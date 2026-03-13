Gold Rate Today, March 13: Check City-Wise 18K, 22K, 24K Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai As MCX Gold Slips Below ₹1.6 Lakh

Gold prices in India slipped on March 13, 2026, tracking weak global cues and a stronger US dollar, which weighed on the bullion market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), gold futures fell below the ₹1.6 lakh mark, reflecting cautious investor sentiment ahead of key global economic signals.

According to market data, April gold contracts on MCX dropped ₹992, or 0.62%, to ₹1,59,279 per 10 grams, with around 7,891 lots traded during the session.

Analysts say the decline is linked to a combination of global market pressure and uncertainty over upcoming policy decisions by the Federal Reserve.

Global gold market trends

In the international market, gold also traded lower. April futures on COMEX fell nearly 1%, dropping by $31.69 to around $5,094.11 per ounce. The stronger US dollar and expectations surrounding interest rates have kept traders cautious, limiting bullish momentum in the precious metal.

Commodity experts say rising crude oil prices are also pushing inflation expectations higher, which could delay interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. As a result, investors are likely to remain cautious ahead of the central bank’s policy meeting next week.

Gold market outlook

According to Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst- Commodity and Currency at LKP Securities, gold is currently trading under pressure, hovering about ₹700 below the ₹1.6 lakh level on MCX.

“Technically, MCX gold has support near ₹1,58,000 and resistance around ₹1,61,500,” he said, suggesting the metal could remain volatile but largely range-bound until clearer signals emerge from the central bank.

A separate report by Augmont indicates that gold is consolidating but still maintains a positive outlook in the near term. Analysts expect prices to potentially move toward $5,250–$5,300 per ounce (around ₹1,63,500–₹1,65,000) if bullish momentum returns, while strong support is seen near $5,000 (around ₹1,58,500).

Gold prices today in Delhi

In Delhi, gold prices saw a marginal decline compared to the previous day.

24K gold: ₹16,236 per gram

22K gold: ₹14,884 per gram

18K gold: ₹12,181 per gram

For different quantities of 24-carat gold in the capital:

Quantity Today (₹) Yesterday (₹) Change 1 gram 16,236 16,237 -1 8 grams 1,29,888 1,29,896 -8 10 grams 1,62,360 1,62,370 -10 100 grams 16,23,600 16,23,700 -100

City-wise gold rates today (per gram)

Gold prices vary slightly across major Indian cities due to transportation costs, local demand, and jeweller margins.

Chennai: 24K ₹16,256 | 22K ₹14,900 | 18K ₹12,550

Mumbai: 24K ₹16,124 | 22K ₹14,780 | 18K ₹12,093

Delhi: 24K ₹16,139 | 22K ₹14,793 | 18K ₹12,108

Kolkata: 24K ₹16,124 | 22K ₹14,780 | 18K ₹12,093

Bengaluru: 24K ₹16,124 | 22K ₹14,780 | 18K ₹12,093

Hyderabad: 24K ₹16,124 | 22K ₹14,780 | 18K ₹12,093

Kerala: 24K ₹16,124 | 22K ₹14,780 | 18K ₹12,093

Pune: 24K ₹16,124 | 22K ₹14,780 | 18K ₹12,093

Vadodara: 24K ₹16,129 | 22K ₹14,783 | 18K ₹12,098

Ahmedabad: 24K ₹16,129 | 22K ₹14,783 | 18K ₹12,098

What affects gold prices in India

Gold prices in India fluctuate daily due to several factors, including global market trends, movements in the US dollar, domestic demand and supply, import duties, and overall investor sentiment toward safe-haven assets.

With the Federal Reserve’s policy decision approaching and global markets remaining uncertain, analysts expect gold prices to stay volatile in the short term, with investors closely watching economic cues for the next major move in bullion prices.

ALSO READ: Why Coal India Share Price Surged 4% Today: West Asia Tensions, Record Coal Stocks And CMPDI IPO Buzz Lift Sentiment- Here’s What You Should Know