Stock Market Crash On March 19: Sensex Tanks 1,800 Points, Nifty 50 Slips Below 23,300; Rs 7 Lakh Crore Wiped Out – Here’s Why Market Is Falling

Sensex Crash on March 19, 2026: The Indian stock market opened sharply lower on Thursday, March 19, tracking heavy losses in global markets amid concerns over rising crude oil prices and cautious signals from the US Federal Reserve.

The BSE Sensex plunged 1,953.21 points, or 2.55%, to open at 74,750.92. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty 50 dropped 580.05 points, or 2.44%, to start the day at 23,197.75. Shares of HDFC Bank also declined nearly 8% in early trade.

All sectoral indices were in the red, with major declines seen in Nifty Private Bank, Nifty Auto, Nifty IT, Nifty FMCG and Nifty PSU Bank.

Why Is The Stock Market Falling Today?

The sharp fall comes after three straight sessions of gains. Weak global cues, rising oil prices and the US Fed’s stance on inflation have combined to drag markets lower.

Key Reasons Behind Today’s Market Fall

US Fed Flags Inflation Risks: The US Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged but warned that higher energy costs could push inflation upward, dampening investor sentiment.

Spike In Crude Oil Prices: Escalating tensions between the US and Iran, along with attacks on key energy infrastructure in the Gulf, pushed crude prices above $100 per barrel. Brent crude rose 3.71% to $111.36 a barrel, while WTI crude climbed 2.97% to $99.18.

HDFC Bank Drag: Shares of HDFC Bank, a major index heavyweight, fell over 8% after Chairman Atanu Chakraborty stepped down. The bank has named former HDFC Ltd CEO Keki Mistry as interim chairman, with RBI approval.

Weak Global Markets: Negative global cues added pressure, with Asian markets trading lower and US stocks ending sharply down overnight. The S&P 500 recorded its lowest closing level in nearly four months.

FII Outflows Continue: Persistent selling by foreign institutional investors also weighed on sentiment. FIIs offloaded Indian equities worth ₹2,714 crore on Wednesday, marking their 14th straight session of net selling.

ALSO READ: Who Is Keki Mistry? Newly Appointed Interim Chairman Of HDFC Bank Takes Charge After Atanu Chakraborty Steps Down