Stock Market On Edge: Trump's 500% Tariff Threat Could Shake Dalaal Street, Gold, And Silver; Here's How

Stock Market On Edge: Trump’s 500% Tariff Threat Could Shake Dalaal Street, Gold, And Silver; Here’s How

Imapct On Stock Market Today: Trump backs Russia sanctions bill, risking up to 500% tariffs on India. Market volatility rises, FIIs may sell, Dalal Street watches closely. Gold and silver likely to benefit as safe-haven assets.

Stock Market On Edge: Trump’s 500% Tariff Threat Could Shake Dalaal Street, Gold, And Silver; Here’s How

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: January 8, 2026 14:10:56 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Stock Market On Edge: Trump’s 500% Tariff Threat Could Shake Dalaal Street, Gold, And Silver; Here’s How

Trump Greenlights Russia Sanctions:What Could Imapct On Stock Market, If India Face 500% Tariffs Impact?

Hold on to your portfolios, Dalal Street! US President Donald Trump has given his support to the Russia sanctions bill, which might lead to a staggering 500% increase in tariffs on countries buying Russian oil. It is indeed surprising but true, five hundred percent!

Senator Lindsey Graham praises this bill as it not only gives leverage over Indian oil buyers but also exerts pressure on war-torn areas through Russia. Thus, Indian traders should start preparing for a hot market, especially in the oil sector.

The question now buzzing across trading floors: might your preferred energy and export stocks experience ups and downs? Which strategy will be best, hedging, holding, or staying on the sidelines?

One thing is for sure: Dalal Street is about to get very fascinating, and very quickly.

What Is The Sanctioning Of Russia Act Of 2025?

Purpose:

  • The legislation grants the authority to the US President to penalize Russia or any party representing it if they fail to comply with stipulated conditions concerning Ukraine.

Triggers for Penalties:

  • Rejection or Violation of Peace Agreements: In case Russia turns down negotiations or breaks any peace contracts that have been signed with Ukraine.
  • Setting Off Further Invasion: In case Russia triggers a new invasion of Ukrainian territory.
  • Dismantling/Subverting Ukraine’s Government: In case there is a move to disorganize, overthrow, or undermine the Ukrainian government.

Types of Penalties:

  • Visa Restrictions: Selected individuals may not be allowed entry to the US.
  • Property Sanctions: The properties of the individuals/entities involved can be blocked or frozen.
  • Tariffs: The US tariffs can be raised up to 500% minimum on the countries that keep on trading in Russian oil.

Potential Impact on Indian Stock Market, Gold, Silver, And More Amid Rising US-Russia Tariff Threats

Potential Impact on the Indian Stock Market

  • Tariff Trouble Alert: Trump’s 50% tariff on Indian goods (and whispers of 500%!) could shake Dalal Street. Traders, hold on tight, markets may swing as India navigates this tariff maze.
  • Investor Nerves: FIIs could hit the exit if uncertainty lingers. Expect some selling pressure and short-term volatility, time to watch your positions closely.

Gold & Silver: The Safe-Haven Heroes

  • Geopolitical Hedge: When tariffs and global drama rise, investors flock to gold and silver. Think of it as your market umbrella against stormy news.
  • Rupee Weakness = Bullish Metals: A sliding rupee keeps gold attractive domestically.
  • Inflation Booster: Experts say higher tariffs fuel inflation, another reason for shiny metals to glitter in your portfolio.

Key Levels Traders Are Watching

  • Support Zone: $4,300–$4,400 (₹1,20,000–₹1,30,000) , ideal buying territory for opportunistic traders.
  • Resistance Zone: $4,500–$4,700 (₹1,42,000–₹1,50,000) , where profit-booking could hit.

(With Inputs)

Also Read: Midday Meltdown: Why Is Stock Market Down Today? Sensex, Nifty Under Pressure Amid US-India Trade Worries and Persistent FII Selling…

First published on: Jan 8, 2026 2:09 PM IST
Tags: business newsDalal StreetFIIsgoldIndia stock marketinflationinvestor sentimentmarket-volatilityoil sectorrupee depreciationsafe-havensilvertrading strategytrumpUS-Russia sanctions

Stock Market On Edge: Trump’s 500% Tariff Threat Could Shake Dalaal Street, Gold, And Silver; Here’s How

