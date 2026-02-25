LIVE TV
bhopal sisters Cervical Cancer flight cancellations axar-patel America military strength donald trump DOANLD TRUMP Al Green Washington state stabbing katherine short India cricket team news
Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Bounces Back On Track- Sensex And Nifty Soar as IT Stocks Shine in FII Buying Spree

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Bounces Back On Track- Sensex And Nifty Soar as IT Stocks Shine in FII Buying Spree

Stock Market Intraday: Indian stock market rebounds on February 25, 2026, with Sensex rising 506 points, Nifty 50 up 183 points, driven by IT recovery, FII buying, and broad domestic support amid volatility.

Stock Market Today
Stock Market Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: February 25, 2026 12:59:35 IST

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Bounces Back On Track- Sensex And Nifty Soar as IT Stocks Shine in FII Buying Spree

Stock Market Surges: Sensex Hits 82,732 as Investors Snap Up Stocks Amid Global Optimism

Dalal Street began its trading day on February 25, 2026, as traders started purchasing stocks due to short covering and positive international market signals, creating an initially optimistic market atmosphere. The Sensex reached an intraday peak of 700 points after the morning session as investors acted to recover their investments from recent market fluctuations.

The Sensex stood at 82,732.58 at 11:25 AM IST, up 506.66 points (0.62%), while the Nifty 50 returned to 25,608.35 after gaining 183.70 points (0.72%). Investors showed strong interest in mid- and small-cap stocks, which increased by more than 0.5%, while active buying persisted across multiple market sectors.

The market capitalization of BSE-listed companies rose to ₹469 lakh crore, gaining ₹3 lakh crore in a single session, demonstrating that Dalal Street still favors companies showing financial recovery.

Investors are monitoring global market indicators, AI-related developments in IT stocks, and foreign institutional investor movements, as every market point becomes crucial during uncertainty, currently favoring bullish trends.

Why Is Stock Market On A Rally Today?

The Indian stock market operates with different sectors experiencing their own movements during February. IT stocks show a cautious rebound after last month’s sharp losses, supported by FII buying in the domestic market. The market faces extreme price fluctuations as India VIX rises, while US tariff uncertainty continues to create tension among traders.

1. IT Sector

  • Nifty IT index rebounded 3% after a prior 5% drop.

  • Leading IT stocks lost 18–26% last month, but a rebound seems possible.

  • Anthropic’s partnerships with SaaS firms like Salesforce eased fears of AI disruption.

  • Analysts see potential collaboration opportunities for Indian IT firms with AI ventures.

2. FII & Domestic Market

  • Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned buyers in February after a long pause.

  • Mid and small-cap indices gained more than 0.5%, showing broad domestic support.

3. Volatility & Policy Impact

  • India VIX surged nearly 40%, signaling trader nervousness (normal range: 12–15).

  • US import tariffs remain key: 10% now, potential rise to 15%.

  • Uncertainty over tariff trajectory continues to create sharp market swings.

Stock Market Today

The stock market rally on Dalal Street during the February 25 trading day showed both optimism and resilience. Positive momentum was driven by a recovery in information technology stocks, buying by foreign institutional investors, and broad support from domestic investors. Traders, however, need to remain extremely cautious, as every trading activity during this period demands their full attention.

Stock Market Yesterday

On Tuesday, Indian markets faced broad-based selling amid global concerns over AI disruptions and heightened volatility. The Sensex dropped 1,068.74 points (1.28%) to close at 82,225.92, while the Nifty 50 slipped 288.35 points (1.12%) to end at 25,424.65, reflecting cautious investor sentiment and risk-off trading.

(With Inputs)

Also Read: Waaree Energies Plunges 14.2% As US Solar Tariffs Shock Indian Exporters – Premier Energies, Vikram Solar Follow Suit

First published on: Feb 25, 2026 11:39 AM IST
Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Bounces Back On Track- Sensex And Nifty Soar as IT Stocks Shine in FII Buying Spree

