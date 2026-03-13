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Home > Business > Stock Market Bloodbath: Sensex Falls 1,470 Points, Nifty Drops 489 Points As Oil Hits $100, Investors’ Wealth Erodes Rs 9.44 Trillion- What You Should Know

Stock Market Bloodbath: Sensex Falls 1,470 Points, Nifty Drops 489 Points As Oil Hits $100, Investors’ Wealth Erodes Rs 9.44 Trillion- What You Should Know

Sensex Falls 1,470 Points Nifty Drops 489 Points Oil Spike Sends Market into Turmoil, what investors should know.

Sensex Falls 1,470 Points Nifty Drops 489 Points Oil Spike Sends Market into Turmoil. (Photo: X, NewsX)
Sensex Falls 1,470 Points Nifty Drops 489 Points Oil Spike Sends Market into Turmoil. (Photo: X, NewsX)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: March 13, 2026 21:27:11 IST

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Stock Market Bloodbath: Sensex Falls 1,470 Points, Nifty Drops 489 Points As Oil Hits $100, Investors’ Wealth Erodes Rs 9.44 Trillion- What You Should Know

Indian benchmark indices witnessed a historic selloff on Friday, marking one of the steepest declines in recent years. The BSE Sensex fell more than 1,470 points to close at 74,564, while the Nifty 50 dropped 489 points to 23,151.

The sharp decline wiped out nearly Rs 9.44 trillion from investors’ wealth, bringing the total market capitalisation of all companies listed on the BSE down to Rs 430 lakh crore. 

The rout came as Brent crude oil surged above $100 per barrel for the first time since August 2022, while West Texas Intermediate crude also remained elevated at $95.25 per barrel, intensifying inflationary concerns and weighing heavily on investor sentiment.

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Key Sectors and Stocks Lead the Selloff

Metals, auto, and banking stocks were the hardest hit, with companies such as Larsen & Toubro, Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, and UltraTech Cement bearing the brunt of the decline.

Broader market indices, including midcap and smallcap stocks, also underperformed, reflecting widespread selling pressure across Dalal Street. Market breadth remained negative, indicating that declines far outpaced advances, as investors sought to reduce exposure amid rising uncertainty.

Currency Weakness and Market Volatility

The Indian rupee extended its losses against the U.S. dollar, hitting a new record low of 92.42, further fuelling investor caution.

Volatility in the stock market surged, with the Nifty India VIX jumping 6.32 percent to 22.88, underscoring the anxiety among traders as geopolitical tensions in West Asia escalated. The combination of high oil prices and a weakening currency created a challenging environment for Indian equities.

Global Markets and Inflation Data

Globally, market performance was mixed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3 percent, while the Nasdaq and S&P 500 fell 0.3 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively. Investors also digested the U.S. Federal Reserve’s latest Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) data, which showed inflation at 2.8 percent year-on-year in January, slightly below expectations.

Despite the relatively moderate inflation reading, elevated crude oil prices remain a key concern for global markets and could continue to influence equity performance.

Economic Outlook and Policy Measures

Despite the market turbulence, Fitch Ratings projected India’s GDP growth at 7.5 percent for FY26, with inflation expected at 4.5 percent by December 2026.

Reports indicate that the Ministry of Finance is seeking approval for an Economic Stabilisation Fund to manage volatility induced by geopolitical tensions and oil supply disruptions. Such measures aim to provide a buffer against unexpected shocks and maintain investor confidence in the longer term.

What Investors Should Keep in Mind

Investor sentiment remains fragile as markets react to elevated oil prices, a weakening rupee, and global geopolitical uncertainty. While selective stocks saw buying interest, including PG Electroplast and Balaji Amines, overall market volatility is expected to persist.

Experts advise caution, emphasizing the need for risk management and careful monitoring of sector-specific developments. Friday’s session underscores how geopolitical events and global oil price shocks can dramatically impact Indian equity markets, reminding investors of the importance of a well-balanced portfolio.

ALSO READ: Gold Rate Today, March 13: Check City-Wise 18K, 22K, 24K Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai As MCX Gold Slips Below ₹1.6 Lakh

First published on: Mar 13, 2026 9:27 PM IST
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Stock Market Bloodbath: Sensex Falls 1,470 Points, Nifty Drops 489 Points As Oil Hits $100, Investors’ Wealth Erodes Rs 9.44 Trillion- What You Should Know

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Stock Market Bloodbath: Sensex Falls 1,470 Points, Nifty Drops 489 Points As Oil Hits $100, Investors’ Wealth Erodes Rs 9.44 Trillion- What You Should Know

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Stock Market Bloodbath: Sensex Falls 1,470 Points, Nifty Drops 489 Points As Oil Hits $100, Investors’ Wealth Erodes Rs 9.44 Trillion- What You Should Know
Stock Market Bloodbath: Sensex Falls 1,470 Points, Nifty Drops 489 Points As Oil Hits $100, Investors’ Wealth Erodes Rs 9.44 Trillion- What You Should Know
Stock Market Bloodbath: Sensex Falls 1,470 Points, Nifty Drops 489 Points As Oil Hits $100, Investors’ Wealth Erodes Rs 9.44 Trillion- What You Should Know
Stock Market Bloodbath: Sensex Falls 1,470 Points, Nifty Drops 489 Points As Oil Hits $100, Investors’ Wealth Erodes Rs 9.44 Trillion- What You Should Know

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