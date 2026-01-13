Starlink Challenger Eutelsat Places Major Airbus Order to Boost OneWeb Network; 340-Satellite Deal Sealed

Starlink Rival Eutelsat Orders 340 OneWeb Satellites From Airbus
Eutelsat ETL.PA has placed an order with Airbus AIR.PA for 340 satellites to refresh and extend its OneWeb low-Earth-orbit (LEO) constellation. The satellite operator said the new satellites will gradually replace older spacecraft as they reach the end of their operational life, ensuring uninterrupted service.
The order follows an earlier purchase of 100 satellites in December 2024, taking the total number of satellites contracted for OneWeb to 440. Deliveries are expected to begin toward the end of 2026. While financial details of the latest contract were not disclosed, Eutelsat previously estimated that extending the constellation would cost between €2 billion and €2.2 billion between 2024 and 2029.
Who Owns Eutelsat?
Eutelsat is backed by both the French and British governments. France led a €1.5 billion capital increase in 2025, with the UK and other anchor investors participating, strengthening the company’s financial position as it competes in the fast-growing satellite broadband market.
About Eutelsat And OneWeb
OneWeb’s first satellites were launched around six years ago, before the London-based operator merged with Eutelsat in 2023. The company now owns and operates the only major low-Earth-orbit satellite network outside of Elon Musk’s Starlink.
Eutelsat’s LEO satellites provide broadband internet connectivity to governments, businesses, and consumers, particularly in underserved and remote regions. The expansion is designed to maintain OneWeb’s service until the European Union’s IRIS² constellation becomes operational, further strengthening Europe’s strategic autonomy in space-based communications.
Starlink vs OneWeb
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over three years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
Always bold with her opinions, she also never misses the chance to weave in expert voices, keeping things balanced and insightful. In short, Aishwarya brings a fresh, sharp, and fact-driven voice to every story she touches.