LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza Nuseirat strike Lokah gaza ceasefire Timothy Mellon Awadh Assam Express donald trump sarabhai vs sarabhai Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news Gaza Nuseirat strike Lokah gaza ceasefire Timothy Mellon Awadh Assam Express donald trump sarabhai vs sarabhai Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news Gaza Nuseirat strike Lokah gaza ceasefire Timothy Mellon Awadh Assam Express donald trump sarabhai vs sarabhai Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news Gaza Nuseirat strike Lokah gaza ceasefire Timothy Mellon Awadh Assam Express donald trump sarabhai vs sarabhai Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza Nuseirat strike Lokah gaza ceasefire Timothy Mellon Awadh Assam Express donald trump sarabhai vs sarabhai Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news Gaza Nuseirat strike Lokah gaza ceasefire Timothy Mellon Awadh Assam Express donald trump sarabhai vs sarabhai Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news Gaza Nuseirat strike Lokah gaza ceasefire Timothy Mellon Awadh Assam Express donald trump sarabhai vs sarabhai Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news Gaza Nuseirat strike Lokah gaza ceasefire Timothy Mellon Awadh Assam Express donald trump sarabhai vs sarabhai Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Softbank approves remaining $22.5 billion of OpenAI investment, The Information reports

Softbank approves remaining $22.5 billion of OpenAI investment, The Information reports

Softbank approves remaining $22.5 billion of OpenAI investment, The Information reports
Bugonia movie 2025 Premiere Reaction: Fans shave their heads in excitement to attend the premiere of Emma Stone’s sci-fi hit 'Bugonia'.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 26, 2025 02:55:15 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Softbank approves remaining $22.5 billion of OpenAI investment, The Information reports

(Reuters) -Softbank has approved a second installment of $22.5 billion to complete its $30 billion investment in OpenAI, the Information reported on Saturday. The Japanese investment group's board has approved the installment as long as the artificial intelligence startup completes a corporate restructuring that would pave the way for an eventual public offering, the Information report said, citing a person with knowledge of the decision. Reuters could not immediately verify the report. (Reporting by Chandni Shah in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 26, 2025 2:55 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Trump announces 10% increase in tariffs on Canada

Exxon sues California over climate disclosure laws

Toyota may announce US-made vehicle imports to Japan, NHK says

Ferrari aims at AI generation with crypto auction for Le Mans car

Chrysler to recall over 291,000 vehicles in US, NHTSA says

LATEST NEWS

Softbank approves remaining $22.5 billion of OpenAI investment, The Information reports

Israel Conducts Precision Airstrike In Gaza’s Nuseirat, Claims Foiled Islamic Jihad Attack

UPDATE 3-Ligue 1 Standings

Fonseca and Davidovich Fokina into final after another retirement in Basel

Intel shares jump as investments, cost cuts catapult turnaround efforts

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra OTT Release, Who is Santhy Balachandran, Screenwriter Behind Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Superhero Film

UPDATE 16-NCAAF Results

Tinder owner Match says Apple fee will stifle growth in India

UPDATE 9-NHL Standings

UPDATE 11-NCAAF Results

Softbank approves remaining $22.5 billion of OpenAI investment, The Information reports

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Softbank approves remaining $22.5 billion of OpenAI investment, The Information reports

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Softbank approves remaining $22.5 billion of OpenAI investment, The Information reports
Softbank approves remaining $22.5 billion of OpenAI investment, The Information reports
Softbank approves remaining $22.5 billion of OpenAI investment, The Information reports
Softbank approves remaining $22.5 billion of OpenAI investment, The Information reports

QUICK LINKS