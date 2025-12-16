Stock Market Freefall: Sensex Drops 400 Points, Nifty Crashes Below 26,000, ₹2 Lakh Crore Lost in 30 Minutes; Reasons Behind Explained

Stock Market Today: Sensex Drops 400+ Points, ₹2 Lakh Crore Lost In 30 Minutes!
Tuesday morning was a nightmare for Indian investors! The Sensex nosedived more than 400 points and finally settled at the lowest point of the day, 84,795, while the Nifty 50 fell below the 26,000 mark and reached 25,901. Right, you read it right, 26,000 didn’t last!
Midcap and smallcap stocks were also affected, with both indices dipping more than 0.5%. Just in the first 30 minutes of the trading session, around ₹2 lakh crore disappeared from the market, causing the total market capitalization of BSE to shrink from ₹471 lakh crore to ₹469 lakh crore. It’s a rude shock for those who are waiting for an easy December.
The market has been very volatile throughout the month. With the Sensex and Nifty already down about 1% for the month, investors are starting to ask: is the three-month winning streak over or is it just a bumpy road ahead?
Are traders in a panic mode or just being cautious? Keep on watching the screens, because if the morning is any indication, this day could turn out to be one where every second matters.
Why Is The Stock Market Down Today?
1- Downfall Of Rupee- Indin Rupee Hits Fresh Low
The downfall of the rupee is taking all the attention today! Indian currency has done a new low at around 91 against the US dollar, it opened at 90.79 on Tuesday and fell from Monday’s 90.73, this situation is quite dramatic and shocking to the market with every movement.
This year’s 6% depreciation, mainly attributed to the continuous Foreign Institutional Investor (FII) sell-off and a greater trade deficit, is severely affecting the overall investor mood.
The traders are very alert and are monitoring the market closely. The major question that everyone is asking is: Would the rupee’s decline continue to pull the stocks down, or is there going to be a surprising turnaround soon? Stay tuned to the screens!
2- Global Markets Drag Indian Stocks Lower
