business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup
Home > Business > Stock market Today: Indian Stock Market Hits 3-Week Highs As Sensex And Nifty Close Strong On September 11, 2025

Stock market Today: Indian Stock Market Hits 3-Week Highs As Sensex And Nifty Close Strong On September 11, 2025

Stock market Today: Indian stock markets closed at three-week highs with Sensex up 124 points and Nifty above 25,000. Energy, banking, and pharma sectors led gains while IT and auto lagged. Rupee hit record low.

Stock Market closing today
Stock Market closing today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: September 11, 2025 16:23:39 IST

Stock market Today | 11 September, 2025

The Indian stock market finished off on an excellent note today as both Sensex and Nifty reached three weeks’ highs. Sensex was up by 123.58 points (0.15%) to close at 81,548.73 and Nifty was up by 32.40 points (0.13%) to close at 25,005.50. Nonetheless, a general caution prevailed in the market and the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices closed at par.

Sector-wise, energy, PSU banks, pharma, oil and gas, and media registered gains of 0.5–1%. IT and auto industries were backsliders. Best gainers included Adani Enterprises, Shriram Finance, NTPC, Axis Bank and Power Grid. Among the losers were Infosys, Wipro, Titan, Bajaj Auto and SBI Life.

Aurobindo Pharma rose by 6 percent as GTCR is nearly to make a purchase deal with Zentiva. Jupiter Wagons increased by ₹113 crore axle order, and Tega Industries dropped by 3 percent following its ₹13,200 crore Molycop acquisition deal with Apollo Funds.

The rupee declined to a record lowest point of 88.44 versus the US dollar.

Sector Performance In Stock Market Today

Market Overview

  • Sensex rose 124 points to close at 81,549
  • Nifty gained 32 points, ending at 25,006
  • Nifty Bank up 134 points to 54,670
  • Midcap Index increased 44 points to 58,044
  • Market posted longest gaining streak in 5 months
  • Market breadth: Neutral (Advance-Decline ratio at 1:1)
  • Rupee weakened to a record low of 88.44 vs US dollar

Banking & Finance

  • Nifty Bank rose by 134 points
  • Sources say SEBI may issue a consultation paper to remove weekly expiry – causing capital market stocks to slip.

Pharma & Healthcare

  • Aurobindo Pharma surged 6% as GTCR nears acquisition of Zentiva
  • Tega Industries fell 3% after ₹13,200 Cr Molycop JV acquisition with Apollo Funds

IT Sector

  • Infosys ended 1% lower ahead of board meet to consider buyback
  • Wipro also among laggards

Infrastructure & Industrial

  • Jupiter Wagons rose 4% on ₹113 Cr axle order
  • GMR Airports gained 1% post ₹555 Cr block deal
  • Ambuja Cements closed in red but recovered from lows after ₹1,550 Cr block deals

Energy & Commodities

  • GAIL moved higher on hopes of PNGRB approving pipeline tariff hike
  • Adani Power witnessed a change of hands for 3.7 Cr shares, stock down 1%

Stock Market Lowest Today

Stock Market Closing

  • Sensex: 81,548.73 | +123.58 points | +0.15%
  • Nifty 50: 25,005.50 | +32.40 points | +0.13%

The Indian stock market closed higher, with Sensex and Nifty hitting three-week highs. Both indices gained modestly as investor sentiment remained cautiously optimistic amid mixed sector performances.

Stock Market Opening

  • Sensex: Current: 81,217.30 | Change: -207.85 points | % Change: -0.26%
  • Nifty 50: Current: 24,945.50 | Change: -27.60 points | % Change: -0.11%

Markets opened weak today, with both Sensex and Nifty slipping in early trade. Caution in global markets and possible profit booking are weighing on investor sentiment as indices move lower.

Top Gainers In Stock Market Today

  • NTPC Share Price: ₹331.10  (+1.69%)
  • Axis Bank Share Price: ₹1,087.05  (+1.52%)
  • Power Grid Corporation of India Share Price: ₹286.65  (+1.33%)
  • Bharti Airtel Share Price: ₹1,915.00  (+1.29%)
  • State Bank of India (SBI) Share Price: ₹824.60  (+0.77%)

Top Losers In Stock Market Today

  • Infosys Share Price: ₹1,512.00 (-1.35%)
  • Titan Company Share Price: ₹3,580.00 (-1.09%)
  • Ultratech Cement Share Price: ₹12,377.00 (-0.85%)
  • Hindustan Unilever Share Price: ₹2,626.60 (-0.65%)
  • Wipro Share Price: ₹254.10 (-0.63%)

Tags: business newsclosing bellhome-hero-pos-5Stock market closingstock market todaytop gainerstop losers

