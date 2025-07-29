Stocks To Watch Today: Adani Green, Indusland Bank, Waaree Energies, GAIL And Many More In Focus

Stocks To Watch Today: Good morning! Ready for some market action?

As of 8:27 AM IST on July 29, 2025, GIFT Nifty futures are trading at 24,677.00, up 27 points or 0.11% from the previous close of 24,650.00. Looks like GIFT Nifty had its coffee this morning!

Meanwhile, our neighbors in the Asia-Pacific aren’t quite as chipper. South Korea’s Kospi dipped 1.09%, Japan’s Nikkei slid 0.61%, and Australia’s ASX 200 lost 0.42%. What’s holding them back? Everyone’s on edge waiting for the latest drama from the US-China trade talks.

But hold on — across the pond, Wall Street’s big players are partying at record highs! The S&P 500 barely nudged up 0.02%, and Nasdaq surged 0.33%, riding high on hopes from the US-EU trade deal. So, will India keep dancing to Wall Street’s tune, or will global tensions bring a twist? Stay tuned, and let’s watch those numbers together.

Let’s take a look at the stocks in focus today.

Stocks To Watch Today

Companies Reporting Weak Earnings

GAIL (India) Reported a 25.5% year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit to ₹2,369.20 crore in Q1FY26. Quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) profit decreased by 4.9%. Decline attributed to a significant drop in profit before interest and tax (PBIT) in the Natural Gas marketing segment, which fell to ₹661.25 crore from ₹2,056.58 crore YoY.

Adani-Total Gas Net profit fell 8% YoY to ₹162 crore in Q1FY26. The decline was due to increased input costs following a cut in supply of cheaper domestically produced gas. Cost of natural gas rose 31% to ₹1,049 crore during the quarter.

IndusInd Bank Net profit dropped 72% YoY to ₹604 crore in Q1FY26. Impacted by higher provisions on retail loans and reduced income from both core and non-core operations. Net interest income (NII) declined 14% YoY to ₹4,640 crore. Other income also decreased by 12% YoY to ₹2,157 crore.



Companies Reporting Strong Earnings

Adani Green Net profit rose 60% YoY to ₹713 crore in Q1FY26. Revenue from power supply increased 31% YoY to ₹3,312 crore.

Waaree Energies Profit after tax (PAT) rose 92.68% YoY to ₹772.89 crore in Q1FY26. Total income increased 31.48% YoY to ₹4,597.18 crore. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) grew 82.61% YoY to ₹1,168.67 crore.

Go Digit Net profit rose 36.63% YoY to ₹138 crore in Q1FY26. Gross premium written (GWP) increased 12.1% YoY to ₹2,982 crore.



Strategic Developments and Capital Raising

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Signed a Joint Operating Agreement with BP Exploration (Alpha) and Reliance Industries for offshore exploration of Block GS-OSHP-2022/2 under the OALP Bid Round-IX.

MAN Industries (India) Raised ₹255 crore through a preferential issue of equity shares to non-promoter investors.



Companies Scheduled to Report Q1FY26 Results Today

Large and Mid-Cap Companies : Asian Paints NTPC Larsen & Toubro Bank of India Varun Beverages GMR Airports Amber Enterprises Piramal Enterprises New India Assurance Company

Other Companies : Star Health & Allied Insurance Welspun Corp Jubilant Pharmova Deepak Fertilisers Happiest Minds Technologies



Other Noteworthy Developments

PNC Infratech Declared as the lowest (L1) bidder for a ₹2,956.66 crore contract by South Eastern Coalfields for overburden removal and coal extraction at the Gevra OCP expansion project in Chhattisgarh.

RPSG Ventures Its subsidiary, RPSG Sports Ventures, signed a Share Purchase Agreement with the England and Wales Cricket Board to acquire a 70% stake in Manchester Originals for GBP 81.21 million, payable over 24 months.



Bulk Deals

UPL BofA Securities Europe SA purchased 5.54 lakh shares at ₹538.24 per share.

Marksans Pharma Unifi Capital acquired 72.41 lakh shares at ₹231.50 per share.

Ganesh Infraworld Promoter entity Starwings Realtors bought 2.96 lakh shares at ₹202.33 per share.



SME Listing

Monarch Surveyors & Engineering Consultants Listed on July 29.



Ex-Dividend Stocks (Today)

Bosch

Aeroflex Industries

Apar Industries

Alembic Pharmaceuticals

Eveready Industries

GPT Healthcare

Punjab & Sind Bank

Rane Holdings

Resonance Specialties

Rane (Madras)

SRF

Taparia Tools

Ex-Date for Income Distribution (InvIT)

IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust

Ex-Date for Rights Issue

Inox Wind

Stock in F&O Ban

RBL Bank

Also Read: Stock Market Live Updates: Gift Nifty Signals A Muted Start; Sensex And Nifty Set To Open Flat