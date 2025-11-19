LIVE TV
Star Engineers and ConnectM Form StarConnectM LLP to Advance the Future of Smart Mobility

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: November 19, 2025 11:38:14 IST

Star Engineers and ConnectM Form StarConnectM LLP to Advance the Future of Smart Mobility

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 18: Star Engineers India Pvt. Ltd. and ConnectM Technology Solutions Pvt. Ltd. have announced the formation of a new joint venture, StarConnectM LLP, established to design, develop, manufacture, and scale intelligent connected vehicle products for Automotive OEMs, with a roadmap toward broader mobility platforms.

In today’s rapidly transforming automotive landscape, where software-defined vehicles (SDVs) and connected architectures are reshaping how OEMs design and deliver mobility, StarConnectM brings together the best of both worlds: Star Engineers’ large-scale manufacturing excellence, process reliability, and quality assurance and ConnectM’s Smart Vehicle Electronics & Intelligent Mobility Solutions

This strategic alliance creates an integrated capability that few in the industry possess, combining the ability to innovate at the speed of software with the scale and reliability of mature automotive production systems.

StarConnectM LLP marks a milestone in our journey toward intelligent mobility,” said Mr. Divya Ramraika, Managing Director, Star Engineers. “With ConnectM’s technology and Star’s manufacturing strength, we are creating scalable, reliable, and connected solutions that redefine the end-user experience.

Mr. Girish Subramanya, Managing Director of ConnectM, added, “This joint venture eliminates the traditional gap between innovation and manufacturing. Automotive OEMs today need partners who can deliver technology architectures for connected, software-defined vehicles and also scale them seamlessly into production. StarConnectM stands exactly at that intersection, creating an ecosystem where technology and manufacturing co-exist as one integrated value chain.”

Key Highlights of the Joint Venture

  • Entity: StarConnectM LLP
  • Partners: Star Engineers India Pvt. Ltd. and ConnectM Technology Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
  • Focus: Intelligent connected vehicle products, including connected vehicle architecture, software-defined vehicle platforms, and next-generation mobility electronics
  • Operations: Manufacturing excellence and quality systems by Star Engineers; technology innovation, software, and cloud enablement by ConnectM
  • Core Strength: A rare combination of large-scale, high-quality production and deep technology innovation that delivers a unified solution for OEMs seeking reliable, connected, and intelligent products
  • Value Proposition: End-to-end capability for Automotive OEMs from concept to production, integrating IoT intelligence, embedded electronics & software, and scalable manufacturing within one cohesive ecosystem
  • Territory: India (initially) with a roadmap for select global market expansion

About Star Engineers

Star Engineers India Pvt. Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of advanced automotive electronic systems, supplying global OEMs with products such as controllers, sensors, chargers, and clusters. Backed by decades of manufacturing excellence, process discipline, and strong quality systems, Star Engineers delivers scalable production aligned with global standards for safety, reliability, and performance.

About ConnectM Technology Solutions

ConnectM Technology Solutions Pvt. Ltd. is a technology company specializing in smart Mobility Solutions that include but not limited to Vehicle Control Units, Instrument Clusters, IoT, telematics, and vehicle intelligence software. Its expertise spans connected vehicle architecture, software-defined vehicles, embedded systems, and cloud analytics, enabling OEMs and enterprises to build intelligent, data-driven mobility products. ConnectM’s platforms empower customers to accelerate their transition toward smarter, connected, and software-centric vehicles.

First published on: Nov 19, 2025 11:38 AM IST
