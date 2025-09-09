Shringar House Of Mangalsutra IPO Alert: Is Shringar House The Next Big Thing After Urban Company?

Shringar House of Mangalsutra Limited, a mumbai based jewellery manufacturing and retail company, is coming up with its IPO on September 10, 2025. This public offer will end on September 12, 2025, with an expected accumulation of Rs.400 crore.

Shringar House of Mangalsutra Limited: IPO Details at a Glance

• IPO Subscription Opening Date: September 10, 2025

• IPO Subscription Closing Date: September 12, 2025

• Issue Type: 100% Book Built Issue

• Size of the Issue: Around Rs.400 cr

• Price Range: Rs.155 – Rs.165

• Lot Size: 90 shares

• Minimum Retail Investment: Rs.14,850

• Listing At: NSE SME Platform

• Registrar: MUFG Intime India Private Limited

Objectives of the Shringar House of Mangalsutra Limited IPO

The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilized for:

1. Expansion of retail outlets across India

2. Working capital requirements

3. Strengthening distribution and branding activities

4. General corporate purposes

Shringar House of Mangalsutra Limited: Company Overview

Shringar House of Mangalsutra Limited, is a Mumbai, Maharashtra based jewellery manufacturing and retail company, with an expertise in mangalsutras, a traditional ornament worn by married women in India. The company has made a strong regional spread through its dedicated product range and branded outlets.

The company mainly focuses on domestic retail market, with strategies to develop across urban and semi-urban regions. The company profits from high-margin products, traditional yet modern designs with personalization, and a rising demand for curated wedding jewellery. Its business model inculcates in-house design, direct-to-consumer sales, and retail growth, making it one of the focused players in their segment.

(Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.)

