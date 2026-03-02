Stock Market Tomorrow, March 3: Will NSE, BSE Remain Closed For Holi 2026? Here’s What Investors Must Know After Sensex Crash

Stock Market Tomorrow, Investors alert: After a massive sell-off on Monday that saw the BSE Sensex plunge nearly 2,700 points intraday and the Nifty 50 fall sharply to 24,603, investors are seeking clarity on whether markets will function tomorrow.

Both the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain closed on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, on account of Holi.

Although the festival will be celebrated nationwide on March 4, stock exchanges are observing the trading holiday a day earlier as per their official 2026 holiday calendar.

MCX Trading Schedule for March 3

The Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) will remain closed during the morning trading session. However, commodity derivatives trading will resume in the evening session from 5 pm to 11 pm.

Why Markets Crashed Ahead of the Holiday

The trading holiday comes amid heightened volatility in Indian equities triggered by escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Reports of intensifying conflict involving Iran and fears of a wider regional war have unsettled global markets.

Crude oil prices surged nearly 10 percent following concerns over disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial global oil transit route. Since India imports a significant portion of its crude oil requirements, any sustained spike in prices directly impacts the economy through a higher import bill and inflationary pressures.

The sharp rise in crude prices has also raised concerns about corporate margins, especially in sectors such as oil and gas, paints, tyres and aviation. These worries were reflected in Monday’s sharp sell-off on Dalal Street.

Broader Economic Concerns for India

Beyond oil prices, the Middle East conflict poses broader economic risks. The Gulf region is a key trade and employment hub for India, with strong linkages in exports, remittances and aviation connectivity. Prolonged instability could impact trade flows, travel, insurance costs and supply chains.

The surge in oil prices and geopolitical uncertainty have added to investor nervousness, contributing to the steep intraday fall in benchmark indices.

What Investors Should Watch Next

Market experts have advised investors against panic selling, noting that historical data from past crises suggests that markets often stabilise over time. When trading resumes on Wednesday, investor sentiment will likely depend on global crude price movements, currency trends and further geopolitical developments.

For now, the key takeaway remains clear: NSE and BSE will remain closed on March 3 for Holi 2026, offering a temporary pause after Monday’s market turmoil, even as global uncertainty continues to loom.

