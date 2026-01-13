LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stock Market Outlook: Sensex & Nifty Recover, But What’s Next For Dalal Street Amid Trump’s Tariff Drama?

Stock Market: Dalal Street rebounds after five-day slump as Sensex and Nifty rise. Trump’s Iran tariff rattles markets, Fed maintains stance, global cues mixed, Sensex and Nifty poised for cautious yet volatile trading.

Stock Market
Stock Market

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: January 13, 2026 08:46:10 IST

Stock Market Today – Outlook: One Tweet, One Tariff, One Market Whiplash, Relief Rally, but the Drama Isn’t Over

After suffering five successive sessions of pain, Dalal Street finally caught its breath on Monday. The Sensex rose by 302 points to close at 83,878, while the Nifty 50 gained 107 points, settling near the 25,790 mark. The recovery came after a shaky start, markets slipped initially, then sank deeper before staging a comeback as buzz around US–India trade deal talks gathered pace. Relief rally? Perhaps. Trend reversal? Not so fast.

Looking ahead to Tuesday, Sensex and Nifty 50 are expected to open slightly higher, but don’t buckle up just yet, volatility is here to stay. Global cues remain mixed, and geopolitics continues to call the shots.

Enter Donald Trump. The US President appears to be wielding his presidential powers like a market joystick. His latest tariff move targeting countries trading with Iran has once again sent tremors through global markets. Over the past six months, this tariff drama has turned the stock market into a hyper-dynamic beast, you could be fast asleep, and Trump might wake markets with a fresh tariff announcement.

Monday’s recovery was encouraging, but don’t get too comfortable. Until geopolitical tensions ease, sharp swings, sudden drops, and surprise rebounds are likely to remain the new normal. Stay alert, this market doesn’t sleep.

What Changes In The Stock Market Overnight?

Trump Tariff Tantrum

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, detonated another tariff bomb, announcing a 25% levy on any country trading with Iran, effective immediately. With a single declaration, global markets were once again plunged into uncertainty. One statement, one headline, and investors were instantly left wondering: who’s next?

The concerns are familiar, disrupted supply chains, rising commodity prices, and yet another bout of market volatility. For traders and speculators, this serves as a fresh reminder that in today’s environment, policy decisions can move markets faster than fundamentals. Miss a headline, and a tariff could already have reshaped the market landscape.

US Federal Reserve View

The New York Federal Reserve President, John Williams, said US monetary policy is “in a good place,” effectively pressing the pause button. For markets, the message is simple: no rate drama for now. With geopolitical tensions and trade disputes already keeping investors on edge, the Fed appears in no hurry to add fresh turbulence. For traders, it’s a brief chance to catch their breath, but in today’s markets, the bigger question remains: how long will the calm last before the next surprise strikes?

Clues For Stock Market Today 

  • Gift Nifty: Trading at 25,910–25,926, showing a 35–50 point premium, indicating a mildly positive start for Indian markets.

  • Asian Markets: Mostly higher, led by Japan’s strong rally, while weakness in China-linked indices capped broader gains.

  • Wall Street: US markets closed higher, with the Dow Jones and S&P 500 at record highs, driven by gains in tech and consumer stocks.

Stock Market Today Prediction

Sensex: OI Data & Technical View

Fresh Put writing at 83,500 and 83,000, according to derivatives specialists, is a clear sign of traders’ growing confidence, with the safety net being shifted higher. Sensex’s ability to hold above the 83,300–83,400 support zone helped cushion the market during nervous intraday trade. In simple terms, the bears made their move, but the bulls held firm, and for now, this support looks solid.

Nifty 50: OI Data & Technical View

The options data is telling a story that traders are already familiar with. Active Put writing in the 25,500–25,600 range is creating a strong support, while the large Call OI at 25,900–26,000 is keeping resistance intact. Moreover, experts believe the bullish hammer candle indicates the recent slide may be losing steam. The key question now is: will Nifty break the upper limit or continue fluctuating between these levels for a while longer?

(With Inputs)
Also Read: Will India Face Fresh 25% Trump Tariffs? US President Targets All Countries Doing…
First published on: Jan 13, 2026 8:40 AM IST
