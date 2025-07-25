Stock Market Today: RED ALERT Sensex And Nifty Slip Into The Red, Panic Hits Opening Session

Stock Market Today: Friday Feels- Markets Wake Up on the Wrong Side

Good morning! If you were hoping to cruise into the weekend on a high note, the markets had other plans. Thursday ended on a bit of a downer—more “ugh” than “up.”

After showing signs of recovery earlier in the week, both the Sensex and Nifty took a sharp turn south. The Sensex dropped over 540 points, while the Nifty closed below 25,100. Just when it felt like things were finally settling, the rug got pulled out again.

What happened? A mix of weak global cues, some heavy profit booking, and maybe just plain old market mood swings. Even with strong earnings from names like Infosys and Bajaj Finance, the broader market wasn’t in the mood to celebrate.

Globally, things aren’t looking too cheery either. U.S. markets were wobbly, Asia followed suit, and investors are still trying to figure out what the Fed’s next move might be. There’s also fresh nervousness around China and trade talks.

So here we are—Friday morning, slightly bruised and hoping today doesn’t follow the same script. But hey, markets are unpredictable creatures. All it takes is one good headline or earnings surprise to turn the tide.

Until then, take a deep breath, sip that coffee a little slower, and keep your eyes on the open. Let’s see how this one plays out.

Stock Market Opening Bell

The Indian Stock Market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty opened on RED note at 24,944.60 with −117.50 (0.47%) points, Whereas Sensex opened on a red and flat note at 81,825.88 with −358.29 (0.44%) points from previous session.

The market looks volatile today! Global clues still suggest a mixed day ahead!

What Could Move The Stock Market Today: Global Cues Signal Mixed Mood

Global markets are sending mixed signals today. In Asia, things started off on a quiet note—Japan’s Nikkei and South Korea’s Kospi both opened lower, showing signs of cautious investor mood. GIFT Nifty is also pointing to a negative start for Indian equities, so don’t expect fireworks at the opening bell.

Over in Europe, there’s some positive energy. Hopes for a potential EU-U.S. trade deal lifted market sentiment. Meanwhile, the European Central Bank (ECB) decided to keep interest rates steady at 2%, saying they’ll take a “wait and watch” approach going forward.

In the U.S., tech stocks are on fire! The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record highs, but the Dow Jones didn’t keep up and slipped a bit. Jobless claims fell to 217,000—great news for the labor market. Also worth noting: the U.S. 10-year bond yield rose to 4.4%. And in commodities? Gold dipped slightly while oil climbed above $69 a barrel.

Stocks To Watch Today

Primary Stocks to Watch: Bajaj Finance Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) Adani Enterprises Karur Vysya Bank KFin Technologies Phoenix Mills Sun Pharma GR Infraprojects Wipro REC SBI Life Insurance Shriram Finance Cipla Bank of Baroda ACME Solar Holdings



Check Top Gainers And Top Losers On The Share Market

The market sentiments are heavily influenced by many things happening around the world. From geopolitical tensions to investor sentiments, all these factors are affects the Indian stock market.

After The Stock Market Opened, Here Are The Top Gainers And Top Losers On NSE List Today- (According to early trading session)

Top Gainers:

OMAXAUTO

IEX

TATVA

KELLTONTEC

Top Losers:

AIIL

TTL-RE

EXICOM-RE

ASAL

Stock Market On Thursday

Sudden Jolt After Signs of Recovery.

Did yesterday’s performance catch you off guard? You’re not alone. After showing signs of recovery and even closing positively , a day ago, Indian benchmark indices took a shocking turn on Thursday, July 24. The Sensex plummeted by 542.47 points, or 0.66%, to settle at 82,184.17. Meanwhile, the Nifty slipped 157.80 points, or 0.63%, to close at 25,062.10—falling below the key 25,100 mark.

This sharp downturn comes just when investors were beginning to breathe a sigh of relief, expecting a possible correction phase to stabilize the markets. So what went wrong today? Was it global cues, profit booking, or a sector-specific drag?

With volatility making a sudden comeback, are you rethinking your short-term positions or staying put with your long-term outlook? Keep an eye on key support levels—because in this market, even one day can change the game

