical Solutions In Glass Processing, Facades, Fenestration, And Aluminium Extrusions
Showcasing The Latest Practical Solutions In Glass Processing, Facades, Fenestration, And Aluminium Extrusions
Showcasing The Latest Practical Solutions In Glass Processing, Facades, Fenestration, And Aluminium Extrusions
Showcasing The Latest Practical Solutions In Glass Processing, Facades, Fenestration, And Aluminium Extrusions

QUICK LINKS