Wakefit IPO Allotment Expected Today: Step-by-Step Guide To Check Shares Ahead Of BSE And NSE Listing

Wakefit Innovations IPO Allotment: Get Ready To Check Your Share
The Wakefit Innovations IPO has kept investors mostly awake with its excitement, and today, December 11, 2025, is the much-anticipated allotment day.
The strong subscription numbers witnessed during the company’s December 8–10 window have now made all eyes focus on the final allotment outcome. If you’ve submitted an application, this is the moment where you either celebrate your lucky draw or prepare for your refund tomorrow.
The stock will be making its market debut on December 15, listing on both BSE and NSE. So, keep an eye on it, refresh those tabs, and let’s find out if Wakefit adds comfort to your portfolio!
Wakefit IPO: Allotment Timeline & Listing Details
|Event
|Date
|Allotment Date
|December 11, 2025
|Refunds for Unsuccessful Bidders
|December 12, 2025
|Demat Credit of Shares
|Post-allotment confirmation
|Listing Date
|December 15, 2025
|Exchanges
|BSE and NSE
Wakefit IPO Subscription Status
|Category
|Subscription
|Overall Subscription
|2.52×
|Retail Investors
|3.17×
|QIB
|3.04×
|NII
|1.05×
Wakefit IPO Key Details
|Parameter
|Value
|Price Band
|₹185–₹195 per share
|Issue Size
|₹1,288.89 crore
|Fresh Issue
|₹377.18 crore
|Offer for Sale
|₹911.71 crore
|Lot Size
|76 shares
|Minimum Investment
|₹14,820 (upper band)
Wakefit IPO GMP Today
Presently, the Grey Market Premium (GMP) of Wakefit Innovations IPO has reached a neutral level of ₹0 per share, which suggests that there is no significant sentiment in the unofficial trading market prior to the stock listing. This indicates that grey market investors are not very interested in the shares at this point, as they may list at the IPO price of ₹195 per share. A zero GMP is often indicative of the market being equally balanced in terms of demand and supply, which, in turn, conveys the investors’ mild optimism. The day of the listing will be of prime interest to market players as they look to judge the stock’s performance on both BSE and NSE.
How to Check Wakefit Innovations IPO Allotment (BSE & NSE)
BSE Allotment Status
-
Visit BSE’s allotment page
-
Select ‘Equity’
-
Choose ‘Wakefit Innovations’ from Issue Name
-
Enter PAN and Application Number
-
Click Submit
NSE Allotment Status
-
Visit NSE’s IPO allotment check page
-
Select ‘Equity & SME IPO bid details’
-
Choose ‘Wakefit Innovations’
-
Enter PAN/Application Details
-
Click Submit
How to Check Allotment on MUFG Intime (Registrar)
-
Visit MUFG Intime IPO portal
-
Select ‘Wakefit Innovations’
-
Choose search option – Application No/Beneficiary ID/PAN
-
Enter details
-
Complete captcha and click Search
(With Inputs)
