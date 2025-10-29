Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Starts Strong; Trump–Xi Meeting, Global Optimism Blooms, Sensex And Nifty To Hold Today

Good morning, market enthusiasts! Dalal Street opened with a confident stride this Wednesday, echoing the upbeat mood across global markets.

The Sensex climbed 166.62 points (0.20%) to 84,794.77, while the Nifty 50 advanced 53.90 points (0.21%) to 25,990.10, hinting at a promising midweek session. Banking and metal stocks took the early lead, lending a shine to the market mood, even as investors treaded carefully ahead of key global cues.

All eyes are now on the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy verdict and the highly anticipated Trump–Xi meeting, both of which could set the tone for global equities.

Back home, optimism is brewing as corporate heavyweights like Adani, Tata Capital, L&T, and Mahindra Finance dominate the Q2 earnings spotlight. With IPOs buzzing and institutional flows gaining pace, the stage is perfectly set for an eventful trading day filled with momentum, curiosity, and a touch of market drama.