Stock Market Today: Markets Open Flat Amid Mixed Global Signals, Indian Traders Await RBI Decision

Stock Market Today: Market Mood Check | Sensex & Nifty Open Flat, Gradually Move Into Green

Good morning, traders! The market opened flat to slightly red today, with the Sensex down just 6.49 points at 80,703.76 (–0.008%) and the Nifty slipping 6.55 points to 24,643.00 (–0.027%). But as the session progressed, we saw a gradual shift into green, hinting at cautious optimism.

With the Reserve Bank of India’s policy decision looming, investors are staying alert. Will the repo rate hold at 5.5%, or is a surprise on the cards? Global concerns around U.S. tariffs and earnings reports are adding to the cautious mood.

What’s your move today? Are you watching from the sidelines or eyeing a buying opportunity?

Here’s a tip:

Keep an eye on RBI comments—they could steer market direction. Focus on solid stocks in auto and FMCG sectors, which have shown resilience.

Stay sharp—the market could gradually climb higher as confidence builds. Are you ready?

Stock Market Today Opening Bell

Indian equity markets opened in the red and flat on Wednesday, reflecting investor caution amid global uncertainties. The Sensex slipped 6.49 points to 80,703.76, while the Nifty fell 6.55 points to 24,643.00. All eyes are on the RBI’s policy decision and global tariff tensions, keeping sentiment subdued.

Global Stock Markets Today

Wall Street Ends Lower as Tariff Worries Weigh on Investor Sentiment

U.S. markets closed lower on Tuesday, as investor sentiment took a hit following growing concerns over the economic impact of trade tariffs. Companies like Yum Brands flagged the effect of new trade duties in their earnings and outlooks—raising fresh questions about how tariffs could ripple through corporate performance and broader economic growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 61.90 points, or 0.14%, to end at 44,111.74, while the S&P 500 fell 30.75 points, or 0.49%, closing at 6,299.19. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 137.03 points, or 0.65%, to settle at 20,916.55.

With earnings season in full swing and trade policy back in the spotlight, investors seem to be treading carefully. Are you adjusting your global exposure or staying the course?

As volatility returns to global markets, watching macroeconomic signals closely could be key in shaping near-term strategy.

Stocks To Watch Today

Bharti Airtel

Net Profit : ₹5,947.9 crore, up 43% YoY from ₹4,159.9 crore.

: ₹5,947.9 crore, up YoY from ₹4,159.9 crore. Revenue from Operations : ₹49,462.6 crore, up 28.5% YoY from ₹38,506.4 crore.

: ₹49,462.6 crore, up YoY from ₹38,506.4 crore. EBITDA: ₹27,838.7 crore, up 41.3% from ₹19,707.6 crore.

Adani Ports & SEZ

Revenue from Operations : ₹9,126.14 crore, up 31.2% YoY from ₹6,956.32 crore.

: ₹9,126.14 crore, up YoY from ₹6,956.32 crore. Net Profit: ₹3,310.6 crore, up 7% YoY from ₹3,107.23 crore.

Britannia Industries

Net Profit : ₹520.1 crore, up 3% YoY from ₹504.9 crore.

: ₹520.1 crore, up YoY from ₹504.9 crore. Revenue: ₹4,622.2 crore, up 8.8% YoY from ₹4,250.3 crore.

Stock Market On Tuesday

Tuesday’s Trade Sees Sensex Drop 308 pts, Nifty Slips Below 24,700

How did your portfolio fare on Tuesday? Indian equity markets ended in the red, erasing gains from the previous session. The Sensex fell by 308.47 points (0.38%) to settle at 80,710.25, while the Nifty declined by 73.20 points (0.30%) to close at 24,649.55—dipping below the 24,600 level during intraday trade.

Markets opened flat but turned negative following fresh statements from the U.S. President, which spooked global sentiment. Most sectoral indices were in the red, with banking, IT, oil & gas, FMCG, and pharma all shedding around 0.5%. The auto index stood out, gaining 0.4%, helping cushion some of the losses.

BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices also ended slightly lower.

Among Nifty stocks, Infosys, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Reliance Industries, and ICICI Bank were top laggards. On the flip side, Titan, Maruti Suzuki, SBI Life, Trent, and IndusInd Bank posted gains.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

