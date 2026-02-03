LIVE TV
Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Turns Green! Sensex Jumps 2,400+, Nifty Above 25,800 After India–US Trade Deal; Investors and Traders Celebrate Globally

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Turns Green! Sensex Jumps 2,400+, Nifty Above 25,800 After India–US Trade Deal; Investors and Traders Celebrate Globally

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street surged as India–US trade deal cut tariffs, boosting Sensex 2,400+ points and Nifty above 25,800. Traders cheered, FPI inflows surged, and global optimism fueled a record-breaking market rally.

Stock Market Today
Stock Market Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: February 3, 2026 09:38:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Turns Green! Sensex Jumps 2,400+, Nifty Above 25,800 After India–US Trade Deal; Investors and Traders Celebrate Globally

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Buzzes as India–US Trade Deal Sparks Early Trading Frenzy and Big Gains Across Sectors

Traders on Dalal Street woke up to a game-changing Monday as the long-awaited India–US trade deal sent positive market news through the financial markets. US President Donald Trump established new trade rules by reducing tariffs on Indian goods from 25% to 18%, benefiting export-driven businesses and major companies. Pre-opening market indicators showed a large opening increase, creating multiple trading opportunities for traders to pursue profits. From IT to textiles, every business sector now needs to develop new plans, as FPI investments together with general market buying will create an exciting trading experience. Dalal Street’s financial markets are experiencing a dynamic atmosphere as India achieves a trade victory, leading to an active market opening.

Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (3rd February, 2026)

Pre-Opening Market 

    • Pre-open rally intensifies ahead of opening bell, signalling a strong gap-up start for Indian equities.
    • Sensex: Up 3,648 points (4.47%) at 85,314
    • Nifty 50: Up 1,220 points (4.86%) at 26,308
    • Market sentiment: Aggressive repricing across sectors
    • Stocks locked in pre-open session as investors react to India–US trade deal

    Sensex and Nifty surged in pre-open trading, reflecting market optimism after the India–US trade deal. Gap-up rally signals strong buying, with major stocks repriced ahead of today’s market open.

    Stock Market Opening Bell

    • Gap-up opening following India–US trade deal announcement
    • Sensex: Up 2,413 points (2.95%) at 84,079
    • Nifty 50: Up 734 points (2.93%) at 25,823
    • Market breadth: Strongly positive, advances outnumber declines
    • Trading sentiment: Broad-based buying across sectors

    Indian markets opened sharply higher on Tuesday, with Sensex and Nifty posting strong gap-ups after the India–US trade deal. Positive breadth and broad-based buying fueled early trade optimism.

    Stocks To Watch Today

    • Reliance Industries – Centre can appeal Delhi High Court’s decision refusing to enforce $3.8B foreign arbitral award over Panna-Mukta and Tapti oil & gas fields.
    • Tata Power – Commissioned 198 MW wind energy project for Tata Steel under Group Captive model in Karur, Tamil Nadu.
    • Hyundai Motor India – Q3FY26 net profit up 6.3% YoY to ₹1,234 crore; revenue up 7.96% to ₹17,973.5 crore; exports grew 21.1% YoY.
    • One 97 Communications (Paytm) – RBI imposed compounding fee of ₹18.76 lakh for investments in Little Internet; company making payment.

          Stock Market On Monday

          Market Wrap from Yesterday

          Dalal Street staged a spirited comeback on Monday, shrugging off the Budget-day hangover. The Sensex increased by 944 points, amounting to a 1.17% rise to reach 81,666. The Nifty Index advanced by 263 points, representing a 1.06% increase to reach 25,088. The rally received its main boost from short-covering activities, combined with investors purchasing index heavyweight stocks. Investors appeared to view the Budget dip as a perfect shopping opportunity rather than a danger signal. The Indian markets showed their ability to turn a sluggish trading session into a lively rally overnight, supported by improved global cues and better investor sentiment.

          First published on: Feb 3, 2026 9:35 AM IST
          ——————————————–
          Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
          ————————————————–

          Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

          Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Turns Green! Sensex Jumps 2,400+, Nifty Above 25,800 After India–US Trade Deal; Investors and Traders Celebrate Globally

          QUICK LINKS