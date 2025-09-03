LIVE TV
Snehaa Organics IPO: Is Your Name On The Allotment List?

Snehaa Organics Ltd., a Hyderabad based company is oversubscribed to 203.38 times on its final day of subscription. The IPO was close on September 02, 2025. The company has its specialization in solvent recovery and recycling, offering green and cost-effective solutions across pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, specialty chemicals, and paints.

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Last updated: September 3, 2025 12:23:12 IST

Snehaa Organics Ltd launched its IPO for subscription on August 29, 2025 and closed on September 02, 2025. The IPO has attracted strong interest across retail segment. Through this IPO the company is expected to raise Rs.32.68 crore.

The strong demand signals growing confidence in the company’s sustainability driven business model.

Snehaa Organics Ltd IPO Details

  •  Bid Opening Date: August 29, 2025
  • Bid Closing Date: September 2, 2025
  • IPO Size: Rs.32.68 crore
  • Price Band: Rs.115 – Rs.122
  • Min Investment: 1,000 shares
  • Allotment of Shares: September 3, 2025
  •  Expected Listing NSE/SME: September 5, 2025

Snehaa Organics Ltd: Subscription Status on Day 3

As of Day 3, the IPO has been subscribed 203.38 times overall. Segment-wise investors participation:

• Total Subscription: 203.38x

• Retail Investors: 37.77x

• Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 42.19x

• Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 16.34x

Check Allotment Status on NSE/BSE Stock Exchange

Check Application Status on NSE

1. Visit the official NSE website for the allotment status.

2. Mark ‘Equity & SME IPO bid details’

3. Select Symbol of the Company

4. Enter PAN Number

5. Enter Application Number

6. Click on Submit Button

Check Application Status on BSE

1. Visit the official BSE website for the allotment status.

2. Select ‘Equity’ in Issue Type

3. Choose Company Name

4. Enter PAN Number or Application Number

5. Select Captcha

6. Click on Search Button

Snehaa Organics Ltd: Company Background

Snehaa Organics Ltd was founded in October 2017. The company has its specialization in solvent recovery and recycling, offering green and cost-effective solutions across pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, specialty chemicals, and paints.

The company has gradually expanded its manufacturing capacity, equipped with 60 KL kettles and 27 KL reactors, and distinguished strong B2B associations in organized, structured, and quality-sensitive markets.

(Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.)

Tags: ipoIPO allotmentIPO newssnehaa organics

