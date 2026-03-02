LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
MKD VYOM iaea Gulf War Updates Iran US War latest world news Bombay High Court Global stock market kim jong un iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam ayatollah ali khamenei MKD VYOM iaea Gulf War Updates Iran US War latest world news Bombay High Court Global stock market kim jong un iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam ayatollah ali khamenei MKD VYOM iaea Gulf War Updates Iran US War latest world news Bombay High Court Global stock market kim jong un iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam ayatollah ali khamenei MKD VYOM iaea Gulf War Updates Iran US War latest world news Bombay High Court Global stock market kim jong un iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam ayatollah ali khamenei
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
MKD VYOM iaea Gulf War Updates Iran US War latest world news Bombay High Court Global stock market kim jong un iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam ayatollah ali khamenei MKD VYOM iaea Gulf War Updates Iran US War latest world news Bombay High Court Global stock market kim jong un iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam ayatollah ali khamenei MKD VYOM iaea Gulf War Updates Iran US War latest world news Bombay High Court Global stock market kim jong un iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam ayatollah ali khamenei MKD VYOM iaea Gulf War Updates Iran US War latest world news Bombay High Court Global stock market kim jong un iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam ayatollah ali khamenei
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stock Market Tomorrow, March 3: Will NSE, BSE Remain Closed For Holi 2026? Here’s What Investors Must Know After Sensex Crash

Stock Market Tomorrow, March 3: Will NSE, BSE Remain Closed For Holi 2026? Here’s What Investors Must Know After Sensex Crash

NSE, BSE shut on March 3 for Holi 2026 after Sensex crash; MCX reopens in evening amid oil surge, Middle East tensions.

NSE, BSE shut on March 3 for Holi 2026 after Sensex crash. (Photo: Canva)
NSE, BSE shut on March 3 for Holi 2026 after Sensex crash. (Photo: Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: March 2, 2026 18:28:29 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Stock Market Tomorrow, March 3: Will NSE, BSE Remain Closed For Holi 2026? Here’s What Investors Must Know After Sensex Crash

Stock Market Tomorrow, Investors alert: After a massive sell-off on Monday that saw the BSE Sensex plunge nearly 2,700 points intraday and the Nifty 50 fall sharply to 24,603, investors are seeking clarity on whether markets will function tomorrow.

Both the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain closed on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, on account of Holi. 

Although the festival will be celebrated nationwide on March 4, stock exchanges are observing the trading holiday a day earlier as per their official 2026 holiday calendar.

You Might Be Interested In

MCX Trading Schedule for March 3

The Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) will remain closed during the morning trading session. However, commodity derivatives trading will resume in the evening session from 5 pm to 11 pm.

Why Markets Crashed Ahead of the Holiday

The trading holiday comes amid heightened volatility in Indian equities triggered by escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Reports of intensifying conflict involving Iran and fears of a wider regional war have unsettled global markets.

Crude oil prices surged nearly 10 percent following concerns over disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial global oil transit route. Since India imports a significant portion of its crude oil requirements, any sustained spike in prices directly impacts the economy through a higher import bill and inflationary pressures.

The sharp rise in crude prices has also raised concerns about corporate margins, especially in sectors such as oil and gas, paints, tyres and aviation. These worries were reflected in Monday’s sharp sell-off on Dalal Street.

Broader Economic Concerns for India

Beyond oil prices, the Middle East conflict poses broader economic risks. The Gulf region is a key trade and employment hub for India, with strong linkages in exports, remittances and aviation connectivity. Prolonged instability could impact trade flows, travel, insurance costs and supply chains.

The surge in oil prices and geopolitical uncertainty have added to investor nervousness, contributing to the steep intraday fall in benchmark indices.

What Investors Should Watch Next

Market experts have advised investors against panic selling, noting that historical data from past crises suggests that markets often stabilise over time. When trading resumes on Wednesday, investor sentiment will likely depend on global crude price movements, currency trends and further geopolitical developments.

For now, the key takeaway remains clear: NSE and BSE will remain closed on March 3 for Holi 2026, offering a temporary pause after Monday’s market turmoil, even as global uncertainty continues to loom.

ALSO READ: Global Stock Market Crash Ahead: Investors On the Brink! Dalal Street Slumps, Already Bankrupt Pakistan In Even Darker Red, Wall Street Tumbles Amid Iran–US–Israel War Shockwaves

First published on: Mar 2, 2026 6:28 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: bseHoli 2026NSE holiday March 3stock marketstock market crashStock market tomorrow

RELATED News

Stock Market Today | Closing Bell: Dalal Street in Turmoil- Sensex Plunges Over 1,000, Nifty Below 24,900 Points Amid US‑Iran Tensions, Crude Surge; Intraday Recovery Offers Hope

Global Stock Market Crash Ahead: Investors On the Brink! Dalal Street Slumps, Already Bankrupt Pakistan In Even Darker Red, Wall Street Tumbles Amid Iran–US–Israel War Shockwaves

From Clinics to Corporates: How Voll Sante is Redefining India’s Wellness Economy

Why Is Stock Market Falling Today? Investors Lose Over ₹8 Lakh Crore In Minutes — Sensex & Nifty In Red As Geopolitical Tensions Escalate

Gold Rate On March 2 On MCX: Yellow Metal Climbs Ladder, Surges Over ₹5,500, Silver Sparkle Gains 3% Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions | Check Prices In Your City

LATEST NEWS

Kerala Board Postpones SSLC, Plus Two Exams in Gulf Amid Middle East Security Crisis

Is Claude Down? Days After Trump’s Ban, Anthropic’s AI Chatbot Faces Outage; Hundreds Of Users Report Issues

‘Entering A Fight It Cannot Win’: IDF Warns Hezbollah After Lebanon Strikes As Israel Launches Retaliatory Strikes

First Indian Casualty In Middle East Tensions As Drone Boat Strikes ‘MKD VYOM’ Oil Tanker Near Oman- What We Know About The Crew Member Killed?

Bengaluru Shocker: Man Stabbed To Death By Live-In Partner, Her Lover; ‘Forced To Take Viagra, Left Naked’ Allege Police

Sanju Samson To Fail Against England? India Star’s Worrying Record Surfaces Ahead Of IND vs ENG Semis

‘Shimron Hetmyer Was Not Out!’ – Mohammad Amir Stirs ‘cheating’ Debate After India Prove His T20 World Cup 2026 Prediction Wrong

AP EAMCET 2026: Last Date To Apply Extended, Direct Registration Link Active

Lunar Eclipse 2026: Want to View the ‘Blood Moon’ with the Naked Eye? Check State-Wise Timings and the Correct Way to Watch ‘Chandra Grahan’

How to Make Bhaang for Holi 2026? Traditional Method, Ingredients & Important Safety Tips | Step-by-Step Guide

Stock Market Tomorrow, March 3: Will NSE, BSE Remain Closed For Holi 2026? Here’s What Investors Must Know After Sensex Crash

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Stock Market Tomorrow, March 3: Will NSE, BSE Remain Closed For Holi 2026? Here’s What Investors Must Know After Sensex Crash

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Stock Market Tomorrow, March 3: Will NSE, BSE Remain Closed For Holi 2026? Here’s What Investors Must Know After Sensex Crash
Stock Market Tomorrow, March 3: Will NSE, BSE Remain Closed For Holi 2026? Here’s What Investors Must Know After Sensex Crash
Stock Market Tomorrow, March 3: Will NSE, BSE Remain Closed For Holi 2026? Here’s What Investors Must Know After Sensex Crash
Stock Market Tomorrow, March 3: Will NSE, BSE Remain Closed For Holi 2026? Here’s What Investors Must Know After Sensex Crash

QUICK LINKS