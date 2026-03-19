Who Is Keki Mistry? Newly Appointed Interim Chairman Of HDFC Bank Takes Charge After Atanu Chakraborty Steps Down

Keki Mistry: HDFC Bank moved quickly to steady nerves after the sudden resignation of its chairman Atanu Chakraborty, with veteran banker Keki Mistry stepping in as interim chairman for the next three months. The leadership change comes at a time when investor sentiment has been hit, with the bank’s shares and ADRs seeing a sharp decline following the announcement.

Keki Mistry’s First Remarks Aim To Calm Investors

In his first public comments after taking charge, Keki Mistry stressed that there are no major concerns within the bank and operations remain stable. He said the board is focused on maintaining trust and confidence among stakeholders.

Mistry also dismissed speculation around internal conflict, stating there was no power struggle and no material issues affecting the bank’s functioning.

He added that the developments were largely due to differences in opinion and not linked to operational or governance failures. According to him, the bank continues to follow strong governance standards and its business performance remains unaffected.

Sudden Exit Raises Governance Questions

Atanu Chakraborty stepped down citing concerns over certain practices that he felt did not align with his personal values and ethics. However, he did not provide specific details in his resignation.

The abrupt move triggered concerns among investors, leading to a sharp fall in the bank’s stock and overseas-listed shares. While the bank has maintained that there are no deeper issues, the development has put the spotlight on governance at India’s largest private lender.

Who Is Keki Mistry

Keki Mistry is a long-time HDFC group veteran with decades of experience in the financial sector. He joined Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) in 1981 and went on to serve in key leadership roles, including as vice chairman and CEO.

Known for his deep understanding of the housing finance and banking business, Mistry has been closely associated with the growth of the HDFC group over the years. His appointment is seen as a move to ensure continuity during the transition phase.

For now, he will lead the board as interim chairman while the bank looks for a permanent successor, even as it works to restore investor confidence after the sudden leadership change.

READ MORE: HDFC Bank Chairman Atanu Chakraborty Resigns, Cites ‘Personal Values And Ethics’ Concerns; ADR Falls Over 7%