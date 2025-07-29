Home > Business > Stocks To Watch Today: Adani Green, Indusland Bank, Waaree Energies, GAIL And Many More In Focus

Stocks To Watch Today: Adani Green, Indusland Bank, Waaree Energies, GAIL And Many More In Focus

Stocks To Watch Today: GIFT Nifty trading slightly higher amid global trade talks, with key stocks reporting mixed earnings. Watch Adani Green, IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, and more as markets navigate cautious investor sentiment today

Stocks To Watch Today: Good morning! Ready for some market action?

As of 8:27 AM IST on July 29, 2025, GIFT Nifty futures are trading at 24,677.00, up 27 points or 0.11% from the previous close of 24,650.00. Looks like GIFT Nifty had its coffee this morning!

Meanwhile, our neighbors in the Asia-Pacific aren’t quite as chipper. South Korea’s Kospi dipped 1.09%, Japan’s Nikkei slid 0.61%, and Australia’s ASX 200 lost 0.42%. What’s holding them back? Everyone’s on edge waiting for the latest drama from the US-China trade talks.

But hold on — across the pond, Wall Street’s big players are partying at record highs! The S&P 500 barely nudged up 0.02%, and Nasdaq surged 0.33%, riding high on hopes from the US-EU trade deal. So, will India keep dancing to Wall Street’s tune, or will global tensions bring a twist? Stay tuned, and let’s watch those numbers together.

Let’s take a look at the stocks in focus today.

Stocks To Watch Today

Companies Reporting Weak Earnings

  • GAIL (India)
    • Reported a 25.5% year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit to ₹2,369.20 crore in Q1FY26.
    • Quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) profit decreased by 4.9%.
    • Decline attributed to a significant drop in profit before interest and tax (PBIT) in the Natural Gas marketing segment, which fell to ₹661.25 crore from ₹2,056.58 crore YoY.
  • Adani-Total Gas
    • Net profit fell 8% YoY to ₹162 crore in Q1FY26.
    • The decline was due to increased input costs following a cut in supply of cheaper domestically produced gas.
    • Cost of natural gas rose 31% to ₹1,049 crore during the quarter.
  • IndusInd Bank
    • Net profit dropped 72% YoY to ₹604 crore in Q1FY26.
    • Impacted by higher provisions on retail loans and reduced income from both core and non-core operations.
    • Net interest income (NII) declined 14% YoY to ₹4,640 crore.
    • Other income also decreased by 12% YoY to ₹2,157 crore.

Companies Reporting Strong Earnings

  • Adani Green
    • Net profit rose 60% YoY to ₹713 crore in Q1FY26.
    • Revenue from power supply increased 31% YoY to ₹3,312 crore.
  • Waaree Energies
    • Profit after tax (PAT) rose 92.68% YoY to ₹772.89 crore in Q1FY26.
    • Total income increased 31.48% YoY to ₹4,597.18 crore.
    • Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) grew 82.61% YoY to ₹1,168.67 crore.
  • Go Digit
    • Net profit rose 36.63% YoY to ₹138 crore in Q1FY26.
    • Gross premium written (GWP) increased 12.1% YoY to ₹2,982 crore.

Strategic Developments and Capital Raising

  • Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC)
    • Signed a Joint Operating Agreement with BP Exploration (Alpha) and Reliance Industries for offshore exploration of Block GS-OSHP-2022/2 under the OALP Bid Round-IX.
  • MAN Industries (India)
    • Raised ₹255 crore through a preferential issue of equity shares to non-promoter investors.

Companies Scheduled to Report Q1FY26 Results Today

  • Large and Mid-Cap Companies:

    • Asian Paints
    • NTPC
    • Larsen & Toubro
    • Bank of India
    • Varun Beverages
    • GMR Airports
    • Amber Enterprises
    • Piramal Enterprises
    • New India Assurance Company

  • Other Companies:

    • Star Health & Allied Insurance
    • Welspun Corp
    • Jubilant Pharmova
    • Deepak Fertilisers
    • Happiest Minds Technologies

Other Noteworthy Developments

  • PNC Infratech
    • Declared as the lowest (L1) bidder for a ₹2,956.66 crore contract by South Eastern Coalfields for overburden removal and coal extraction at the Gevra OCP expansion project in Chhattisgarh.
  • RPSG Ventures
    • Its subsidiary, RPSG Sports Ventures, signed a Share Purchase Agreement with the England and Wales Cricket Board to acquire a 70% stake in Manchester Originals for GBP 81.21 million, payable over 24 months.

Bulk Deals

  • UPL
    • BofA Securities Europe SA purchased 5.54 lakh shares at ₹538.24 per share.
  • Marksans Pharma
    • Unifi Capital acquired 72.41 lakh shares at ₹231.50 per share.
  • Ganesh Infraworld
    • Promoter entity Starwings Realtors bought 2.96 lakh shares at ₹202.33 per share.

SME Listing

  • Monarch Surveyors & Engineering Consultants

    • Listed on July 29.

Ex-Dividend Stocks (Today)

  • Bosch
  • Aeroflex Industries
  • Apar Industries
  • Alembic Pharmaceuticals
  • Eveready Industries
  • GPT Healthcare
  • Punjab & Sind Bank
  • Rane Holdings
  • Resonance Specialties
  • Rane (Madras)
  • SRF
  • Taparia Tools

Ex-Date for Income Distribution (InvIT)

  • IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust

Ex-Date for Rights Issue

  • Inox Wind

Stock in F&O Ban

  • RBL Bank

