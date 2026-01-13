LIVE TV
Home > Business > Starlink Challenger Eutelsat Places Major Airbus Order to Boost OneWeb Network; 340-Satellite Deal Sealed

Starlink Challenger Eutelsat Places Major Airbus Order to Boost OneWeb Network; 340-Satellite Deal Sealed

Eutelsat strengthens its OneWeb network with a major Airbus satellite order, positioning Europe’s government-backed broadband challenger against Starlink while securing long-term continuity in low-Earth-orbit connectivity.

Starlink Challenger Eutelsat Places Major Airbus Order to Boost OneWeb Network; 340-Satellite Deal Sealed

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 13, 2026 15:43:07 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Starlink Challenger Eutelsat Places Major Airbus Order to Boost OneWeb Network; 340-Satellite Deal Sealed

Starlink Rival Eutelsat Orders 340 OneWeb Satellites From Airbus

Eutelsat ETL.PA has placed an order with Airbus AIR.PA for 340 satellites to refresh and extend its OneWeb low-Earth-orbit (LEO) constellation. The satellite operator said the new satellites will gradually replace older spacecraft as they reach the end of their operational life, ensuring uninterrupted service.

The order follows an earlier purchase of 100 satellites in December 2024, taking the total number of satellites contracted for OneWeb to 440. Deliveries are expected to begin toward the end of 2026. While financial details of the latest contract were not disclosed, Eutelsat previously estimated that extending the constellation would cost between €2 billion and €2.2 billion between 2024 and 2029.

Who Owns Eutelsat?

Eutelsat is backed by both the French and British governments. France led a €1.5 billion capital increase in 2025, with the UK and other anchor investors participating, strengthening the company’s financial position as it competes in the fast-growing satellite broadband market.

About Eutelsat And OneWeb

OneWeb’s first satellites were launched around six years ago, before the London-based operator merged with Eutelsat in 2023. The company now owns and operates the only major low-Earth-orbit satellite network outside of Elon Musk’s Starlink.

Eutelsat’s LEO satellites provide broadband internet connectivity to governments, businesses, and consumers, particularly in underserved and remote regions. The expansion is designed to maintain OneWeb’s service until the European Union’s IRIS² constellation becomes operational, further strengthening Europe’s strategic autonomy in space-based communications.

Starlink vs OneWeb

Eutelsat’s OneWeb and Elon Musk’s Starlink are two competing concepts in low-Earth-orbit broadband, and to some degree, they also coexist. Starlink is the market leader in terms of scale and has already launched thousands of satellites with consumer-oriented services. OneWeb, which is supported by European governments, is taking a strategic approach and is focusing mainly on companies, the public sector, and regions with limited access to the internet.

Starlink’s fast pace is characterised by numerous launches, while OneWeb’s approach is to ensure stability and long-term continuity, as evidenced by its 340-satellite Airbus order. The coming of IRIS² will not only mark a significant step for OneWeb but will also reinforce Europe’s space autonomy and gradually bring the continent into orbit alongside Starlink’s private sector-driven expansion.

(This article has inputs from Reuters)
First published on: Jan 13, 2026 3:43 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Tags: Airbus orderbusiness newsEutelsatLEO satelliteslow Earth orbit broadbandOneWeb satellitesStarlink rival

Starlink Challenger Eutelsat Places Major Airbus Order to Boost OneWeb Network; 340-Satellite Deal Sealed

