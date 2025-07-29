Stocks To Watch Today: Adani Green, Indusland Bank, Waaree Energies, GAIL And Many More In Focus

Stocks To Watch Today: Good morning! Ready for some market action?
As of 8:27 AM IST on July 29, 2025, GIFT Nifty futures are trading at 24,677.00, up 27 points or 0.11% from the previous close of 24,650.00. Looks like GIFT Nifty had its coffee this morning!
Meanwhile, our neighbors in the Asia-Pacific aren’t quite as chipper. South Korea’s Kospi dipped 1.09%, Japan’s Nikkei slid 0.61%, and Australia’s ASX 200 lost 0.42%. What’s holding them back? Everyone’s on edge waiting for the latest drama from the US-China trade talks.
But hold on — across the pond, Wall Street’s big players are partying at record highs! The S&P 500 barely nudged up 0.02%, and Nasdaq surged 0.33%, riding high on hopes from the US-EU trade deal. So, will India keep dancing to Wall Street’s tune, or will global tensions bring a twist? Stay tuned, and let’s watch those numbers together.
Let’s take a look at the stocks in focus today.
Companies Reporting Weak Earnings
- GAIL (India)
- Reported a 25.5% year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit to ₹2,369.20 crore in Q1FY26.
- Quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) profit decreased by 4.9%.
- Decline attributed to a significant drop in profit before interest and tax (PBIT) in the Natural Gas marketing segment, which fell to ₹661.25 crore from ₹2,056.58 crore YoY.
- Adani-Total Gas
- Net profit fell 8% YoY to ₹162 crore in Q1FY26.
- The decline was due to increased input costs following a cut in supply of cheaper domestically produced gas.
- Cost of natural gas rose 31% to ₹1,049 crore during the quarter.
- IndusInd Bank
- Net profit dropped 72% YoY to ₹604 crore in Q1FY26.
- Impacted by higher provisions on retail loans and reduced income from both core and non-core operations.
- Net interest income (NII) declined 14% YoY to ₹4,640 crore.
- Other income also decreased by 12% YoY to ₹2,157 crore.
Companies Reporting Strong Earnings
- Adani Green
- Net profit rose 60% YoY to ₹713 crore in Q1FY26.
- Revenue from power supply increased 31% YoY to ₹3,312 crore.
- Waaree Energies
- Profit after tax (PAT) rose 92.68% YoY to ₹772.89 crore in Q1FY26.
- Total income increased 31.48% YoY to ₹4,597.18 crore.
- Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) grew 82.61% YoY to ₹1,168.67 crore.
- Go Digit
- Net profit rose 36.63% YoY to ₹138 crore in Q1FY26.
- Gross premium written (GWP) increased 12.1% YoY to ₹2,982 crore.
Strategic Developments and Capital Raising
- Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC)
- Signed a Joint Operating Agreement with BP Exploration (Alpha) and Reliance Industries for offshore exploration of Block GS-OSHP-2022/2 under the OALP Bid Round-IX.
- MAN Industries (India)
- Raised ₹255 crore through a preferential issue of equity shares to non-promoter investors.
Companies Scheduled to Report Q1FY26 Results Today
Large and Mid-Cap Companies:
- Asian Paints
- NTPC
- Larsen & Toubro
- Bank of India
- Varun Beverages
- GMR Airports
- Amber Enterprises
- Piramal Enterprises
- New India Assurance Company
Other Companies:
- Star Health & Allied Insurance
- Welspun Corp
- Jubilant Pharmova
- Deepak Fertilisers
- Happiest Minds Technologies
Other Noteworthy Developments
- PNC Infratech
- Declared as the lowest (L1) bidder for a ₹2,956.66 crore contract by South Eastern Coalfields for overburden removal and coal extraction at the Gevra OCP expansion project in Chhattisgarh.
- RPSG Ventures
- Its subsidiary, RPSG Sports Ventures, signed a Share Purchase Agreement with the England and Wales Cricket Board to acquire a 70% stake in Manchester Originals for GBP 81.21 million, payable over 24 months.
Bulk Deals
- UPL
- BofA Securities Europe SA purchased 5.54 lakh shares at ₹538.24 per share.
- Marksans Pharma
- Unifi Capital acquired 72.41 lakh shares at ₹231.50 per share.
- Ganesh Infraworld
- Promoter entity Starwings Realtors bought 2.96 lakh shares at ₹202.33 per share.
SME Listing
Monarch Surveyors & Engineering Consultants
Listed on July 29.
Ex-Dividend Stocks (Today)
- Bosch
- Aeroflex Industries
- Apar Industries
- Alembic Pharmaceuticals
- Eveready Industries
- GPT Healthcare
- Punjab & Sind Bank
- Rane Holdings
- Resonance Specialties
- Rane (Madras)
- SRF
- Taparia Tools
Ex-Date for Income Distribution (InvIT)
IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust
Ex-Date for Rights Issue
Inox Wind
Stock in F&O Ban
RBL Bank
