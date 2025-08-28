LIVE TV
Home > Business > Starting Sept 1: These 5 Financial Rules Could Blow Your Budget? LPG, ATM Fees, What Else?

Starting Sept 1: These 5 Financial Rules Could Blow Your Budget? LPG, ATM Fees, What Else?

Starting from September 1, 2025, new financial guidelines in India may affect budgets, with silver hallmarking, revised SBI credit card and ATM fees, possible LPG price hikes, and expected FD rate cuts. Consumers should re-evaluate changes and plan finances therefore.

Starting Sept 1: These 5 Financial Rules Could Blow Your Budget? LPG, ATM Fees, What Else?

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Last updated: August 28, 2025 20:13:58 IST

From September 1, 2025, numerous new rules will take effect in India, straight away affecting consumer expenditures and financial scheduling. These 5 financial rules change consist of silver hallmarking, SBI credit card fee revisions, deviations in ATM withdrawal charges, LPG price updates, and potential modifications in fixed deposit (FD) interest rates.

Hallmarking on Silver

The government will make hallmarking compulsory for silver, covering the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) framework beyond gold. The objective of this move is to confirm transparency and consistency in silver purity. Nevertheless, market experts advise that this could lead to minor price fluctuations. Consumers are directed to check for the BIS mark when buying silver jewellery.

SBI Credit Card Charges and ATM Fees Set to Rise

State Bank of India (SBI) credit cardholders will have higher charges. A 2% penalty will be forced for failed auto-debit payments. Further fees may apply for international transactions, fuel buying, and selected online payments. The value of reward points could also be reviewed downward. Customers should review terms to avoid unforeseen costs.

In the meantime, many banks will revise ATM withdrawal norms. Customers surpassing their monthly free transaction limit may face sharper charges. With a shift toward digital banking, professionals advise consumers to strategies cash usage carefully.

FD Rates May Drop, LPG Prices Await Revision

LPG prices, which are reviewed monthly by oil marketing companies, will be restructured on September 1. These changes depend on global crude oil movements. A price rise may strain household budgets, while a cut could bring in some relief.

Numerous banks may also decrease FD interest rates, which presently range from 6.5% to 7.5%. Investors looking to lock in returns should consider acting before rates alteration.

Consumers are encouraged to stay up-to-date, monitor official apprises, and adjust financial plans consequently.

Tags: atm withdrawlfixed deposithallmarkhallmark silverLPGlpg cylinder

Starting Sept 1: These 5 Financial Rules Could Blow Your Budget? LPG, ATM Fees, What Else?

