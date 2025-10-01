LIVE TV
Home > Business > OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to Meet South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on AI Investment Push

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman will meet South Korean President Lee Jae Myung in Seoul on Wednesday to discuss boosting AI investment as part of South Korea’s economic strategy. The country, which now has the second-largest base of paying ChatGPT users after the U.S., recently welcomed OpenAI’s first Seoul office, led by ex-Google executive KyoungHoon Kim. Altman is also expected to meet Samsung and SK Hynix leaders, whose chips power AI data centers. The visit comes as global AI investment surges, with Nvidia pledging up to $100 billion for OpenAI and the U.S. backing the $500 billion “Stargate” AI infrastructure project.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: October 1, 2025 10:29:54 IST

SEOUL (Reuters) -OpenAI Chief Executive Sam Altman on Wednesday plans to meet with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, who seeks to boost Asia’s fourth-biggest economy through a policy of boosting investment in artificial intelligence, the presidential office has said. The meeting will take place at the presidential office in center Seoul at 6 p.m. (0900 GMT), the office said. OpenAI this year set up its first office in Seoul and appointed former Google official KyoungHoon Kim to lead the operation, as demand in the country jumps for its ChatGPT service. South Korea has the largest number of paying ChatGPT subscribers after the United States, according to OpenAI. During his visit to Seoul, Altman is also expected to meet with leaders of South Korea’s chipmakers – Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, which make advanced memory chips used in AI data centers, media reports said. At the White House in January, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the “Stargate” AI infrastructure project that would cost half a trillion dollars and be developed by OpenAI and its partners. including SoftBank and Oracle. Nvidia said last week that it will invest up to $100 billion in OpenAI and supply it with data center chips. Earlier this year, OpenAI said it would develop AI products for South Korea with South Korea’s dominant chat app operator Kakao. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Heekyong Yang; Editing by Leslie Adler) (The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 1, 2025 4:26 AM IST
