ICICI Prudential AMC Launches Rs 10,602 Crore IPO: Price Band, GMP And Allotment Timeline

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO launches its Rs 10,602 crore IPO, offering a fully OFS issue with a Rs 2,061–2,165 price band. Investors watch GMP trends, subscription demand, and listing buzz closely.

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO
Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: December 11, 2025 12:17:10 IST

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO GMP, Subscription Status Updates

The countdown has really started for the listing that is most awaited of the season. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company, the same reliable name that has been taking care of the money of millions of Indian families for more than thirty years, is going to put up its Rs 10,602 crore public offer on December 12 finally.

The AMC entering the spotlight after years of serving behind the scenes could be a comparison. The buzz on Dalal Street, the curiosity of the investors, and the reality of the excitement are all present.

One of the major question is: will this veteran fund manager get a blockbuster opening in the market? Don’t you go anywhere, you are already part of the audience!

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO: Key Details

Detail Information
Price Band Rs 2,061–2,165 each
IPO Date December 12–16
GMP 5%
IPO Allotment Date December 17
Listing Date December 19

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO: Subscription Window And Structure

  • IPO Dates: Bidding opens on December 12 and closes on December 16.

  • Price Band: Shares are offered between Rs 2,061 and Rs 2,165 each.

  • Offer Type: This IPO is a 100% Offer for Sale (OFS), all shares are being sold by existing shareholders, so the company isn’t raising new funds.

  • Allotment & Listing:

    • Allotment announcement: December 17

    • Listing on BSE & NSE: December 19

  • Retail Participation:

    • Minimum investment requires applying for one lot of 6 shares, costing Rs 12,990 at the lower price band.

    • Since the issue is fully an OFS, the objective is simply to provide an exit route to current shareholders, with no change to the company’s capital structure or operations.

Who Is Running The Show For ICICI Prudential AMC IPO?

Here’s a crisp list of the key players managing the IPO:

  • Citigroup
  • Morgan Stanley
  • BofA Securities
  • CLSA
  • Axis Capital
  • Kotak Mahindra Capital
  • SBI Capital Markets
  • Goldman Sachs
  • IIFL
  • Nomura
  • KFin Technologies :handling allotment and processing

What to watch: Demand across investor categories and how the GMP behaves as subscriptions roll in.

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO: Share Details You Shouldn’t Skip

Each share comes with a face value of Rs 1, but the real action is in the Rs 2,061–2,165 price band. With 1.76 crore shares up for grabs, the question is, how many are you eyeing?

