Home > Business > Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Starts Strong; Trump–Xi Meeting, Global Optimism Blooms, Sensex And Nifty To Hold Today

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Starts Strong; Trump–Xi Meeting, Global Optimism Blooms, Sensex And Nifty To Hold Today

Stock Market Today: Indian markets opened higher on Wednesday, tracking upbeat global cues from Wall Street. Investors focused on Q2 earnings, Adani stocks, and key global events like the Trump–Xi meeting and Fed decision.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: October 29, 2025 09:31:23 IST

Stock Market Today: Good Morning, Readers! Buckle Up

Good morning, market enthusiasts! Dalal Street opened with a confident stride this Wednesday, echoing the upbeat mood across global markets.

The Sensex climbed 166.62 points (0.20%) to 84,794.77, while the Nifty 50 advanced 53.90 points (0.21%) to 25,990.10, hinting at a promising midweek session. Banking and metal stocks took the early lead, lending a shine to the market mood, even as investors treaded carefully ahead of key global cues.

All eyes are now on the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy verdict and the highly anticipated Trump–Xi meeting, both of which could set the tone for global equities.

Back home, optimism is brewing as corporate heavyweights like Adani, Tata Capital, L&T, and Mahindra Finance dominate the Q2 earnings spotlight. With IPOs buzzing and institutional flows gaining pace, the stage is perfectly set for an eventful trading day filled with momentum, curiosity, and a touch of market drama.

Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (October 9, 2025)

        Opening Bell (9:15 AM):

        • Sensex: Opened at 84,794.77, gaining 166.62 points (0.20%).
        • Nifty 50: Began the day at 25,990.10, up 53.90 points (0.21%).

        Indian markets opened on a positive note Wednesday, tracking upbeat global cues. Gains in banking and metal stocks lifted sentiment, while investors awaited Q2 earnings and key global policy signals.

        While Writing This

          Stocks To Watch Today

          • Adani Green Energy:
            • Profit up 25% YoY to ₹644 cr; revenue grew 20% to ₹2,776 cr.

          • Adani Total Gas:
            • Profit dipped 11.9% YoY to ₹163.5 cr, despite 19.6% revenue growth.

          • Oil India & BPCL:
            • Signed MoUs for a ₹1 lakh cr Greenfield Refinery and Petrochemical project at Ramayapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.
            • Also planning a ₹3,500 cr cross-country evacuation pipeline with NRL.

          • NTPC Green Energy, Hindustan Petroleum, Coal India, NMDC:
            • Key energy majors scheduled to announce Q2FY26 earnings today.

          • Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO):
            • Signed MoUs with Paradip, Vizag, and Mumbai Port Authorities during India Maritime Week 2025.

          Stock Market Today: Global Market Highlights | Wall Street Cheers AI Wave, Asia Follows Suit

          • Wall Street Rally: All three major U.S. indices hit record highs for a second straight session.
          • Nvidia Surge: Shares jumped after announcing plans to build AI supercomputers for the U.S. Energy Department.
          • Dow Jones: Gained 161.78 points (0.34%) to 47,706.37.
          • S&P 500: Added 15.73 points (0.23%) to 6,890.89.
          • Nasdaq Composite: Rose 190.04 points (0.8%) to 23,827.49.
          • Asian Markets: Opened higher on Wednesday, mirroring Wall Street gains.
          • Nikkei 225: Jumped 2%, leading regional strength.
          • Investor Focus: Eyes on the U.S. Fed’s policy decision and megacap tech earnings later this week.

            Stock Market Today: Gainers And Losers

            Top Gainers 

            • Asian Paints share price: ₹2,530.00 (0.83%)
            • Tata Steel share price: ₹183.15 (0.71%)
            • Reliance Industries share price: ₹1,497.15 (0.67%)
            • Sun Pharmaceutical Industries share price: ₹1,697.70 (0.63%)
            • Titan Company share price: ₹3,738.00 (0.60%)
            Top Losers
            • Mahindra & Mahindra share price: ₹3,530.85 (-1.28%)
            • Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles share price: ₹408.40 (-0.78%)
            • Bajaj Finance share price: ₹1,070.25 (-0.42%)
            • ITC share price: ₹417.10 (-0.20%)
            • Bajaj Finserv share price: ₹2,136.65 (-0.20%)

            Stock Market On Tuesday

            Tuesday Market Wrap-Up: Nifty Slips Below 25,950 as IT, Pharma, and Realty Stocks Weigh on Sentiment

            The Indian stock market closed on a cautious note on Tuesday, October 28, as persistent selling pressure weighed on key indices, despite resilience in select metal and banking counters. The benchmark Sensex slipped 150.68 points, or 0.18 percent, to end at 84,628.16, while the Nifty 50 eased 29.85 points, or 0.11 percent, to settle at 25,936.20.

            Broader markets remained steady, with the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices ending almost unchanged, reflecting a balanced mood among investors. Sectorally, metal and PSU Bank indices stood out, each gaining around 1.2 percent, while IT, pharma, FMCG, and realty sectors came under mild pressure, declining between 0.5 and 1 percent.

            Among the Nifty 50 constituents, Bajaj Finserv, Trent, Coal India, Tech Mahindra, ONGC, and Nestlé India were the major laggards. On the flip side, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, SBI Life Insurance, Larsen & Toubro, and HDFC Life emerged as top gainers, offering some support to the indices amid a subdued session.

            (Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

            (With Inputs)
            First published on: Oct 29, 2025 9:28 AM IST
