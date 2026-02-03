Stock to Watch Today: Reliance, Adani, Ather Energy, Hyundai, Tata, City Union Bank, Tata Power, Thermax, Paytm, UPL, Policybazaar, Clean Science, IRB Infra, Policybazaar In Focus

Stocks To Watch Today: Your Portfolio to turn green today!

After US President Donald Trump reduced his tariff dispute by decreasing Indian goods import duties from 25% to 18%, Indian equity markets are now preparing for an optimistic market opening. The United States imposed its high tariffs in October 2022, which brought exporters to their breaking point because of the combined 50% duties, including a 25% Russian crude import penalty.

The GIFT Nifty projection shows strong market optimism, reaching 25,933 at 07:07 AM, up 791 points. The index climbed further to 26,165 at 8:50 AM, a gain of 302 points. Dalal Street has started its trading activities and will operate without interruptions today.

Global market conditions also support the stock market rise: Japan’s Nikkei 225 index rose 2.44%, South Korea’s Kospi index surged over 5%, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 increased 1.3%. The Dow advanced 1.05%, while Nasdaq rose 0.56%, driven by chipmakers and AI stocks, according to Wall Street.

Today, markets will focus on the performance of the pharmaceutical, information technology, textile, gems and jewellery, chemical, and automobile industries, as these sectors are expected to determine market trends.

Stocks To Watch Today

Energy & Infrastructure

Reliance Industries – Centre can appeal Delhi High Court’s decision refusing to enforce $3.8B foreign arbitral award over Panna-Mukta and Tapti oil & gas fields.

IRB Infrastructure Developers – Transferred 100% equity in VM7 Expressway (Gandeva-Ena HAM project) to IRB InvIT Fund for ₹513 crore; consolidated debt expected to reduce by ₹700 crore.

Tata Power – Commissioned 198 MW wind energy project for Tata Steel under Group Captive model in Karur, Tamil Nadu.

Automobiles & EVs

Hyundai Motor India – Q3FY26 net profit up 6.3% YoY to ₹1,234 crore; revenue up 7.96% to ₹17,973.5 crore; exports grew 21.1% YoY.

Ather Energy – Net loss narrowed to ₹85 crore from ₹198 crore YoY; revenue increased to ₹996 crore from ₹650 crore.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers – Profit ₹108.88 crore vs loss of ₹22.49 crore; revenue ₹459.16 crore (+174.48% YoY).

IT & Fintech

PB Fintech (Policybazaar) – Net profit surged 165% YoY to ₹189 crore; revenue up 37% to ₹1,771 crore; Board approved QIP.

One 97 Communications (Paytm) – RBI imposed compounding fee of ₹18.76 lakh for investments in Little Internet; company making payment.

Zen Technologies – Appointed Hari Haran Chalat as CFO effective January 31.

Real Estate & Hospitality

Godrej Properties – Sold plots worth over ₹1,000 crore at Evora Estate, Panipat; 600+ plots sold.

Brigade Hotel Ventures – Signed MoU with Tamil Nadu Govt; committed ₹1,100 crore investment in Chennai, adding 500+ hotel keys.

Ventive Hospitality – Temporarily ceased operations of Aloft Whitefield Hotel for 12 months for renovations to upgrade facilities.

Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals

UPL – Q3 profit down 52.2% to ₹396 crore; revenue up 12.5% to ₹12,269 crore.

Aarti Drugs – Q3 profit up 189.1% to ₹133 crore; revenue up 25.8% to ₹2,319 crore.

Akzo Nobel India – Q3 profit down 31.6% to ₹74.3 crore; revenue down 13.6% to ₹907.7 crore.

PG Electroplast – Profit up 50.3% to ₹60.3 crore; revenue up 45.9% to ₹1,412.1 crore.

Financials

Bajaj Finance – Q3 profit up 21.3% to ₹664.9 crore; net interest income up 19.6% to ₹963.8 crore.

City Union Bank – Profit up 16.1% to ₹332.2 crore; net interest income up 27.8%; gross NPA down to 2.17%.

Consumer & Others

Tata Chemicals – Q3 loss widened to ₹93 crore; revenue down 1.1% to ₹3,550 crore.

Cochin Shipyard, GPT Infraprojects, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Symphony, Vaibhav Global – Stocks trading ex-dividend.

Brookfield India REIT, Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust – Stocks trade ex-date for income distribution.

Sammaan Capital – Stock in F&O ban.

Bulk Deals

Clean Science and Technology – Amansa Holdings acquired 11.79 lakh shares (1.1%) for ₹93.39 crore.

Jinkushal Industries – Royal Alpha Opportunity Fund acquired 1.96 lakh shares; Vorton Opportunities Fund bought 3.92 lakh shares.

India Homes – Lloyds Enterprises acquired 75 lakh shares (1.88% stake); M K Banka (HUF) sold 74.74 lakh shares (1.87% stake).

Quarterly Earnings Today (Q3FY26 Highlights)

Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Finance, Adani Ports & SEZ, Varun Beverages, Pidilite Industries, Solar Industries, Aditya Birla Capital, Mankind Pharma, NMDC, Lloyds Metals & Energy, Firstsource Solutions, Kansai Nerolac, Castrol India, Bharat Coking Coal, Choice International, Triveni Turbine, Dr Agarwals Health Care, Zydus Wellness, Gabriel India, Action Construction Equipment, PCBL Chemical, Nazara Technologies, HFCL, JK Lakshmi Cement, TSF Investments, Alkyl Amines, V2 Retail, Saregama India, Sheela Foam, Restaurant Brands Asia – Results expected today.

Key Q3 Winners : PB Fintech (+165%), Awfis Space Solutions (+42.7%), Thermax (+80.3%), Aarti Industries (+189.1%), PG Electroplast (+50.3%), Bajaj Housing Finance (+21.3%).

Key Q3 Losers: UPL (-52.2%), Indus Towers (-55.6%), Paradeep Phosphates (-13%), Akzo Nobel (-31.6%), Tata Chemicals (loss widened), Utkarsh Small Finance Bank (loss widened).

