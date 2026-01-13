Stock Market Outlook: Sensex & Nifty Recover, But What’s Next For Dalal Street Amid Trump’s Tariff Drama?

Stock Market Today – Outlook: One Tweet, One Tariff, One Market Whiplash, Relief Rally, but the Drama Isn’t Over
After suffering five successive sessions of pain, Dalal Street finally caught its breath on Monday. The Sensex rose by 302 points to close at 83,878, while the Nifty 50 gained 107 points, settling near the 25,790 mark. The recovery came after a shaky start, markets slipped initially, then sank deeper before staging a comeback as buzz around US–India trade deal talks gathered pace. Relief rally? Perhaps. Trend reversal? Not so fast.
Looking ahead to Tuesday, Sensex and Nifty 50 are expected to open slightly higher, but don’t buckle up just yet, volatility is here to stay. Global cues remain mixed, and geopolitics continues to call the shots.
Enter Donald Trump. The US President appears to be wielding his presidential powers like a market joystick. His latest tariff move targeting countries trading with Iran has once again sent tremors through global markets. Over the past six months, this tariff drama has turned the stock market into a hyper-dynamic beast, you could be fast asleep, and Trump might wake markets with a fresh tariff announcement.
Monday’s recovery was encouraging, but don’t get too comfortable. Until geopolitical tensions ease, sharp swings, sudden drops, and surprise rebounds are likely to remain the new normal. Stay alert, this market doesn’t sleep.
What Changes In The Stock Market Overnight?
Trump Tariff Tantrum
The President of the United States, Donald Trump, detonated another tariff bomb, announcing a 25% levy on any country trading with Iran, effective immediately. With a single declaration, global markets were once again plunged into uncertainty. One statement, one headline, and investors were instantly left wondering: who’s next?
The concerns are familiar, disrupted supply chains, rising commodity prices, and yet another bout of market volatility. For traders and speculators, this serves as a fresh reminder that in today’s environment, policy decisions can move markets faster than fundamentals. Miss a headline, and a tariff could already have reshaped the market landscape.
US Federal Reserve View
Clues For Stock Market Today
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over three years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
Always bold with her opinions, she also never misses the chance to weave in expert voices, keeping things balanced and insightful. In short, Aishwarya brings a fresh, sharp, and fact-driven voice to every story she touches.