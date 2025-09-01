LIVE TV
Silicon Dreams In Delhi: PM Modi To Launch India's Boldest Semiconductor Push Yet!

Silicon Dreams In Delhi: PM Modi To Launch India’s Boldest Semiconductor Push Yet!

The Prime Minister will also participate in the Conference on September 3 from around 9:30 AM, during which he will also attend the CEOs roundtable, the PMO said on Monday in a statement.

Silicon Dreams In Delhi: PM Modi To Launch India’s Boldest Semiconductor Push Yet!

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: September 1, 2025 23:29:12 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate ‘Semicon India – 2025’, aimed at catalysing India’s Semiconductor ecosystem, on Tuesday morning, around 10 AM at Yashobhoomi in New Delhi.

The Prime Minister will also participate in the Conference on September 3 from around 9:30 AM, during which he will also attend the CEOs roundtable, the PMO said on Monday in a statement.
The three-day Conference, from September 2nd to 4th, will focus on advancing a robust, resilient, and sustainable semiconductor ecosystem in India.

It will feature sessions on the progress of the Semicon India Programme, semiconductor fab and advanced packaging projects, infrastructure readiness, smart manufacturing, innovations in R&D and artificial intelligence, investment opportunities, state-level policy implementation, and other topics.

Additionally, the event will highlight initiatives under the Design Linked Incentive (DLI) scheme, the growth of the startup ecosystem, international cooperation, and the future roadmap for India’s semiconductor sector.

Over 20,750 attendees are expected to participate, including more than 2,500 delegates from 48 countries, over 150 speakers, including 50 global leaders, and more than 350 exhibitors. It will also include roundtable discussions from 6 countries, country pavilions, and dedicated pavilions for Workforce Development & Start-Ups, among others.

Semicon conferences, organised across the world, aim to maximise the outreach of technological advancements in the semiconductor domain, as well as the policies of various countries, to strengthen their semiconductor ecosystems.

Furthering the Prime Minister’s vision to showcase India as a hub for Semiconductor Design, Manufacturing and Technology Development, conferences have been organised at Bengaluru in 2022, at Gandhinagar in 2023 and at Greater Noida in 2024.

Semiconductors are at the heart of modern technology. They power essential systems in healthcare, transport, communication, defence, and space. As the world moves toward greater digitalisation and automation, semiconductors have become integral to economic security and strategic independence.

In just four years, since the launch of the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) in 2021, India has transformed its semiconductor journey from vision to reality. To support this vision, the government announced a Rs 76,000 crore Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, of which nearly Rs 65,000 crore has already been committed. (Inputs from ANI)

