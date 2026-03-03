Stock Market Holiday For Holi 2026: Are NSE And BSE Closed On March 3? Here’s What We Know

The National Stock Exchange and the Bombay Stock Exchange, together with all Indian equity markets, have closed their operations for the day because of the Holi festival. The country will celebrate its main color festivities tomorrow on March 4, yet the trading holiday will occur on Tuesday.

The trading day will experience a complete suspension of all equity and equity derivatives and SLR trading activities. The regular business operations will start again on Wednesday at 9:15 AM, which is the standard opening time.

Official NSE BSE Holiday Calendar and Segment Restrictions

The official NSE BSE holiday calendar for 2026 shows that today all operational activities at the exchange will stop for Cash, Futures & Options (F&O), and Currency Derivatives sections.

Dalal Street enters a “holiday-heavy” month because three March closures will interrupt operations throughout the month. The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) operates during split-session hours because its main trading hours start after the morning session ends and continue until the evening session begins at 5:00 PM.

Commodity traders receive a short period to respond to worldwide price changes because energy markets are currently experiencing high volatility.

Impact of Holi 2026 Trading Suspension on Market Settlements

The Holi 2026 trading suspension also functions as a settlement holiday, which directly affects the movement of funds and shares.

The trades executed on Monday, March 2, will not undergo settlement today, and the credit of sale proceeds or intraday profits will experience a one-working-day delay.

Multiple states in the banking sector observe a holiday today which will affect both actual banking operations and specific fund transfer processes.

Traders need to check their current margins and position limits because the market closure today will result in tomorrow’s trading starting at different levels based on international market trends.

