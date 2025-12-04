Stock Market Today: Rupee Hits 90, FII Selling Looms, Nifty And Sensex Open Cautiously Ahead Of RBI Policy Call

On Wednesday, 3rd December 2025, Indian stock indices kept their positions almost unchanged, with a little bit of a downward shift, which was the fourth day of such a situation. The BSE Sensex was 85,106.81 with a decline of 31.46 points (0.04%) and NSE Nifty 50 was at 25,986 with a decline of 46.20 points (0.18%). Nothing too exciting, right? However, the market behaved the same way due to Foreign Institutional Investor (FII) selling and profit-taking, the investors were playing it safe.

The rupee, however, was the talk of the town, as it plunged to a new low of above 90 per dollar. FII selling, rising crude prices, and strong dollar demand were the contributors, besides the never-ending India-US trade talks.

Sector-wise, IT stocks were the gainers, thanks to the weak rupee, whereas PSU banks went through selling pressure after the government denied rumors of an FDI hike.

The RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting starting December 3 is the next big event, with policy decisions coming on Friday, December 5. Buckle up, the markets might just be awakened by the announcement!