Stock market Today: Indian Stock Market Hits 3-Week Highs As Sensex And Nifty Close Strong On September 11, 2025

Stock market Today | 11 September, 2025

The Indian stock market finished off on an excellent note today as both Sensex and Nifty reached three weeks’ highs. Sensex was up by 123.58 points (0.15%) to close at 81,548.73 and Nifty was up by 32.40 points (0.13%) to close at 25,005.50. Nonetheless, a general caution prevailed in the market and the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices closed at par.

Sector-wise, energy, PSU banks, pharma, oil and gas, and media registered gains of 0.5–1%. IT and auto industries were backsliders. Best gainers included Adani Enterprises, Shriram Finance, NTPC, Axis Bank and Power Grid. Among the losers were Infosys, Wipro, Titan, Bajaj Auto and SBI Life.

Aurobindo Pharma rose by 6 percent as GTCR is nearly to make a purchase deal with Zentiva. Jupiter Wagons increased by ₹113 crore axle order, and Tega Industries dropped by 3 percent following its ₹13,200 crore Molycop acquisition deal with Apollo Funds.

The rupee declined to a record lowest point of 88.44 versus the US dollar.

Sector Performance In Stock Market Today