Who Is Keki Mistry? Newly Appointed Interim Chairman Of HDFC Bank Takes Charge After Atanu Chakraborty Steps Down

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cristiano ronaldo classified information leak IPL 2026 gudi padwa 2026 Petrol and Diesel Prices Today On 19 March Bade Sahab donald trump fuel shortage Pakistan FBI investigation Gulf energy crisis Israel news Kangana Ranaut DHS cristiano ronaldo classified information leak IPL 2026 gudi padwa 2026 Petrol and Diesel Prices Today On 19 March Bade Sahab donald trump fuel shortage Pakistan FBI investigation Gulf energy crisis Israel news Kangana Ranaut DHS cristiano ronaldo classified information leak IPL 2026 gudi padwa 2026 Petrol and Diesel Prices Today On 19 March Bade Sahab donald trump fuel shortage Pakistan FBI investigation Gulf energy crisis Israel news Kangana Ranaut DHS cristiano ronaldo classified information leak IPL 2026 gudi padwa 2026 Petrol and Diesel Prices Today On 19 March Bade Sahab donald trump fuel shortage Pakistan FBI investigation Gulf energy crisis Israel news Kangana Ranaut DHS
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cristiano ronaldo classified information leak IPL 2026 gudi padwa 2026 Petrol and Diesel Prices Today On 19 March Bade Sahab donald trump fuel shortage Pakistan FBI investigation Gulf energy crisis Israel news Kangana Ranaut DHS cristiano ronaldo classified information leak IPL 2026 gudi padwa 2026 Petrol and Diesel Prices Today On 19 March Bade Sahab donald trump fuel shortage Pakistan FBI investigation Gulf energy crisis Israel news Kangana Ranaut DHS cristiano ronaldo classified information leak IPL 2026 gudi padwa 2026 Petrol and Diesel Prices Today On 19 March Bade Sahab donald trump fuel shortage Pakistan FBI investigation Gulf energy crisis Israel news Kangana Ranaut DHS cristiano ronaldo classified information leak IPL 2026 gudi padwa 2026 Petrol and Diesel Prices Today On 19 March Bade Sahab donald trump fuel shortage Pakistan FBI investigation Gulf energy crisis Israel news Kangana Ranaut DHS
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Who Is Keki Mistry? Newly Appointed Interim Chairman Of HDFC Bank Takes Charge After Atanu Chakraborty Steps Down

Who Is Keki Mistry? Newly Appointed Interim Chairman Of HDFC Bank Takes Charge After Atanu Chakraborty Steps Down

HDFC Bank moved quickly to steady nerves after the sudden resignation of its chairman Atanu Chakraborty, with veteran banker Keki Mistry stepping in as interim chairman for the next three months.

Keki Mistry (Via X)
Keki Mistry (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: March 19, 2026 10:43:09 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Keki Mistry? Newly Appointed Interim Chairman Of HDFC Bank Takes Charge After Atanu Chakraborty Steps Down

Keki Mistry: HDFC Bank moved quickly to steady nerves after the sudden resignation of its chairman Atanu Chakraborty, with veteran banker Keki Mistry stepping in as interim chairman for the next three months. The leadership change comes at a time when investor sentiment has been hit, with the bank’s shares and ADRs seeing a sharp decline following the announcement.

Keki Mistry’s First Remarks Aim To Calm Investors

In his first public comments after taking charge, Keki Mistry stressed that there are no major concerns within the bank and operations remain stable. He said the board is focused on maintaining trust and confidence among stakeholders.

Mistry also dismissed speculation around internal conflict, stating there was no power struggle and no material issues affecting the bank’s functioning.

You Might Be Interested In

He added that the developments were largely due to differences in opinion and not linked to operational or governance failures. According to him, the bank continues to follow strong governance standards and its business performance remains unaffected.

Sudden Exit Raises Governance Questions

Atanu Chakraborty stepped down citing concerns over certain practices that he felt did not align with his personal values and ethics. However, he did not provide specific details in his resignation.

The abrupt move triggered concerns among investors, leading to a sharp fall in the bank’s stock and overseas-listed shares. While the bank has maintained that there are no deeper issues, the development has put the spotlight on governance at India’s largest private lender.

Who Is Keki Mistry

Keki Mistry is a long-time HDFC group veteran with decades of experience in the financial sector. He joined Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) in 1981 and went on to serve in key leadership roles, including as vice chairman and CEO.

Known for his deep understanding of the housing finance and banking business, Mistry has been closely associated with the growth of the HDFC group over the years. His appointment is seen as a move to ensure continuity during the transition phase.

For now, he will lead the board as interim chairman while the bank looks for a permanent successor, even as it works to restore investor confidence after the sudden leadership change.

READ MORE: HDFC Bank Chairman Atanu Chakraborty Resigns, Cites ‘Personal Values And Ethics’ Concerns; ADR Falls Over 7%

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

HDFC Bank Chairman Atanu Chakraborty Resigns, Cites ‘Personal Values And Ethics’ Concerns; ADR Falls Over 7%

Is Stock Market Open or Closed Today on March 19? NSE, BSE Holiday for Gudi Padwa 2026- Here’s What Investors Should Know

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today On 19 March: Check Out Fuel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Kolkata Amid Middle East War

Gold Rate Today (March 18): How Much Will 18K, 22K, 24K Cost You As Prices Witnessed A Drop? Check City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru And More…

SOMANY Ceramics Continues to Build Upon Its Waste Tile Reuse Initiative on Global Recycling Day 2026

LATEST NEWS

Lionel Messi Hits 900 Career Goals, Joins Cristiano Ronaldo in Elite Club With Historic Inter Miami Strike | Watch Video

IPL 2026: ‘Ready For Another Special Chase’ — Virat Kohli Sends Strong Message Ahead Of RCB Title Defence | WATCH

Who Is Keki Mistry? Newly Appointed Interim Chairman Of HDFC Bank Takes Charge After Atanu Chakraborty Steps Down

Is ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ Ready For Another Leap, Another Generation? Fact Check On VIRAL News of Abhira- Armaan Leaving The Show

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Review: Pawan Kalyan Shines, But Weak Narration Drags Film Down, Box Office Collection Day 1 Faces Impact Amid Dhurandhar 2 Clash

Is Joe Kent Facing an FBI Inquiry After Allegedly Sharing Classified Information Before Resigning As Trump’s Counterterrorism Chief?

WATCH: Virat Kohli Sweats it Out in Nets Ahead of IPL 2026 Opening Clash Against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Happy Gudi Padwa 2026: Check Out Top Wishes, Quotes, Status, Captions And Greetings To Share With Friends And Family

Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026 Final Karachi Region Whites vs Abbottabad Region: Will Rain Play Spoilsport on Reserve Day in Peshawar? Check Weather Forecast

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun Starrer Nears Rs 100 Crore Mark, Aditya Dhar’s Movie Mints Over Rs 50 Crore in Paid Previews

Who Is Keki Mistry? Newly Appointed Interim Chairman Of HDFC Bank Takes Charge After Atanu Chakraborty Steps Down

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Keki Mistry? Newly Appointed Interim Chairman Of HDFC Bank Takes Charge After Atanu Chakraborty Steps Down

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Keki Mistry? Newly Appointed Interim Chairman Of HDFC Bank Takes Charge After Atanu Chakraborty Steps Down
Who Is Keki Mistry? Newly Appointed Interim Chairman Of HDFC Bank Takes Charge After Atanu Chakraborty Steps Down
Who Is Keki Mistry? Newly Appointed Interim Chairman Of HDFC Bank Takes Charge After Atanu Chakraborty Steps Down
Who Is Keki Mistry? Newly Appointed Interim Chairman Of HDFC Bank Takes Charge After Atanu Chakraborty Steps Down

QUICK LINKS