Stock Market Today: Rupee Hits 90, FII Selling Looms, Nifty And Sensex Open Cautiously Ahead Of RBI Policy Call

Stock Market Today: Rupee Hits 90, FII Selling Looms, Nifty And Sensex Open Cautiously Ahead Of RBI Policy Call

Stock Market Today: On 4th December 2025, Indian markets opened cautiously, with Nifty and Sensex slightly lower. FII selling, weak rupee, and profit-booking influenced sectors. RBI’s MPC meeting eyed as potential market mover.

Stock Market Today
Stock Market Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: December 4, 2025 09:20:29 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Stock Market Today: Rupee Hits 90, FII Selling Looms, Nifty And Sensex Open Cautiously Ahead Of RBI Policy Call
Stock Market Today: Good morning, traders!

The markets kicked off on 4th December 2025 with a cautious shuffle, Nifty 50 hovered at 25,981.85 pre-market, and Sensex slipped 150 points to 84,987.56. By the opening bell, Nifty nudged lower to 25,966.95, while Sensex quietly shed 82 points. Investors seem to be tiptoeing around FII selling, profit-booking, and a rupee crossing the 90-per-dollar mark.

IT stocks smiled at the weak rupee, but PSU banks got a reality check. If you’re watching from the sidelines, buckle up, RBI’s MPC meeting is about to drop hints that could shake up the trading floor.

Ready to see which way the market swings?

Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (4 December, 2025)

Pre Opening (9:10 AM)

  • Nifty 50: 25,981.85, down 4.15 points (0.016%)
  • BSE Sensex: 84,987.56, down 150.71 points (0.18%)

In pre-market trading at 9:10 AM, Nifty 50 is slightly lower at 25,981.85, while Sensex drops 150.71 points to 84,987.56, reflecting cautious investor sentiment ahead of market open.

Opening Bell (9:15 AM)

  • Nifty 50: 25,966.95, down 19.05 points (0.073%)
  • BSE Sensex: 85,024.09, down 82.72 points (0.097%)

Looks like the markets kicked off on a cautious note! Nifty is nudging lower, and Sensex is quietly shedding some points, investors seem to be easing into the trading day. Keep an eye out for early movers!

Stocks To Watch Today

Infrastructure & Railways

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL)

  • Receives ₹145.34 crore LOA for traction substation work (Jolarpettai–Salem)

RailTel

  • Gets ₹48.78 crore order from MMRDA

Technology & IT Services

Infosys

  • Surge in demand for India-based GCCs; new deals beginning with GCC proposals

Pine Labs

  • Q2 profit at ₹5.97 crore vs loss ₹32.01 crore

  • Revenue up 17.82% to ₹649.9 crore

    Stock Market Wednesday

    On Wednesday, 3rd December 2025, Indian stock indices kept their positions almost unchanged, with a little bit of a downward shift, which was the fourth day of such a situation. The BSE Sensex was 85,106.81 with a decline of 31.46 points (0.04%) and NSE Nifty 50 was at 25,986 with a decline of 46.20 points (0.18%). Nothing too exciting, right? However, the market behaved the same way due to Foreign Institutional Investor (FII) selling and profit-taking, the investors were playing it safe.

    The rupee, however, was the talk of the town, as it plunged to a new low of above 90 per dollar. FII selling, rising crude prices, and strong dollar demand were the contributors, besides the never-ending India-US trade talks.

    Sector-wise, IT stocks were the gainers, thanks to the weak rupee, whereas PSU banks went through selling pressure after the government denied rumors of an FDI hike.

    The RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting starting December 3 is the next big event, with policy decisions coming on Friday, December 5. Buckle up, the markets might just be awakened by the announcement!

    (With Input)

    (Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)
    First published on: Dec 4, 2025 9:20 AM IST
    Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
    Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.

