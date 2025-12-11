LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Fed Rate Cut Sparks Sensex–Nifty Comeback, Investors Pocket A Massive ₹2.6 Lakh Crore In Just One Session

Stock Market Today: Indian stock market rebounded after a three-day fall, with Sensex and Nifty closing higher. A Fed rate cut boosted global sentiment, lifting investor confidence and adding ₹2.6 lakh crore in market wealth.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: December 11, 2025 16:06:47 IST

Stock Market Today: Closing Updates | Market Rebounds After Three-Day Slide

The losing streak has indeed been broken! It was such a relief for the investors on Thursday, December 11, to witness the Indian stock market moving up with good gains after three consecutive sessions of market declines. The US Federal Reserve was the one to thank for this day’s turn of events.

By cutting the interest rate by 25 basis points (and also sending a signal that there might be another one next year), the Fed gave a sort of universal implicit vote of confidence to the markets. The Indian stocks right then and there took off as the dollar index dropped by 0.25%. If you were monitoring “stock market today,” this was the comeback of the investors that they were waiting for.

Stock Market Today: Sensex And Nifty Close Higher

The Sensex ended 427 points, or 0.51%, higher at 84,818.13, while the Nifty 50 closed at 25,898.55, gaining 141 points, or 0.55%. Broader markets also participated in the rally, with the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices rising 0.79% and 0.51%, respectively.

  • Sensex: 84,818.13
    Change: +426.86 (0.51%)

  • Nifty 50: 25,898.55
    Change: +140.55 (0.55%)

Indian markets closed higher as both Sensex and Nifty posted solid gains, rebounding after recent losses. Positive global cues, especially the Fed rate cut, boosted investor confidence and market sentiment.

A Stunning ₹2.6 Lakh Crore Boost For Investors In Stock Market Today

The markets gave the investors a reason to be happy today by providing a big surprise, wealth increased by a staggering ₹2.6 lakh crore in one trading session. It was a day when portfolio screens showed a bit more green, coffee had a bit more flavor, and everybody felt like a financial wizard. The total market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies rose to ₹466.6 lakh crore, an increase from ₹464 lakh crore the day before. For the investors, it was not just a digit, it was a boost in confidence, a mood enhancer, and a reminder that the market sometimes certainly knows how to treat you right.

(With Inputs)
First published on: Dec 11, 2025 4:05 PM IST
QUICK LINKS