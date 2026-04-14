LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
baby head severed in UP Delhi Dehradun corridor Ashok Kharat Viral MMS N Chandrasekaran bentley iran Cricket 9x9 Mumbai concert elevator safety failure labour codes Karan Aujla china Iran news baby head severed in UP Delhi Dehradun corridor Ashok Kharat Viral MMS N Chandrasekaran bentley iran Cricket 9x9 Mumbai concert elevator safety failure labour codes Karan Aujla china Iran news baby head severed in UP Delhi Dehradun corridor Ashok Kharat Viral MMS N Chandrasekaran bentley iran Cricket 9x9 Mumbai concert elevator safety failure labour codes Karan Aujla china Iran news baby head severed in UP Delhi Dehradun corridor Ashok Kharat Viral MMS N Chandrasekaran bentley iran Cricket 9x9 Mumbai concert elevator safety failure labour codes Karan Aujla china Iran news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
baby head severed in UP Delhi Dehradun corridor Ashok Kharat Viral MMS N Chandrasekaran bentley iran Cricket 9x9 Mumbai concert elevator safety failure labour codes Karan Aujla china Iran news baby head severed in UP Delhi Dehradun corridor Ashok Kharat Viral MMS N Chandrasekaran bentley iran Cricket 9x9 Mumbai concert elevator safety failure labour codes Karan Aujla china Iran news baby head severed in UP Delhi Dehradun corridor Ashok Kharat Viral MMS N Chandrasekaran bentley iran Cricket 9x9 Mumbai concert elevator safety failure labour codes Karan Aujla china Iran news baby head severed in UP Delhi Dehradun corridor Ashok Kharat Viral MMS N Chandrasekaran bentley iran Cricket 9x9 Mumbai concert elevator safety failure labour codes Karan Aujla china Iran news
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Stock Market Outlook Tomorrow: After Market Crash Will Nifty, Sensex Rally Tomorrow?

Stock Market Outlook Tomorrow: After Market Crash Will Nifty, Sensex Rally Tomorrow?

Stock Market Outlook: Nifty and Sensex saw a sharp fall on April 13 as global tensions triggered panic selling across sectors. Rising crude oil prices and failed Iran-US talks weighed heavily on investor sentiment despite a partial recovery. However, optimism is back as easing oil prices and fresh negotiations signal a possible market rebound.

Stock market outlook: Market crashed yesterday however rebound is expected tomorrow on April 15. Photo: Gemini.
Stock market outlook: Market crashed yesterday however rebound is expected tomorrow on April 15. Photo: Gemini.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: April 14, 2026 14:50:17 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Stock Market Outlook Tomorrow: After Market Crash Will Nifty, Sensex Rally Tomorrow?

Stock Market Outlook: The Indian stock market witnessed a crash yesterday, Monday, April 13. Both benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, slipped nearly 1% even after recovering from the early intra-day losses. BSE Sensex crashed over 700 points, that is 0.91%, to end at 76,847.57. Earlier in the session, it dropped by around 1700 points. Similarly, NSE Nifty dripped by 208 points, that is 0.86%, and settled at 23,842.65. Most sectors bled red except power, telecom, and defence. The worst hit include IT, energy, auto, FMCG and gas. The market crashed due to the ongoing war between Iran and US as the talks in Pakistan’s Islamabad failed to achieve a ceasefire deal. The crude oil prices also crossed $100 on Monday, signalling that the West Asian war may intensify further. The decision by US CENTCOM and Chinese reaction to the naval blockade also triggered concerns of prolonged war. The dollar strengthened in comparison to its Group-of-10 peers. 

In contrast, the Asian markets including Japan’s Nikkei, and South Korea’s Kospi, gained over 2 percent and 3.05 percent, respectively. 

Stock Market Today

The Indian stock market is closed today, Tuesday, April 14 as the country commemorates Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti. Trading is closed on both indices – BSE and NSE. It will resume tomorrow on April 15. 

You Might Be Interested In

Stock Market Outlook Tomorrow

According to market experts, the market may likely rally tomorrow as reports of a second round of negotiations between US and Iran emerged. Bent crude prices stabilized below $100, which was reflected in the Gift Nifty, which was quoting 260.50 points, or 1.09 per cent higher, at 24,138.

Analysts say that NIFTY is likely to gain and cross 24,000 mark on Wednesday. 

Donald Trump on Tuesday morning claimed that he got a call from credible people in Iran who want to make a deal. He said Iran was in touch with his administration and US will not allow Tehran to develop a nuclear weapon.

Macroeconomic Indicators Offer Support To Market

That said, domestic macroeconomic indicators offer some support. India’s recent CPI inflation print showed only a modest uptick, with limited pass-through from elevated energy prices.

On the modest rise in CPI Inflation rate, Dipti Deshpande, Principal Economist at Crisil said, “Despite a full month since the West Asia conflict began, retail inflation showed relatively low impact of the energy shock.”

Deshpande noted that while the government announced an increase of Rs 60 in domestic LPG cylinder (LPG and PNG together has a small weight of 1.98% in CPI), it kept retail prices of petrol and diesel (combined weight of 4.8% in CPI) unchanged. Thus, retail inflation in March was fairly insulated from the energy price shock. Core inflation was contained by slower gold and silver inflation.

Additionally, early indication from derivatives markets remain positive, with GIFT Nifty rising over 1 per cent to 24,126, indicating a potentially strong opening when markets resume trading on Wednesday.
On the downside, concerns persist over the initial forecast of a below-normal monsoon by the India Meteorological Department, which could elevate food inflation and weigh on investor sentiment going forward.

(With inputs from ANI)

DISCLAIMER: This article is for information purposes only. For any market-related advice, consult a financial expert.

Also Read: Stock Market Holiday on Ambedkar Jayanti? Are NSE, BSE Open or Closed Today on April 14? Here’s What Traders Need to Know

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: bsemarket newsniftyNSEsensexstock market newsstock market todayStock market tomorrow

RELATED News

School-Based Homeopathy Clinics Cross 2.4 Lakh Student Visits, Led by Anubhuti Network

Gold and Silver Rate Today (14th April 2026): 24K Gold Price Near Rs 1.5 Lakh, Silver Cheaper by Rs 2124; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai

Stock Market Holiday on Ambedkar Jayanti? Are NSE, BSE Open or Closed Today on April 14? Here’s What Traders Need to Know

Who Is Sharon Pais? Flipkart Executive Takes Over As Myntra CEO As Nandita Sinha Exits

Lubi Industries and SunRisers Hyderabad Association – where Reliability Meets the Orange Army

LATEST NEWS

Uttar Pradesh Horror: Baby’s Head Severed And Left In Womb During ‘Forced Delivery’, Surgery Saves Mother

Shocking Viral Video Shows Russian Women Waking Wedding Guests By Pouring Alcohol Into Their Mouths In The Morning WATCH

Will Bhooth Bangla Be A Hit? Release Date, Cast And Box Office Collection Prediction Inside

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Reduces Travel Time To 2.5 Hours: Key Facts About Mega Initiative Unveiled By PM Modi Today

World Quantum Day 2026: What Is Its Meaning, Significance and Why It Matters?

ICSE Class 10 Result 2026 Soon Check Expected Date and Results at cisce.org Using UID, Index Number

Sorshe Ilish To Mishti Doi: Ultimate Guide To Your 10 Must-Have Bengali Dishes On Poila Boishakh

Jackie Shroff Schools Paparazzi Who Ask For His Reaction To Asha Bhosle’s Death: ‘Maa Kisi Ki Gayi To Kaisa Lagta Hai’

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection: Dhurandhar 2 Unstoppable In Week Four, Leaves Jawaan, Stree 2 Behind, Targets 1100 Crore

Google Pixel 11 Pro XL To Debut Soon: Tensor G6, Triple Camera Setup, And 120Hz Refresh Rate, Check All Specs, Launch Timeline And Price

Stock Market Outlook Tomorrow: After Market Crash Will Nifty, Sensex Rally Tomorrow?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Stock Market Outlook Tomorrow: After Market Crash Will Nifty, Sensex Rally Tomorrow?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Stock Market Outlook Tomorrow: After Market Crash Will Nifty, Sensex Rally Tomorrow?
Stock Market Outlook Tomorrow: After Market Crash Will Nifty, Sensex Rally Tomorrow?
Stock Market Outlook Tomorrow: After Market Crash Will Nifty, Sensex Rally Tomorrow?
Stock Market Outlook Tomorrow: After Market Crash Will Nifty, Sensex Rally Tomorrow?

QUICK LINKS