Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Fed Rate Cut Sparks Sensex–Nifty Comeback, Investors Pocket A Massive ₹2.6 Lakh Crore In Just One Session

Stock Market Today: Closing Updates | Market Rebounds After Three-Day Slide
The losing streak has indeed been broken! It was such a relief for the investors on Thursday, December 11, to witness the Indian stock market moving up with good gains after three consecutive sessions of market declines. The US Federal Reserve was the one to thank for this day’s turn of events.
By cutting the interest rate by 25 basis points (and also sending a signal that there might be another one next year), the Fed gave a sort of universal implicit vote of confidence to the markets. The Indian stocks right then and there took off as the dollar index dropped by 0.25%. If you were monitoring “stock market today,” this was the comeback of the investors that they were waiting for.
Stock Market Today: Sensex And Nifty Close Higher
The Sensex ended 427 points, or 0.51%, higher at 84,818.13, while the Nifty 50 closed at 25,898.55, gaining 141 points, or 0.55%. Broader markets also participated in the rally, with the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices rising 0.79% and 0.51%, respectively.
Sensex: 84,818.13
Change: +426.86 (0.51%)
Nifty 50: 25,898.55
Change: +140.55 (0.55%)
