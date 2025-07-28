Home > Business > Stock Market Today: Disclaimer For Investors! Sensex And Nifty Open Flat In Red — What’s Driving The Market? Here’s The Scoop

Stock Market Today: Monday opens flat after Friday’s heavy losses, with cautious investor sentiment and mixed global cues. Markets remain volatile amid profit booking and uncertainty, but small hope persists for a potential rebound soon

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: July 28, 2025 09:16:00 IST

Stock Market Today: Monday Blues — After Friday’s Bloodbath, Markets Poised for a Flat Start

Good morning, traders and investors. If you thought Friday’s brutal sell-off was just a one-day storm, Monday is opening with a heavy heart and cautious vibes. After the Sensex plunged over 720 points and the Nifty fell below 24,850 last Friday, leaving markets battered and bruised, today looks set for a flat opening — but don’t let that fool you.

Friday’s deep red close was driven by relentless selling pressure across almost all sectors, except pharma and healthcare. The media, IT, metals, and banking stocks bore the brunt, tumbling sharply. Investor sentiment is fragile, with global uncertainties and profit booking still looming large.

Over the weekend, the gloom hasn’t lifted much. Weak global cues and unresolved trade worries continue to weigh on sentiment. So, expect choppy action, low conviction, and more nervousness as the week kicks off.

But here’s a small ray of hope: markets often rebound when least expected. Stay cautious, watch for opportunities, and remember — every storm eventually runs out of rain. Keep your eyes peeled and your strategy ready. 

Stock Market Opening Bell

The Indian Stock Market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty opened on RED note at 24,740.05 points, Whereas Sensex opened on a red and flat note at 81,185.50 with −277.59 from previous session.

The market looks volatile today! Global clues still suggest a mixed day ahead!

What Could Move The Stock Market Today

Today’s market direction is influenced by a mix of global and domestic factors. Asian and European markets are showing mixed signals, while strong US earnings and rising bond yields add complexity. Investors are closely watching the Federal Reserve for any hints on interest rate changes or monetary policy shifts. Corporate results from major companies like Kotak Mahindra Bank and TCS are expected to impact sector performance. Meanwhile, ongoing US-China trade negotiations continue to create uncertainty. After Friday’s sharp decline, some profit booking may persist, though pharma and healthcare sectors are showing resilience.

Stocks To Watch Today

  • Primary Stocks to Watch:

      • Whirlpool India

      • Aadhar Housing Finance

      • Zen Technologies

      • Kotak Mahindra Bank

      • Steel Authority of India (SAIL)

      • Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Read More: Stocks To Watch: Kotak Mahindra, TCS, Adani Green Energy And Many In Focus

Check Top Gainers And Top Losers On The Share Market

The market sentiments are heavily influenced by many things happening around the world. From geopolitical tensions to investor sentiments, all these factors are affects the Indian stock market.

After The Stock Market Opened, Here Are The Top Gainers And Top Losers On NSE List Today- (According to early trading session)

Top Gainers: AT 9:20 AM

  • TIMESGTY
  • KALAMANDIR
  • JAGSNPHARM
  • ACMESOLAR
  • AADHARHFC
  • MANORAMA

Top Losers:

  • VALIANT-RE
  • KILITC-RE
  • KELLTONTEC
  • AKSHARCHEM
  • RPGLIFE
  • TVTODAY
  • IEX

Stock Market On Friday

Friday’s Sharp Decline Sends Caution Signals

Friday’s trading session on Dalal Street was disappointing as bearish sentiment took control, pushing key indices sharply lower. The Sensex tumbled 721 points (0.88%), closing at 81,463.09, while the Nifty 50 dropped 225 points (0.90%) to end at 24,837, marking a one-month low. The market’s decline was driven largely by intense selling pressure in financial stocks, dampening overall investor confidence.

Most sectoral indices were deep in the red, except pharma and healthcare, which showed resilience. The Nifty Media index suffered the worst losses, falling over 2.5%, while IT, Metal, Auto, PSU Bank, and Realty sectors each slipped by more than 1%. This widespread weakness reflects growing investor caution amid uncertain global cues and profit-taking ahead of upcoming key events.

If you’re invested, it’s time to brace for volatility and keep a close eye on market developments.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

Also Read: Stock Market Live Updates: After Last Weekend’s Bloodbath, GIFT Nifty Signals A Flat Opening

