Stock Market Today: BLOODY RED Opening Bell, Sensex And Nifty Opened On A Red Note, What’s In The Market Today?

Stock Market Today: Markets opened flat on Tuesday after Monday’s slump, with investors eyeing Fed signals, global cues, and earnings. Pharma holds steady; realty, media still weak. Volatility expected as the day unfolds

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: July 29, 2025 09:17:00 IST

Stock Market Today: Tuesday Tease — Will Markets Find Their Footing?

Good morning, traders! After Monday’s cautious shuffle, Tuesday is stepping in with a mix of hope and hesitation. The Sensex and Nifty started lower but managed some recovery, reflecting investors’ cautious optimism amid ongoing global jitters. With key earnings rolling in and the Fed meeting underway, markets are feeling the pressure but refusing to collapse.

Sectors remain mixed—pharma holding steady, while realty and media still nursing bruises. Global trade talks and economic data keep everyone on edge, so expect some volatility and careful moves.

Remember, markets don’t always move in a straight line. Stay alert, keep your strategy sharp, and maybe today will surprise us all. Ready to spot those opportunities? Let’s dive in

Stock Market Opening Bell

The Indian Stock Market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty opened on RED note at 24,645.00 with −35.90  points, Whereas Sensex opened on a red and flat note at 80,713.55 with −177.48 from previous session.

Sensex trumbled further to 170 points soon after opening, Nifty Started trading in green at 9:20, up with +9 points

The market looks volatile today! Global clues still suggest a mixed day ahead!

What Could Move The Stock Market Today With Global Cues: All Eyes on Fed as July Meeting Begins

Today marks the start of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s July policy meeting, and all eyes are glued to Washington. Investors are buzzing with anticipation, eagerly awaiting Wednesday’s big decision on interest rates. Will Chair Jerome Powell drop hints about a possible rate cut in September, or will he keep everyone guessing? The plot thickens with President Donald Trump’s vocal criticism adding spice to the mix — will Powell address that head-on during his press conference? Markets are holding their breath, ready to react to any subtle clues or bold moves. It’s a high-stakes poker game, and Powell holds the cards. So, buckle up and get your popcorn — the Fed’s moves this week could set the tone for global markets and impact everything from stocks to your mortgage rates. Stay tuned; this Fed meeting promises to be anything but boring

And In Global Markets Update: S&P and Nasdaq Hit Record Highs Amid Choppy Trading

  • S&P 500 closed at a record high for the sixth consecutive session, gaining 1.13 points (0.02%) to 6,389.77.
  • Nasdaq Composite also hit a new closing record, rising 70.27 points (0.33%) to 21,178.58.
  • Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 64.36 points (0.14%) to 44,837.56.
  • Trading was choppy as investors assessed the U.S.-EU trade pact.
  • Markets are preparing for a week packed with significant economic and corporate events

Stocks To Watch Today

  • Companies Reporting Weak Earnings:
    • GAIL (India)
    • Adani-Total Gas
    • IndusInd Bank
  • Companies Reporting Strong Earnings:
    • Adani Green
    • Waaree Energies
    • Go Digi

Read More: Stocks To Watch Today: Adani Green, Indusland Bank, Waaree Energies, GAIL And Many More In Focus

Check Top Gainers And Top Losers On The Share Market

The market sentiments are heavily influenced by many things happening around the world. From geopolitical tensions to investor sentiments, all these factors are affects the Indian stock market.

After The Stock Market Opened, Here Are The Top Gainers And Top Losers On NSE List Today- (According to early trading session)

Top Gainers: AT 9:20 AM

  • PUNJABCHEM
  • BCG
  • COMPUSOFT
  • ORIENTCER
  • PARADEEP
  • INFOBEAN

Top Losers:

  • VALIANT-RE
  • FIVESTAR
  • AEROFLEX
  • LXCHEM
  • XPROINDIA

Stock Market On Monday

Market Monday Blues- Nifty Dips Below 24,700, Sensex Slumps 572 Points

Monday wasn’t a great day for the Indian markets. The Nifty slipped below the 24,700 mark for the first time since mid-June, ending the day down 156 points, or 0.63%, at 24,680.90.

The Sensex didn’t fare much better, dropping 572 points, or 0.70%, to close at 80,891.02. If you were watching sectors, you’d notice selling pressure almost everywhere—except pharma, which held steady. Realty and media took the biggest hits, plunging 4% and nearly 3% respectively. Midcap and smallcap stocks also lost ground, adding to the cautious mood.

Among the day’s big losers were Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bajaj Finance, while Shriram Finance and Cipla managed to buck the trend and gain.

So, what’s causing this dip? The market seems to be digesting sector-specific weaknesses, leaving investors to tread carefully

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

Tags: Sensex Nifty Updatesstock market todaystocks in focustop gainertop loser

